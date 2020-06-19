Gaza Islamic Scholar Ahmad Khadoura: Virgins Of Paradise Will Have No Menstruation, Saliva, Mucus, Or Excrement; Each Man Will Be Given The Sexual Strength Of 100 Men

Gaza Islamic scholar Ahmad Khadoura said in a video that was uploaded to the YouTube channel of the Gaza-based Ibn Baz Association on May 8, 2020 that Allah created the virgins in Paradise for the believers. He said that each man will be given two wives as he enters Paradise, as well as the sexual strength of one hundred men. He said: "There will be no menstruation, no childbirth, no saliva, no mucus, no urine, and no excrement." He added: "[They] will be jealous for you and they will sing for you."

"Allah Created [The Virgins Of Paradise] For The Believers"

Ahmad Khadoura: "Praised be Allah, who created the beautiful virgins of Paradise, who are as beautiful as rubies and corals. Allah created them for the believers - 'chaste, restraining their glances, untouched before by man or jinn.'

"You Will Be Given Two Wives As You Enter Paradise. There Will Be No Menstruation, No Childbirth, No Saliva, No Mucus, No urine, And No Excrement"

"Brother, do you love her? You will be given two wives as you enter Paradise. There will be no menstruation, no childbirth, no saliva, no mucus, no urine, and no excrement. If a woman from the dwellers of Paradise were to merely look upon the people of the Earth, she would fill the Earth with light and with a wonderful scent.

"Therefore, you will be given in Paradise the sexual strength of a few [men]. Allah's Messenger was asked 'Will we be able to endure this?' He said that [every man] will be given the strength of a hundred men.

"Oh You Who Were Seduced By The Obscene Songs And You Who Listened To Profligate Songs, Do Not Deny Yourself Of The Singing Of The Virgins Of Paradise With Their Pleasant Voice"

"[The virgins of Paradise] will be jealous for you and they will sing for you. The Prophet Muhammad said that the virgins shall sing in Paradise. It will not be like the singing of Umm Kulthum or Abdel Halim Hafez. Oh you who were seduced by the obscene songs and you who listened to profligate songs, do not deny yourself of the singing of the virgins of Paradise with their pleasant voice."