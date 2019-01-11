Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei: America And The West Will Hit Rock Bottom Like Saddam Did; American Officials Are Idiots And Clowns

On January 9, 2019, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered a speech that aired on Ofogh TV (Iran). He said that some American officials pretend to be crazy, but that they are, in fact, "first-rate idiots" and clowns. He explained that the movement of the Iranian people frightens the oppressive powers and the international corporations that suck the blood of the people, and added that the promises and threats of the West are meaningless. Khamenei said that the Americans will face an unprecedented defeat and that America and the West will hit rock bottom like Saddam Hussein did. The crowd attending the speech cheered: "Allah Akbar!... Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!"

To view the clip of Ali Khamenei on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"See For Yourselves Which Countries And Peoples Chant 'Death To America' – It Is Unprecedented"

Ali Khamenei: "Some American statesmen pretend to be crazy. I, of course, do not accept this, but in fact, they are first-rate idiots.

[...]

"We have been successful for the past 40 years. See for yourselves which countries and peoples chant 'Death to America.' It is unprecedented. The great movement of the Iranian people frightens them. It frightens the materialistic and oppressive powers. It frightens the international corporations that suck the blood of the people. They see that they have reached the end of the road.

[...]

"Sometimes, they talk like clowns. In order to mock us, the American statesmen say that Iran should learn [about] human rights from Saudi Arabia. What can you say about such people, other than that they are clowns? Does any other title befit them? The statements, threats, promises, and signatures of such people are meaningless."

"Our Enemies In America, Europe, And The West Who Act Against Us, Will Also Hit Rock Bottom, And The Islamic Republic Will Remain"

[...]

"Even the Americans happily say that the sanctions against the Iranian people are historically unprecedented. Yes, they are historically unprecedented, and, inshallah, the defeat that the Americans will face in this matter will also be historically unprecedented.

[...]

"Saddam was utterly destroyed and hit rock bottom, while the Islamic Republic flourished. Our enemies in America, Europe, and the West who act against us, will also hit rock bottom, and the Islamic Republic will remain, inshallah."

Crowd: "Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!"