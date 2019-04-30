Gaza Activist Maryam Abu Moussa: We Will Throw Jews Into Ditches Like Hitler; Trump's End Will Come At The Hand Of A Palestinian Boy

Thaqalayn TV, which is based in Lebanon and Turkey, aired an interview with Gaza Return March Activist Maryam Abu Moussa on April 24, 2019. In the interview Abu Moussa said that the Palestinians will soon bury the Jews in the" ditches of Hitler". She claimed that when Hitler ordered the Russians to dig ditches to bury the Jews in World War II, they refused to do so because they were "humane". Conversely, she claims that when Hitler ordered the Jews to bury the Russians in ditches, "they did so immediately." According to Abu Moussa, Hitler said to the Russians: "I wanted you to know the truth about those Jews and why I burn them." She added that "they do not believe in the humanity of people, so how could they be expected to believe in the humanity of the Palestinians?" Abu Moussa continued to say that if the Jews get their hands on the Golan Heights "the entire Arab world will be grabbed by Israel overnight." Abu Moussa accused the Arabs of making fools of the Palestinians. She pledged that the Palestinian people will restore the honor of the Islamic nation and liberate Palestine and the rest of the Arab world. Abu Moussa concluded with a threat to US President Donald Trump: "Your end will come at the hand of a Palestinian boy." She added: "Allah willing, we will soon pelt you with shoes."

To view the clip of Maryam Abu Moussa on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"Allah Willing, We Will Soon Carry [The Jews] And Throw Them Into The Ditches Of Hitler"

Maryam Abu Moussa: "Allah willing, we will soon carry [the Jews] and throw them into the ditches of Hitler, who wanted to burn them. I’d like to remind you of a story. When Hitler ordered the Russians to dig deep ditches in which to bury the Jews, the Russians refused to perpetrate such an act of barbarism, and such a heinous crime against humanity. The Russians are humane. But when Hitler ordered the Jews to bury the Russians, they did so immediately. Do you know what Hitler said to the Russians? 'I wanted you to know the truth about those Jews and why I burn them.'

"The Jews burn down humanity. They do not believe in the humanity of people, so how could they be expected to believe in the humanity of the Palestinians?"

[...]

"If The Golan Heights Is Gone And The Jews Get Their Hands On It, The Entire Arab World Will Be Grabbed By Israel Overnight – Before You Could Blink"

"I am saying to the Arabs: Listen carefully to every word I say. If the Golan Heights is gone and the Jews get their hands on it, the entire Arab world will be grabbed by Israel overnight, before you could blink. All of you will eat and drink out of the shoe of the Jews.

[...]

"Oh Arabs, you have made fools of us. You have belittled us, but by Allah, only the people of Palestine will restore the honor of the Islamic nation. Allah willing, we will raise the banner and we will liberate Palestine and the rest of the Arab world."

"I Say To Trump: Your End Will Come At The Hand Of A Palestinian Boy"

[...]

"I say to Trump: Your end will come at the hand of a Palestinian boy. The documents you wrote with the blood of Palestinians and Syrians will be torn and thrown at your face. Allah willing, we will soon pelt you with shoes."