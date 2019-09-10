Al-Qaeda Affiliated Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Official Sheikh Yahya Bin Taher Al-Farghali: More Large-Scale Attacks After 9/11 Would Have Caused The U.S. To Collapse

In a video uploaded to the Internet on September 4, 2019, Sheikh Yahya Bin Taher Al-Farghali, an Egyptian member of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) shura and shari'a councils, commented on 9/11. He said that "if additional acts [like 9/11] were to keep happening against America – another attack, and a third, fourth, and fifth attack – then America would collapse, along with its will to keep ruling the world, and it would seclude itself once again" but that after 9/11, the U.S. "caught numerous cells that could have continued to carry out attacks like 9/11 many times over."

"If Other Acts Were To Come In The Wake Of [9/11]... Then America Would Withdraw From The Islamic Countries And Seclude Itself Again, As It Has Done In The Past"

Sheikh Yahya Bin Taher Al-Farghali: "There were three opinions among the mujahideen regarding the events of 9/11. According to one opinion, the benefits of this act outweighed its harms. Naturally, this was the opinion held by Al-Qaeda, which was led by Sheikh Osama Bin Laden, may Allah have mercy on his soul, and by people who espoused this idea. According to another opinion, the harms of this act outweighed its benefits.

"Of course, I am talking only about the mujahideen who evaluated this act in light of the shari'a. The third opinion stated that if other acts were to come in the wake of [9/11] – acts as powerful as [9/11] – then America would withdraw from the Islamic countries and seclude itself again, as it has done in the past. However, Allah decreed that no similar acts came in the wake of [9/11], as a result of a number of unbelievable measures taken by America."

"But America Threw The Human Rights It Used To Brag About Out The Window... And It Caught Numerous Cells That Could Have Continued To Carry Out Attacks"

"At the time, I was in my fourth year at the Faculty of Economics and Political Science [at Cairo University]. Because of my studies, I knew very well that if additional acts [like 9/11] were to keep happening against America – another attack, and a third, fourth, and fifth attack – then America would collapse, along with its will to keep ruling the world, and it would seclude itself once again.

"But America threw the human rights it used to brag about out the window, it expanded the circle of suspects, and it caught numerous cells that could have continued to carry out attacks like 9/11 many times over. Those who planned the 9/11 attacks are accused of not studying American history.

"When America faced a similar danger in 1942 [sic] when Japan attacked it in Pearl Harbor, America totally abolished human rights, and it placed anybody in America who had Japanese origins in detention camps. This is what America did when it seized most of the people in America who espoused Jihadist or Islamic ideas and when it banished the rest and hunted them down in other countries, throwing all the human rights that it had bragged about out the window."