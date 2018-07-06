German-Speaking Jihadis Call On Their 'Siblings' To Join Them And Wage Jihad In Syria

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On June 25, 2018, German-speaking jihadis in Syria released a five-minute video titled "A Call to Jihad" on a German-language Telegram channel. The video features two masked fighters in Syria, one of whom solicits funds for jihad in German and calls upon Muslims in the West to join them in the jihad in Syria. The video was posted on YouTube with text describing it as a message "from us, German Mujahideen, to you, [our] siblings in Germany." On June 30, 2018, a version of the video with English subtitles was released on another German-language Telegram channel. Below is the transcript of these subtitles.

"This Is... A Warning To Those Who Show Affection To This Life On Earth And A Good News To Those Whose Concern Is Islam"

Fighter: "This is a message addressed to my dear siblings outside. I'm speaking to you from the ground of honor and I hope you listen to this call. This is a call of warning and good news. A warning to those who show affection to this life on earth and a good news to those whose concern is Islam. In how many passages in the Quran do Allah associate with his punishment by refraining from Hijra and leaving Jihad, while in other passages he announces good news to the one who makes for him the Hijrah [migration] and lead Jihad with his life and possessions. So I call you siblings outside to join the Jihad here in Shaam. To join a Jihad you have been missing for 7 years. 7 years in which you have abandoned your siblings. 7 years in which you have become a witness against yourself. But Allah, our Lord, he is the forgiving one and the merciful one.

"So repent because of the duty you did not pursue as we have also repented and do your duty as we have did it. Me and the many others of the Muhajirin were in the same situation as you. We lived under the Kuffar [unbelievers] and everyone had their own fears and apprehension. One of us feared a life of poverty or was loving the comfortable life while the other felt it difficult to leave his family, while the other feared for his family, if he would emigrate with them. But all these reasons were irrelevant for us in the end. Because we wanted to reach the contentment of Allah and be obedient to him and may the sacrifice be so great for it."

"Therefore, My Dear Brother And My Dear Sister, If You Prefer What Is By Allah Then Hurry To Us To The Ground Of Jihad"

"Therefore my dear siblings do not look at what you will leave behind but look at what you will achieve with Allah's permission and this is his forgiveness, his contentment and his paradise. I remember you to the words of Allahs: 'But Allah has preferred the mujahideen over those who remain [behind] with a great reward. Degrees from Him and forgiveness and mercy. And Allah is ever Forgiving and Merciful.' [4:95] So look at yourself or at the youth in general. How many of us have lived in the Jahaliyah [ignorance] and how many are still in it, because our parents settled under the Kuffar. So we were influenced by the Kuffar. So do not put your children or your future children at the same risk.

"Your children will grow up here in an Islamic environment and they will not be influenced by the society of the Kuffar, their schools and their media. Therefore, my dear brother and my dear sister, if you prefer what is by Allah then hurry to us to the ground of Jihad. Here you will live a life of honor, you will lead here a life where you not being victimized by the Kuffar. Here you will live a life free of the fetters of Dunya [worldly life]. Here they will not look stupid because of your beard or spit on your niqab. You can live your Deen [religion] completely and the summit of your religion."

"At Least Do Not Forget The Mujahedeen In Your Du'a [Prayers] And Support Them Financially, Because They Need Money In Many Areas"

"The Messenger of Allah said: 'Whoever fights in the cause of Allah the time it takes to milk a camel is granted Paradise.' [Ahmad] Abu Said al Khudri narrates that the Messenger of Allah was asked, 'Who is the best of people?' He said, 'A believer who is making jihad with his life and his wealth in the cause of Allah.' [Bukhari, Muslim] The Ahadith are numerous and it would take a long time to enumerate them. By Allah you miss something tremendous and we the Muhajirin are witness to it. So let the excuses, save money, take the Asbab [opportunities, efforts] which are needed and join the caravan. And if you are unable to do so, at least do not forget the Mujahedeen in your Du'a [prayers] and support them financially, because they need money in many areas that Allah has mercy with you."