Head Of Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV Receives Award Honoring The Network's 'Martyrs' At Italian Event Sponsored By Foreign Ministry And Parliament

On September 24, Al-Manar TV reported that its General Director, Ibrahim Farhat, participated in the Marzani International Awards Conference for Journalism and Literature held in Benevento, Italy on September 15-16, 2018. According to the report, the conference, sponsored by the Italian Parliament and Foreign Ministry, honored Al-Manar TV journalists who were "martyred" in the Syrian city of Maaloula. Ibrahim Farhat attended the conference alongside European Parliament member Massimo Paolucci, Tunisian consul Leila El Houssi, and the mayor of San Giorgio del Sannio, Mario Pepe.

"The Italian Organizers Of The Conference Honored The Martyrs Of Al-Manar TV"

Host: "The General Director of Al-Manar TV, Ibrahim Farhat, is participating in an international conference honoring journalists and novelists in Italy. Al-Manar's martyrs were the most prominent of those honored."

Reporter: "Al-Manar TV was an honored guest at the 11th International Awards for Journalism and Literature held by the Marzani association in the southern Italian city of Benevento.

"The two-day conference was sponsored by the Italian Parliament and Foreign Ministry. It was attended by a group of journalists, and political and literary activists. The first day of the conference featured a symposium which was titled 'The Role of the Media in Conflicts and the Issue of Immigration.' It was attended by the General Director of Al-Manar TV, Ibrahim Farhat, alongside European Parliament member Massimo Paolucci, Tunisian Consul Leila El Houssi, and the mayor of San Giorgio del Sannio, Mario Pepe."

Ibrahim Farhat: "Those martyrs fell in the Christian town of Maaloula. [They died] so that Maaloula may live, and so that its people may return."

Reporter: "The Italian organizers of the conference honored the martyrs of Al-Manar TV, who fell in the Syrian city of Maaloula. As he received the award, Al-Manar's General Director lauded the sacrifices of journalists, first and foremost of which were the martyrs of Al-Manar TV."

Ibrahim Farhat: "We dedicate this award to all the martyrs of the press who bore witness to the word [of truth], and particularly to the martyrs of Al-Manar, killed in Maaloula. They prayed their prayers in the mosque, and they saluted the Virgin Mary."