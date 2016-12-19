Hamas's Military Wing Marks Organization's 29th Anniversary With Special Report On Its Military Industry

On December 14, 2016, Hamas marked the 29th anniversary of its founding. The website of the Hamas's military wing, the 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Martyrs Brigades, marked the occasion by posting a special report on the movement's weapons manufacturing efforts throughout the years, from rifles to anti-tank grenades to explosive vests for suicide operations.

The following are the weapons highlighted in the report, along with photos of them and the dates they were unveiled: [1]



"The 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam factories: If you hew the rock, you will find the impossible"



"9mm Goldstar handgun. First announced: 1992"



"Hamas Uzi. 250 submachineguns manufactured. First announced: 1993"



"Explosive vest worn by martyrdom-seekers. First announced: 1993"



"Grenades: Offensive and defensive grenades, stun grenades, and smoke grenades. First announced: 1994"



"ENERGA-model anti-tank rifle grenade. Effective against light armor. First announced: 2000"



"61mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. First announced: 2000"



"Al-Qassam rocket, named for the martyr Sheikh 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam. First announced: October 27, 2001. Models: Qassam 1 – range: 2-3 kilometers; Qassam 2 – range: 9-12 kilometers; Qassam 3 – range: 16 kilometers; and additional models"



"Al-Banna anti-tank rocket launcher, named for the martyr Sheikh Hassan Al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood. First announced: 2002"



"Al-Battar anti-tank rocket launcher, named for the sword of the Prophet Muhammad. First announced: January 24, 2003"



"Al-Yassin anti-tank rocket launcher. Named for the martyr Ahmad Yassin, the founder of Hamas. First announced: August 3, 2004"



"Anti-tank EFP [Explosively Formed Penetrator]. Models: Shawaz 1-4 shape charges, barrel charges"



"Anti-personnel [Claymore] mines. Models: 'Television' 1-3, shape charge, bounding mine"



"M-75 rocket. Named for the martyr leader Ibrahim Al-Makadmeh. Range: 75 kilometers. First announced: November 14, 2012"



"J-80 rocket. Named for the martyr Ahmad Al-Jabari. Range: 80 kilometers. First announced: July 8, 2014"



"R-160 rocket. Named for the martyr 'Abd Al-'Aziz Al-Rantisi. Range: 160 kilometers. First announced: July 9, 2014"



"[Sijeel] rocket whose name taken from the holy Koran. Range: 55 kilometers. First announced: July 10, 2014"



"Ababeel drone. Models: AIA – intelligence; AIB – attack; AIC – suicide attack. First announced: July 14, 2014"



"Al-Ghoul 14.5mm sniper rifle. Named for the Al-Qassam Brigades martyr 'Adnan Al-Ghoul. Range: 2 kilometers. First announced: August 4, 2014"



"SH rocket. Named for the Al-Qassam Brigades martyr Muhammad Abu Shamala. Range: Undisclosed. First announced: July 7, 2015"



"A rocket. Named for Al-Qassam Brigades martyr Raed Al-Atar. Range: Undisclosed. First announced: July 7, 2015"



"And we have more..."