Iran-Affiliated Yemeni Houthi Militia Carries Out Its Threat To Strike Saudi Oil Tankers

On April 3, 2018, Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a missile at, and struck, a Saudi oil tanker in international waters west of the Yemeni port city of Al-Hudaydah. In its report on the incident, the pro-"resistance" Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV called the attack vengeance for Saudi Arabia's killing of Yemeni citizens in Al-Hudaydah in an aerial attack the previous day.[1]

It should be noted that in recent months Houthi leaders have announced that they will fire missiles at and sink Saudi oil tankers. Additionally, Iran has encouraged the Shi'ite militias that it sponsors in the region to fire missiles at Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Below are MEMRI TV clips from September and December 2017 of Houthi militia leaders threatening to sink Saudi tankers, and MEMRI reports about Iran urging the Shi'ite militias to strike Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.

MEMRI TV Clips Of Houthi Leaders Threatening To Target Saudi Tankers

Houthi Leader Threatens to Sink Saudi Oil Tankers, Adds: UAE Unsafe, Our Missiles Can Reach Abu Dhabi

Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi Threatens To Target Saudi Oil Tankers, Turn Red Sea Into "Black Sea"

MEMRI Reports On Iran Urging Shi'ite Militias To Strike Saudis, Gulf Countries