In Interview, Russian Journalist Yulia Yuzik, Who Was Briefly Imprisoned In Iran, Recounts Her Horrific Experience On Russian Government-Controlled Outlet RT

Maria Butina, who was arrested in 2018 in the United States for the crime of serving as an unregistered foreign agent and served five months in a US federal prison hosts a show on Russia Today a media outlet that is controlled by the Russian government. The show is called "Liberations" interviewing people, who like Butina were set free after a harrowing experience. The most recent episode dealt with journalist Yulia Yuzik, who in October 2019 spent ten days in an Iranian prison after being lured back to Iran. While the hero of this story turns out to be Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom Yuzik credits her liberation, the interview casts Iran in a very harsh light. Yuzik concludes: "This is a completely different mentality, that we don't quite understand. When people smile at us, hug us, shake hands, invite us, we perceive it as [signs of] friendship. However, there is often something completely different behind these gestures." The airing of such views about Iran, Russia's declared partner in Syria, on a government- controlled media outlet is noteworthy.

Below is the interview with Butina's questions in bold text and Yuzik's responses in plain text:[1]



Maria Butina (l) and Yulia Yuzik (r) the show's banner reads "Liberation / Iranian Jail" (Source: Russian.rt.com)

— Iran is probably not the best place to be for a woman. How did you end up there?

— I had problems with employment, and generally with self-realization. For several years I have been trying to get a job. In 2013 I decided to switch from the Caucasus topic (Chechnya, Dagestan) and thought: what the devil, there is another interesting place on Earth - Iran! I decided to go there and write a book about this country.

— What about the language?

— I knew some phrases in English. But I didn’t know Farsi. It was a spontaneous decision: I can write something about them [the Iranians], travel and see [the country]. In general, I have a passion for adventure, for travel.

— An Extreme decision.

—What else is there to write about? Should one travel to Germany? Who is interested in this country? Contrariwise Iran is one of the most closed countries in the world. So it seemed to coincide with my love for risk.

— How was your first visit to Tehran?

— I flew in at night. Employees of the Institute for the Caucasus Studies met me [at the airport] with a sign. They were sent to accompany me. So we drove by night intoTehran. I was surprised that there was scant electric lighting, not at all like Moscow.

— So everything was in darkness?

—Yes. In the reflections of our car’s headlights on the buildings I saw the shahids of the Iran-Iraqi war emerging from the darkness. I thought: Oh my God!

— Were you scared?

— [Yes] I was scared, very scared. In 1979, the Islamic Revolution took place. And I had the feeling that the city's development stopped in 1979. That is, I did not arrive by plane, but travelled to the past by a time machine.

— Let’s go back to the day you were arrested.

— I was invited by people who work in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and in the Ministry of Information. People who are affiliated with the Iranian special services.

— Did they want you to work for them?

— No. They just invited me to see the cities of Iran. I had a dream: I really wanted to visit several ancient Iranian cities: Persepolis and so on.

— So you wrote to people affiliated with the intelligence?

— No, if you work on any channel, any media, or in any Iranian entity, it will be affiliated with the special services. A year before that, in 2018, I had a problem at the Iranian airport.

— Why?

— Because they decided that I work for the special services. I arrived at the airport at four in the morning, I had a flight at seven. I got in line for registration. Then suddenly someone taped me on the shoulder. I turned around - there was a woman, dressed completely in black, wearing a white gauze mask. I looked at her, and she told me: “Follow me”. I'm like: “What? What is the reason?”

Then suddenly a man in a military or police uniform appeared (I’m not sure who he was), and he said: “Quiet, follow her quietly. Should I help you follow?” I said, “Okay” and followed the woman. We came to some room, and they said that they had a number of questions for me. I replied: “I have three hours before the plane, will you finish in time?” They laughed at me: “Baby, you’re in Iran. Do not worry. You can forget about the plane, about mom, about children. If anything, you had an accident. You were in a [car] crash and died here.”

— What were they asking you about?

— They asked me about work for the Russian special services. The Israeli special services were also mentioned back then.

— Why Israeli [special services]?

— I dont know. They thought I’m Jew.

— Are you?

— I have no proven Jewish roots. I have no document stating that I’m “Jew”. They interrogated me for a day.

— Without [allowing you to] sleep?

— No sleep.

— Did they offer you some sort of a deal?

— I was told to frame one person. [They asked me to] write, that he is an agent of the Russian special services. I told them, that they can put me in prison, that this person is really dear, important to me and I cannot betray him. But after twenty-four hours, they bought me a ticket for the next night flight and escorted me to the plane. They had no proof. Had there been even a single clue, I would have remained behind bars back in 2018.

— How are women being treated in Iran?

— I was really bothered by the need to wear a scarf, it exasperated me.

— Is everyone obligated to wear a headscarf?

— [Yes, everyone is] obligated to do that. If you try to be sly, like - oops! – a headscarf fell down from your head a bit, but you didn’t notice, then people in plain clothes will immediately appear and ask to put it on promptly. Otherwise you can be taken to the police and fined.

— What do Iranian women themselves think about such a strict attitude?

— It is very easy to see what women think about this. When you sit on the plane before the flight to Tehran, you see how they come in short tops, with pierced navels, fashionable haircuts. They are no different from us. But when the plane lands, everyone takes out their robes, scarves, and their appearance changes completely. It is evident that normal women cannot enjoy this. Of course, there is a certain part of the population that wears completely black clothing, like a flock of crows. But these are very religious people.

— So you decided to go back, did the Iranians convince you that everything will be fine this time?

— They were inviting me throughout the year, tried every angle, like: “You need to just understand that in our situation we had to test this version.” I asked: “Okay, do you have any questions or grievances with me?” They answered: “No. This topic is closed”.

— So you agreed to come. Did they detain you right at the airport?

— At the airport, I got a visa, and paid $ 100 for it. The visa was issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, at the exit from the airport, where they put a stamp, some sort of racket, commotion, confusion began. They didn’t let me out. The person who invited me appeared and said: “This is just a technical error. For some reason, they didn’t delete you from database.” I replied: “What database?”. He said: “No problem”. He showed me a piece of paper with the seal of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said: “Tomorrow in Tehran you can get your passport back, [just show] this piece of paper.” At that moment I already had the feeling that this was not a technical problem. And for two days I was in Iran without a passport. Moreover, I was put in a hotel without documents, only with this piece of paper from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

— How were you detained?

— First there was a knock on my door. At that moment I was in the shower. I looked through the peephole and saw a man in a uniform of a hotel employee. He was frowning and breathing heavily. I asked: “Who are you?”, he replied: “This is a hotel service, madam, please open.” I said: "What's your problem?” He answered: “There is a small problem, don’t worry. Please open the door.” I quickly and quietly retreated into the room and I dialed the phone of the person who invited me to Iran.

—You had a feeling, that something was wrong?

— Yes. I called him and said: “They came here. Somebody's knocking on the door. Be in touch.” I glimpsed through the door using a door chain. And at that moment it just breaks. It was cut or something. I managed to shout into the phone that these were the same people, who interrogated me in Tehran, and that they came for me. Then the woman knocked the phone out of my hands.

They have specially trained female officers to arrest women. So that the man wouldn’t touch a detainee. Our innocence is being protected. And this woman, she was a beefy dude, who could take down ten men ...

— Was she in uniform?

— She was wearing a completely black hijab. Only the eyes were visible. She tossed me, then signaled with her hand “Stop!”, meaning “Sit there!” and began search through everything in my bag. Seven people quickly burst into the room after. They turned my things upside down, even a mattress. For about a minute I was hysterical. I only scream one word: “Why?”. I didn’t understand anything. In the end they arrested me.

— Did they put you in handcuffs?

— No. There is no need for handcuffs when such a woman holds your hand. An important point is that the person whom I called, who invited me, immediately called back the chief of this brigade, who was making the arrest. They talked about something in Farsi, I didn't understand. He hanged up and asked in English: “Did you call Khanlar?” (Bahram Khanlar is the director of the Russian-language satellite channel “Iran Today”. - RT). I said “yes”. He replied: “Why did you do this?” They didn't expect me to figure out [their operation] in seconds. As a result, Khanlar, who invited me, was aware that I was detained.

— Why was that important?

— I think it saved me. Because he immediately ran this news through some of his contacts.

— Where were you taken?

— I do not know. They put a black bag over my head. Then they grabbed me by the arms, dragged me out of the car and put me into some room. It was hot there, something was flickering and buzzing - either some kind of refrigerator, or a transformer.

When they took off the bag, I saw there were some sort of a police. And the first question they asked me is: “Introduce yourself.” I told them who I am. Then they asked me: “What is your ideology?” I think the question about ideology is strange for the police. Then they asked questions about religion and nationality.

— And what did you answer?

— When asked about ideology, I answered: “I am a human being - this is my ideology.” Then I said that I adhere to a Christian faith, my mother baptized me in childhood. After that, I was photographed. I was just standing without a clue to what was going on, what was all this nonsense? I started to play the fool, I had some kind of nervous shock. They started to freak out, they said: “Stop laughing, this is not funny”, to that I replied: “This is funny, you are all funny. What are you doing?”

Finally, it was all over, I was registered and taken to the doctor, again with a black bag over my head. They arranged an examination for me an inspection. Lots of people were there. They put a thermometer into me somewhere. I was shocked.

— Men or women did that?

— They didn’t strip me naked, there were men there. But they did something to me, some kind of manipulations. Then they took me to the cell. There was nothing in there, just concrete walls... no bed, no drawers, no bedside table.

— Just concrete walls?

—Just a concrete cell - and that's it, nothing. They said: 'Strip naked'. Then they brought me pajamas — a gray cotton robe. They threw it to me along with several thin, thin blankets: "Make yourself a bed." In shock, I made myself a bed and lay down dressed in these pajamas. After that they brought me some tea. I’m sure there was something in it - as soon as I drank it, I passed out.

— The next day you were taken to court?

— Yes. I realized that this was the Islamic revolutionary court. At that moment I understood, that I was in trouble, that this was not a joke and everything was serious.

— What were you accused of?

—People who participated in the arrest came. A translator also appeared who spoke very bad Russian. I turned to her and asked: “Can you can tell me what is my bad?” And she was like: “Yes, yes, you are accused of spying for the state of Israel.” I replied: “What, what did you say?” She repeated: “[You accused in] working for MOSSAD and that you are a Zionist spy, working for the state of Israel.”

— Have you ever been to Israel?

— Once, in 2004 on a business trip from “Komsomolskaya Pravda” newspaper. And they knew it very well. God forbid to hide it. I said: “This is nonsense.” The translator (such an imperturbable woman) turned to me and said: “Your guilt has already been proven. The court’s decision is already ready. You need to sign it, that you agree.” Can you imagine? I said: “What?! I disagree!”, to that she replied: “If you do not agree, write that you do not agree.” They brought me papers (everything in Farsi). I started writing in Russian that I do not agree with the accusation. It was Thursday. They told me: “On Saturday there will be a final court decision.” And they brought me back to the cell.

— They put you in solitary confinement?

— Yes. After lunch, interrogations began. And they began to tell me everything, that in Iran I could be executed under this article, that if I’m lucky, I could end up in prison for several decades.

— That is, they no longer interrogate, but tell you what will happen?

— Yes. And they told me that the best thing I can do now is to write a confession, that I was working for Israel. I felt like I'm about to go crazy. I was sitting there - neither alive nor dead, understanding that I might never get out.

— Did you ask them for a call to your mom?

— Several times I asked to call my mother. They answered: “Forget it. No calls. You will answer our questions now.” So, I understood that this was pointless, this was some kind of sham: “I will not answer your questions.” After a while they said: “Do you want to call your mom?” Apparently, they needed ...

— to make a contact?

— Yes. So I told them: “Yes, I want to call.” They replied: “You just need to say that you will be late, then you will call, so that she wouldn’t worry.”

— What did you say to your mom?

— I realized that this was my only chance. And as soon as I heard my mom, I immediately said: “Mom, listen to me, just don’t worry. All is well”. They were translating everything I was saying.

I said: “I am in prison now, I was captured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. I am accused of spying for Israel, and I can be executed or left here forever.” Mom started wailing, shouting: “I’m losing consciousness!” I said: “Don't you dare! No emotion! Let Sonya (Yulia Yuzik's daughter. - RT) access my Facebook account: write a petition to Putin. Because he is the only one who can save me. If you just start crying and wailing, I will be dead and will never get out of here.”

They took the phone from me said: “Well, you yourself chose this way. Now we will not be able to help you.”

— You were held in solitary confinement for ten days?

— A little less.

— Do you know anything?

— Absolutely nothing.

— Were you interrogated?

— [Yes] From dusk till dawn, from dusk till dawn.

— When Russia interfered?

— It was October 10th. The cell door was opened; the female-warden was standing there. And suddenly in Russian, although she always played the fool pretending she didn’t understand it or English, she said: “Get ready.” Part of the trip I was in a car with a black bag over my head. When they took it off, I saw some kind of reception hall. And the female-warden, who came with me said: “This is the airport.” But I saw the symbols of the Iranian Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Intelligence, and I generally didn't understand where I was. They told me that I will fly to Moscow (she translated it for me). I didn’t believe this. I was shaking because I didn't know what else they planned for me. And suddenly the door opened and a tall man came in ... I do not remember his name. He introduced himself, extended his hand and said: “Yulia Viktorovna, everything is fine.” He said this is in Russian. I understood, that this was our man [Russian].

— Did you burst into tears at this moment?

— I didn’t cry. I was like on some kind of adrenaline. So he said: “You will now be transferred to Russia. We are signing papers now and you will fly home. All the bad things will be left behind.” That's how I learned that, as it turned out, Russia stood up for me.

— You said in one of your interviews, that Vladimir Vladimirovich became your “personal Santa Claus”. What did you mean?

— As far as I know, the decision on my release was made at the highest level. I thanked the Foreign Ministry and Lavrov very much. As far as I know, this issue was resolved there, even at a higher level than Lavrov. I can’t prove it, because I don’t know 100%, but I think that thanks to Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]...

— How has your attitude towards Putin, towards the Russian authorities changed after what happened?

— I feel personal gratitude and appreciation. After all, my life was saved. And I know, no matter what happens, no matter how life will turn, I will never say a bad word about Vladimir Vladimirovich personally. This, according to my concepts of honor and morality, is simply impossible.

— What were your emotions when you were put on a plane flying to Russia?

— I cried. Firstly, because I understood: I will never return to Iran, to the place where I wanted to find myself, my new life. This place [Iran] practically became my burial place. And secondly [I cried], when the plane took off, - I suddenly realized that I was terribly hungry.

— What food did they gave you?

— Gray bread that I don't like. I spread butter on this piece of gray bread and ate it quickly. My thought was “how delicious it is”.

— Who met you at the airport?

— As it turned out later, my mother was waiting for me, but I did not see her. I was met right at the gangway [by people] with umbrellas, and was put in a car. As they say, “they took me by my hands ...”

— Were there any officials?

— No. I was simply taken away so that journalists would not ask any questions. Because I was in an incomprehensible state, in shock. One might never know what I could say there ... So I was just brought home.

— Earlier you said, that you want to write a book about your detainment?

— Yes, I almost finished it. But for me this is not just a story of arrest or of a few days in prison. This book includes my personal history with Iran, the history of relations with the country.

— If someone would find himself in the same situation, what would you advise them to do?

— I believe that women need to be very careful, and men too. This is a completely different mentality, that we don't quite understand. When people smile at us, hug us, shake hands, invite us, we perceive it as [signs of] friendship. However, there is often something completely different behind these gestures.



Yulia Yuzik (Source: Md-gazeta.ru)