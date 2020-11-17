memri
November 17, 2020 Special Dispatch No. 9039

Hamas TV Animation Depicts Palestinians Stabbing, Shooting, Running Over Israeli Civilians, Policemen, And Soldiers In Jerusalem

November 17, 2020
Palestine | Special Dispatch No. 9039

On November 12, 2020, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza) aired an animation that depicted Palestinians killing Israeli civilians, policemen, and soldiers in Jerusalem. The animation shows an eagle flying alongside Palestinians in cars as they run over and shoot Israeli soldiers and rifle-toting Ultra-Orthodox Jews. In one scene, the eagle transforms into a Palestinian teen who stabs a Jew in the neck. In a later scene that takes place outside of the Old City in Jerusalem, a Palestinian man being interrogated by policemen stands up and stabs one of the policemen in the neck. The animation then cuts to a graveyard full of graves of IDF soldiers, where a visiting Israeli servicemember is killed by the eagle. A title reads: "Jerusalem: The Horror of the Zionists."

