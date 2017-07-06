The Gulf Crisis As Reflected In Editorial Cartoons

The current crisis between the Gulf countries and Egypt on the one hand and Qatar on the other[1] is being reflected in numerous editorial cartoons published in Gulf newspapers, both in Qatar and in the countries that are boycotting it.

Many of the cartoons, which appeared primarily in Saudi and UAE newspapers, showed Qatar as drawing closer to Iran and betraying the Gulf countries and the Arab World, and as supporting terrorism by funding it and arming terrorists and by operating the Al-Jazeera television channel. Several of the cartoons convey that Qatar should be expelled from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Other cartoons depicted Qatar as a tool and a victim of Iran, Turkey, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Qatari papers, on the other hand, featured cartoons presenting the countries boycotting it as focusing on Qatar instead of dealing with the serious crises in the Arab world, and whose behavior towards Qatar is harming the GCC and Gulf unity. Many of these cartoons focused on the media in the boycotting countries, presenting it as manipulative and mendacious. Others dealt with Qatar's independence and its refusal to submit to the dictates of others.

The following are examples of cartoons published in recent weeks in the Saudi, UAE, and Qatari press:

Cartoons In Saudi And UAE Press: Qatar Is Betraying The Gulf And The Arab World, Drawing Close To Iran, Supporting Terrorism



The "Qatari regime" – a knife in the Arabian Peninsula. Source: Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 11, 2017.



The "Qatari regime" strews tacks in the path of the "GCC." Source: Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 24, 2017.



"Qatar" chops off the limb of the "Gulf" tree on which it is sitting. Source: Al-Jazirah (Saudi Arabia), June 30, 2017



Qatar Supports And Funds Terrorism



"Qatar" stabs the globe with its "terrorist groups" and leaves explosions behind it. Source: Al-Madina (Saudi Arabia), June 28, 2017



The "Qatari regime" rolls out the red carpet for terrorists. Source: Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 18, 2017.



Qatar feeds "terrorism" with sacks of money, saying "Open up, sweetie." Source: Al-Jazirah (Saudi Arabia), June 24, 2017



"Qatari regime" provides terrorists with weapons – and a megaphone. Source: Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 9, 2017



Terrorists and media drink from the teat of Qatar, the cow financing terror. Source: 'Okaz (Saudi Arabia), June 28, 2017



Qatar stabs"'Egypt," Libya" and "Syria" in the back. Source: Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 25, 2017



Al-Jazeera channel floats in sea of blood. Source: Al-Jazirah (Saudi Arabia), June 16, 2017



Qatar Draws Close To Iran, Hostile Elements



Qatar befriends "Iran" and "terrorism," turning its back on the "Arab world." Source: Al-Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), June 8, 2017.



Qatar allied with Iran, ISIS, Turkey, Jabhat Al-Nusra, Hizbullah, Israel and Al-Hashd Al-Sha'bi. Source: Al-Jazirah (Saudi Arabia), June 18, 2017



"The Qatari regime" a false front for "Iran," "[Jabhat] Al-Nusra" and "the [Muslim] Brotherhood." Source: Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 28, 2017



Qatar Should Be Expelled From GCC



Surgeons representing GCC countries and Egypt perform "appendectomy" on GCC to take out Qatar. Source: 'Okaz (Saudi Arabia), June 6, 2017



Surgeons operate on Gulf to take out the "tumor" of "Qatari policy," which wears the face of the Qatari emir. Source: Al-Madina (Saudi Arabia), June 14, 2017



"GCC" kicks away Qatar and "Iran," saying, "go play far away [from here]." Source: Al-Madina (Saudi Arabia), June 8, 2017



Qatar As Tool Of Iran, Terrorism, Muslim Brotherhood, Turkey



Iran, terrorists and Yemen's Houthis remove Qatar from the Gulf array. Source: Al-Jazirah (Saudi Arabia), June 21, 2017



Qatar's love for the Muslim Brotherhood harms it. Al-Ittihad (UAE), June 23, 2017



Turkish octopus, with Qatar in its clutches, fails to capture other Gulf states. Source: Al-Watan (Saudi Arabia), June 4, 2017



Iranian shark waits for Qatar to sever itself from Arabian Peninsula. Source: 'Okaz (Saudi Arabia), June 17, 2017

Cartoons In Qatari Press: Gulf Countries Undermining Gulf Unity; Qatar Will Not Give Up Its Sovereignty

As stated, Qatari cartoons lashed out at the boycotting countries, presenting them as persecuting Qatar instead of dealing with the real crises in the Arab world and as undermining Gulf unity.

The Boycotting Countries Are Ignoring The Real Crises In Arab The World



"The children of Mosul are in danger, and the Arabs are busy with Qatar!!" Source: Al-Watan (Qatar), June 7, 2017



Arab world dumbfounded by media's preoccupation with "Qatar siege" while "Syria," "Iraq," "Yemen," and "Libya" are burning. Source: Al-Arab (Qatar), June 28, 2017



The Boycotting Countries Are Undermining Gulf Unity



"The enemy brethren" (the Gulf countries) cut down the tree of "gulf unity." Source: Al-Watan (Qatar), June 15, 2017



Gulf countries contemptuously do away with GCC charter. Source: Al-Raya (Qatar), June 29, 2017



Qatar Will Not Give Up Its Sovereignty



Qatar, breaking free of its chains, says "no to patronage..." Source: Al-Watan (Qatar), June 8, 2017



Qatar throws out Gulf states' terms for lifting the boycott. Source: Al-Watan (Qatar), June 28, 2017



Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, smashes the "conspiracy" against it. Source: Al-Watan (Qatar), June 18, 2017