Iran Translations And Analysis On The Coronavirus Crisis – MEMRI Series On Reactions From The Middle East Media – Update No. 3





WASHINGTON, D.C., April 13, 2020 – The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) continues to add new translations, clips, reports, and original analysis on reactions to the coronavirus pandemic to the Iran Studies Project, as part of our Coronavirus Reactions page (to read Update No. 1, click here; for Update No. 2, click here).

The MEMRI TV clips on coronavirus reactions cover statements by Iranian religious, military, and political leaders – including conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus, supposed vaccines, and testing – and by reformists, academics, and political activists denouncing the Iranian government's response to the pandemic.

MEMRI maintains the largest archive of translated Iranian media as part of its Iran Studies Project. The MEMRI Iran Studies Project, headed by native-born Iranians, monitors and analyzes materials from the Iranian media on a day-to-day basis. It has produced hundreds of hours of translations from Iran's most important media outlets and websites, including over 40 newspapers and more than 30 TV channels.

The project has published hundreds of original analysis pieces on issues of vital importance, such as Iran's pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile capability and its expansion of its military; the increasing activity of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) within the country and the IRGC Qods Force outside its borders; political revolt in the country and its violent suppression by the regime; speeches and statements by military leaders including Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami and Esmail Ghaani, successor to the late Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani; speeches by leaders including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rohani; sermons by senior religious figures; and more. The project also monitors reformists, including women's and human rights activists and others, in the country.

To date, MEMRI has published 22 clips and 5 reports from Iran on the coronavirus pandemic. The clips and reports have been viewed more than 400,000 times on social media. The clips have been embedded more than 50,000 times.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Criticizes the West’s Response to COVID-19: Altercations Over Toilet Paper, Standing in Line to Buy Weapons – Natural Outcome of the West’s Materialistic, Atheistic Philosophy

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-supreme-leader-khamenei-coronavirus-pandemic-test-governments-iran-shines-west-fails

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part IV: Iranian Expediency Council Secretary Rezaee: 'An International... Social Movement Must Be Launched'; Our Foreign Policy Must 'Prioritize The Expulsion Of The U.S.' From The Region; 'We Must Be Ready... For The Victory Of Humanity's Savior' – The Mahdi

https://www.memri.org/reports/visions-post-coronavirus-world-%E2%80%93-part-iv-iranian-expediency-council-secretary-rezaee

Tehran University Lecturer Foad Izadi: COVID-19 May Have Originated in the U.S. Like the Spanish Flu Did

https://www.memri.org/tv/tehran-university-lecturer-foad-izadi-maybe-coronavirus-originated-in-america-like-spanish-flu

Iranian TV Airs Report on IRGC-Developed Technology for Diagnosing COVID-19 Using AI, CT Scans; Experts Claim It Is 100% Accurate and Works in Seconds

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-press-report-technology-diagnosing-coronvirus-100-percent-accurate-works-in-seconds

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part III: 100 Academics And Political Activists In Iran Tell Supreme Leader Khamenei: 'You Are The No. 1 Culprit In The National Disaster'

https://www.memri.org/reports/visions-post-coronavirus-world-%E2%80%93-part-iii-100-academics-and-political-activists-iran-tell



News Report about Aid Shipments from Iranian Students to the "Oppressed People of America"

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-news-outlet-tweets-video-of-coronavirus-aid-shipment-to-america



Iran-Based Scholar Sheikh Farrokh Sekaleshfar: COVID-19 Is a Blessing, an Agent of Allah Similar to the Sands That Foiled the American Hostage Rescue Attempt in 1979

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-scholar-Farrokh-sekaleshfar-coronavirus-good-thing-sands-american-hostage-crisis-rescue-allah



Iranian Researcher Amir Mousavi: Iranian, Russian, Chinese, Cuban Scientists Are Studying Possibility that the U.S. Created COVID-19; U.S. Does Not Mind Killing Its Own People, Like It Did on 9/11

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-researcher-diplomat-amir-mousavi-american-9-11-responsible-coronavirus



IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami: If America Needs Help Fighting Covid-19, We Can Help Them - But We Don't Need Their Assistance

https://www.memri.org/tv/irgc-commander-chief-general-hossein-salami-america-offers-help-iran-lies-we-can-help-them

Iranian Political Activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi Slams Khamenei, Calls to Bring Down Presidential Palace on Rouhani’s Head Because of Irresponsible Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic: We Might as Well Die an Honorable Death

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-political-activist-heshmatollah-tabarzadi-calls-for-uprising-khamenei-rouhani-irresponsible-coronavirus

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human rights Ali Bagheri Kani: America Is the Great Satan, Acts Inhumanely Even During COVID-19 Pandemic; Countries That Do Not Cooperate with Us Are Responsible for Spreading the Virus

ttps://www.memri.org/tv/secretary-iran-high-council-human-rights-bagheri-kani-america-great-satan-europe-shame-spreading-coronavirus

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: U.S. Is Accused of Creating the Coronavirus, It Would Be Unreasonable for Us to Accept Assistance from It

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-supreme-leader-ayatollah-khamenei-coronavirus-reject-american-aid-increase-hostility

Experts on Iranian TV: COVID-19 May Be an American "Ethnic Weapon" Targeting the Genome of Iranians, Chinese

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-discussion-coronavirus-ethnic-bioterrorism-weapon-america-target-iranians-chinese

Iranian Sunni Scholar Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi: COVID-19 Came to Iran through Chinese Students at the State-Funded Al-Mustafa University in Qom, Which Brainwashes Sunnis

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-sunni-scholar-abdolhamid-ismaeelzahi-mustafa-university-brainwash-coronavirus

Coronavirus In Iran III: Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Denies Approving Purchase Of Vaccine From Israel

https://www.memri.org/reports/coronavirus-iran-iii-ayatollah-makarem-shirazi-denies-approving-purchase-vaccine-israel

The Coronavirus In Iran – Part II: In Tweets, Iranian Journalist Says Death Toll Is 2,000 – Not 237 As Regime Claims – And Criticizes Health Minister; Tweets Were Deleted Shortly Thereafter

https://www.memri.org/reports/coronavirus-iran-%E2%80%93-part-ii-tweets-iranian-journalist-says-death-toll-2000-%E2%80%93-not-237-regime

Senior Iranian Official Hossein Sheikholeslam – Advisor To Majlis Speaker, Former Advisor To Foreign Minister, And Former Iranian Ambassador To Syria – Dies Of Coronavirus: Clips From the MEMRI TV Archives

https://www.memri.org/reports/senior-iranian-official-hossein-sheikholeslam-%E2%80%93-advisor-majlis-speaker-former-advisor

Iranian Majlis Representative From Qom: 10 Deaths Every Day From Coronavirus In The City, The Regime Is Concealing The Numbers Of Dead In Iran; Former Official In Office Of President Rouhani: 'Coronavirus – A Gift From The Clerics Of The Islamic Republic [Of Iran] To The People'

https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-majlis-representative-qom-10-deaths-every-day-coronavirus-city-regime-concealing

Iranian Scholar Hossein Momeni: COVID-19 Is Man-Made, A Weapon That Targets Shiites, Muslims, Iranians

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-scholar-hossein-momeni-coronavirus-man-made-disaster-turn-opportunity

IRGC Gen. Gholamreza Jalali, Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization: Coronavirus Has Many of the Characteristics of a Biological Weapon; The U.S. Has Many Biological Labs in the Area That May Be Responsible for Spreading the Virus

https://www.memri.org/tv/irgc-general-jalali-civil-defense-coronavirus-biological-weapon-american-laboratories

Iranian TV Host Delavari Continues to Criticize Top Officials' Coronavirus Response: “President Rouhani… We Haven't Heard from You for A While. We Miss You…"

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-host-delavari-urges-president-rouhani-monologue-coronavirus

Iranian TV Host Slams IRGC General in Charge of Civil Defense for Evading the Issue of Coronavirus and Bio Warfare: You Only Come to the Show When We Couldn't Care Less about What You Have to Say

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-host-delavari-slams-irgc-general-jalali-civil-defense-coronavirus-bio-war

Iranian Researcher and Former Diplomat Amir Mousavi: Coronavirus Created in a Lab; U.S. May Have the Cure, but Is Waiting to Release It in Order to Profit

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-researcher-diplomat-amir-mousawi-coronavirus-conspiracy-america-has-cure

Dr. Hossein Ali Shahriari, Member of Medical Committee in Iranian Majles: WHO Experts Come to Iran to Learn from Us, Rather Than Help Us

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-majles-medical-committee-member-coronavirus-outbreak-will-not-last-long

Iranian Shiite Eulogist Nariman Panahi: Khamenei's Bodyguards Prevented Us from Kissing His Hand on Feb. 15 to Protect His Life (Authorities Confirmed Coronavirus in Iran Only 4 Days Later)

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-shiite-eulogist-nariman-panahi-government-protected-khamenei-coronavirus-early

Iranians Lick Shiite Shrines in Defiance of Coronavirus Threats; Iranian-Islamic Medicine Expert: I Will Cure It

https://www.memri.org/tv/iran-lick-shiite-shrine-coronavirus

Iranian TV Host Delavari Criticizes Government's Coronavirus Response: The Delivering of Information to the Public Is Catastrophic

https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-host-mohammad-delavari-health-ministry-failing-information-coronavirus-outbreak

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Harirchi: We Oppose Quarantines; If We Shut Down Qom, People Would Go Traveling, Spreading Coronavirus All Over the Country

https://www.memri.org/tv/coronavirus-iran-deputy-health-minister-harirchi-oppose-quarantinue-close-qom-traveling-spread-over-count