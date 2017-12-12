Images Of Protests Against U.S. And Israel In Pakistani Towns After President Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital

On December 6, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, paving the way for the movement of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. After his announcement of the decision, protests erupted in Pakistan. Given below are images of protests against America and Israel organized by religious groups from different Pakistani cities.

In the above image on the left, members of Difa-e-Pakistan Council (a network of militant religious and jihadi groups) in the town of Bahawalpur burn the U.S. and Israeli flags. On the right, protestors in Lahore burn an effigy of Donald Trump to protest against his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (Image: Roznama Islam, December 9, 2017.)

In Rawalpindi, members of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (Image: Roznama Dunya, December 9, 2017.)

A protest at the Badshahi Mosque of Lahore was organized by Majlis-e-Ulama Pakistan and Majlis-e-A'immah Al-Masajid Pakistan. The messages on the banners call for the "liberation" of Jerusalem. (Image: Roznama Express, December 9, 2017.)

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of the jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and chairman of its charity wing Jamaatud Dawa, addresses a rally against the U.S. and Israel. Some placards read: "One cure for America, Al-Jihad Al-Jihad." (Image: Roznama Express, December 9, 2017.)

An advertisement issued by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council calling for "Tahaffuz-e-Bait Al-Maqdas March" in Karachi on December 10. (Image: Roznama Islam, December 9, 2017.)

In Karachi, members of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan burn the Israeli flag to protest against the U.S. (Image: Roznama Ummat, December 8, 2017.)

In the cities of Faisalabad and Quetta, protestors burn the U.S. and Israeli flags. The banner on the left reads: "U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a conspiracy against the Islamic world. (Image: Roznama Islam, December 8, 2017.)

In Lahore, a protest endorsed by Pakistani senator Professor Sajid Mir was organized by Jamiat Ahle Hadith, a religious organization. The key text reads: "America, we do not accept your rules..." (Image: Roznama Express, December 9, 2017.)

In Karachi, female members of Jamaat-e-Islami march in a protest. The banner calls for "Al-Jihad, Al-Jihad." (Image: Roznama Ummat, December 10, 2017.)

In Rawalpindi, members of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a network of religious groups associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, burn the U.S. flag. In Islamabad, children walk over the U.S. and Israeli flags. (Image: Roznama Ummat, December 8, 2017.)

Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY), a Sufi group that laid siege to Islamabad for three weeks in November 2017, organized a protest in Lahore saying: "Jerusalem as the capital of Jews unacceptable." (Image: Roznama Express, December 9, 2017.)

Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, organized an anti-Israel and anti-U.S. protest in Lahore. (Image: Roznama Express, December 9, 2017.)

In Islamabad, Pakistani lawyers protest against recognition by the U.S. of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. (Image: Roznama Ummat, December 9, 2017.)

In Rawalpindi, members of civil society protest against President Trump. The poster reads: "Israel's one cure – Al-Jihad, Al-Jihad." (Image: Roznama Ummat, December 10, 2017.)

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan for Karachi, leads a protest march against the U.S. in Karachi. (Image: Roznama Ummat, December 9, 2017.)