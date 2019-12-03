For #GivingTuesday – Please Support MEMRI's Research Efforts

Dear Friend of MEMRI,

I am writing to you as Special Advisor and Chairman of the Board of Advisors of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which this year marked its 21st year of operations.

#GivingTuesday – our nation's annual day of generosity, when we Americans recommit, through volunteering and charity, to causes important to us – falls this year on December 3. On this occasion, many Americans donate to support organizations that assist in U.S. defense and security and that provide insight and clarity on issues that are critical in these tumultuous times. I believe that MEMRI is uniquely deserving of this support; please allow me to tell you why.

In today's era of disinformation and "fake news," MEMRI research on the Arab and Muslim world – all its countries and their political, military, and religious leaders, trends within them, conflicts among them, and other key aspects – is vital to understanding the region.

MEMRI translations and analyses are relied upon by all U.S. government agencies that focus on these areas, and, in an example of bipartisanship that is so rare these days, it is considered essential on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill. MEMRI also remains a go-to source of information and context for media, academia, and concerned individuals, informing and helping to shape comprehension and perceptions of this highly complex and volatile region.

As the U.S. military pulls out of Syria and possibly next Afghanistan, and as relations and coordination with Turkey deteriorate, the U.S. and its allies are facing an even more potent Iranian threat, a likely ISIS resurgence on the ground, increasing Russian involvement, and continued terror attacks – including cyber attacks, against infrastructure and other targets in the region and worldwide.

No other organization in the world does what MEMRI is doing to address these threats, and our work is needed now more than ever. But our research is costly to produce, and as a nonprofit, we rely on friends like you to continue.

In 2019 to date, MEMRI has published:

546 Special Dispatch translations

54 Inquiry & Analysis reports

26 MEMRI Daily Briefs

690 MEMRI TV clips – which have had over 20 million total online views

1,249 Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) reports

165 Cyber Jihad Lab reports.

Additionally:

738 emails have gone out to subscribers like you

and 365,842 people are following MEMRI on social media on a daily basis.

Other MEMRI projects include: exposing hate-filled sermons in mosques across the U.S., Canada, and Europe; amplifying the voices of reformists in the Middle East and South Asia; since January 2016, monitoring, translating, and analyzing the Russian media as well, following its ideology and strategy as well as its activities inside Russia, in its orbit and areas of influence, and in the Arab and Muslim world; and monitoring and exposing white supremacist incitement online. MEMRI is assisting Western authorities on a daily basis regarding all of these issues, and more.

This #GivingTuesday, please help MEMRI continue its crucial work in support of American freedom and security.

Sincerely,