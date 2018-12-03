Hamas Representative In Lebanon Ali Baraka: Our Missiles In Gaza 'Can Reach Every Spot In Palestine' As Can 'The Missiles Of The Resistance In Lebanon'; Iran's Financial Support 'Is The Basis' For The 'Steadfastness Of The Resistance In Gaza'

During a November 23 interview on Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq), Hamas's representative in Lebanon Ali Baraka said that Hamas has missiles that can strike anywhere in Israel, and that it is working to increase the missiles' range, accuracy, and destructive power. He said that Syria has not supported Hamas since 2011 and that he hopes that Iraq will support Hamas in the future. Baraka added that Hizbullah has been providing Hamas with logistical support, political aid, and expertise. He also explained that Iran's financial support is the "basis for the steadfastness of the resistance in Gaza," and that Iran was the only country that helped Hamas recover from the war in 2014. He also said that Hizbullah's willingness to fight Israel in the Galilee is an indication that it considers the liberation of Palestine to be a central cause.

To view the clip of Ali Baraka on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"The Missiles Of The Resistance In Gaza Can Reach Every Spot In Palestine"

Ali Baraka: "The resistance was preparing to shell Tel Aviv, so the enemy..."

Host: "Do you have the ability to shell Tel Aviv?"

Ali Baraka: "Of course. We shelled Tel Aviv in 2012 and again in 2014. This is not the first time we would be shelling Tel Aviv. We have the ability to shell even farther than Tel Aviv. In 2012, we shelled Tel Aviv, which is 80 km away. Then in 2014, we shelled Haifa, which is 160 km away. Now, we are capable of shelling farther than Haifa."

Host: "How far?"

Ali Baraka: "All of Palestine. The missiles of the resistance in Gaza can reach every spot in Palestine. This is in addition to the missiles of the resistance in Lebanon."

Host: "To that extent?"

Ali Baraka: "Of course. The resistance has advanced. The Palestinian resistance has advanced and has diversified its capabilities."

Host: "Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said: 'We had the honor to send Kornet missiles to Palestine.'"

Ali Baraka: "That's true."

"It Was Earlier, When There Were Tunnels Connecting Sinai To The Gaza Strip, The Missiles Were Brought In Through Those Tunnels"

Host: "How did these missiles reach you?"

Ali Baraka: "The Kornet missiles reached Sinai, and from there they were brought [into Gaza] through the special ways of the resistance. The missiles did not get to us now. It was earlier, when there were tunnels connecting Sinai to the Gaza Strip. The missiles were brought in through those tunnels."

Host: "Does Syria still support you with weapons?"

Ali Baraka: "The paths have been cut off. Since the events in Syria, we have received nothing from there. But prior to 2011, of course we received support."

Host: "Is Egypt facilitating or thwarting this?"

Ali Baraka: "Egypt is now preventing the arrival of military aid."

Host: "So in other words, it conspires with the enemy."

Ali Baraka: "I wouldn't say that it conspires. There are security circumstances in Sinai, where it is fighting the terrorist ISIS organization, so the Egyptian army is in a constant state of alert and it is cooperating with the Hamas movement in order to prevent infiltrations from Sinai to Gaza and vice versa."

[...]

"In Light Of The Siege On The Gaza Strip, The Palestinian Resistance Has Begun To Manufacture Its Own Missiles"

Host: "If the great war between the Zionist entity and the Palestinians breaks out, do you expect that the resistance forces will support you militarily, politically, financially, and in every way?"

Ali Baraka: "The resistance forces stand by Palestine, but we leave it to each of these forces to provide whatever support it can according to its circumstances. The Islamic Republic of Iran provides financial and military aid. Hizbullah provides logistical and political aid and helps with expertise. Every element in the resistance axis..."

Host: "Do the Palestinians get anything from the Iraqi resistance?"

Ali Baraka: "So far, I haven't received information to that effect, but I hope that in the future, we will see Iraqi support for the resistance in Palestine.

[...]

"In light of the siege on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian resistance has begun to manufacture its own missiles. The missiles that shelled Haifa were made locally. Even the missiles that shelled Tel Aviv – some of them were Iranian and some were local. The resistance has managed to imitate the Fajr-5 missiles. It received the Fajr-5 missiles from Iran, and manufactured the similar M-75 missiles inside the Gaza Strip. Allah be praised, the factories in the Gaza Strip are working to increase the range, accuracy, and destructive power of these missiles."

[...]

"After The Zionist Aggression Against The Gaza Strip In 2014, Which Lasted 51 Days, The Resistance Exhausted Most Of Its Missile Arsenal"

"Iran plays a significant role in supporting the Palestinian resistance. For example, after the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip in 2014, which lasted 51 days, the resistance exhausted most of its missile arsenal. It was a long war. The Islamic Republic of Iran was the only country that provided financial support for the resistance so that it could manufacture more missiles and obtain weapons and equipment. It compensated the resistance for its losses in the 2014 war.

"The resistance is now advancing its military industry, using the Iranian financial support. It buys raw materials in the black market with great difficulty. These materials are expensive. So the Iranian support is the basis for the steadfastness of the resistance in Gaza."

Host: "[Nasrallah] always says that any future war will be fought in the Galilee."

Ali Baraka: "Right."

Host: "What is this about? Is Hizbullah present in Palestine?"

Ali Baraka: "I cannot say that Hizbullah is present in Palestine, because it does not need to be there, since there is a Palestinian resistance. In addition, we consider Hizbullah to be..."

Host: "What about military advisors?"

Ali Baraka: "I don't have such information. However, when Hizbullah says that it wants to enter the Galilee, it means that it has a plan to take part in the liberation of Palestine, that it considers Palestine to be its main cause, that it believes that the occupation will come to an end, and that the liberation of Palestine is not the responsibility of the Palestinian people alone. It is the responsibility of the resistance in Palestine and in Lebanon, and, indeed, the responsibility of the entire nation.

"Hizbullah is a part of this Arab and Islamic nation. Hence, it bears a part of the responsibility for the liberation of Palestine. So it prepares for the day of the great war of liberation to have the honor of Jihad in Palestine and the liberation of Jerusalem."