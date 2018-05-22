Hamas Leader In Gaza Yahya Sinwar: We Are Coordinating With Hizbullah, Iran On An Almost Daily Basis

Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar said, in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, that with the help of Iran, Hamas has managed to significantly develop its capabilities. Sinwar added that Iran has provided Hamas's Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades and other Gaza factions "a lot of money, equipment, and expertise." He further said that his organization had "excellent" relations with Hizbullah and that there is coordination on an "almost daily" basis between the two organizations, and described Hamas's relations with Iran, the IRGC, and Qasem Soleimani as "strong and warm." The interview aired on May 21.

"Iran, Which Has Provided The Al-Qassam Brigades And The Other Factions Of The Resistance A Lot Of Money, Equipment, And Expertise"

Host: "If Israel launches a military attack against Gaza, will we be witnessing unprecedented surprises, the likes of which we have not seen in the Israeli aggressions of 2014, 2012, and 2009, and 2008 against Gaza?"

Yahya Sinwar: "Absolutely. This is certain and beyond any doubt. Our resistance in the Gaza Strip has greatly developed its capabilities first and foremost thanks to Allah, but also with the help of the righteous free men of our nation – first and foremost the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has provided the Al-Qassam Brigades and the other factions of the resistance a lot of money, equipment, and expertise, even before the [Israeli] aggression, but especially after it. It has provided us a lot of resources, which allowed for great development of our capabilities."

"We Have Excellent Relations With Our Brothers In Hizbullah... We Work Together And Coordinate And Are In Touch On An Almost Daily Basis"

"We have excellent relations with our brothers in Hizbullah. Our relations with them are extremely developed. We work together and coordinate and are in touch on an almost daily basis. The relations are at the best stage ever.

"Similarly, our ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, with brother Qasem Soleimani and the other brothers in the IRGC leadership are very strong, powerful, and warm. Our relations with the Islamic Republic are excellent."