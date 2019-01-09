French-Algerian Activist Houria Bouteldja At London Conference: We Must Fight The Love Of Jews ('Philo-Semitism') In Order 'To Fight Islamophobia And Zionism'; Philo-Semitism, Islamophobia 'Work Together To Maintain The White Nation State'

During a December 8, 2018 conference held by the London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), French-Algerian political activist Houria Bouteldja delivered a talk titled "Fighting Philo-Semitism to Fight Islamophobia and Zionism." Defining philo-Semitism as the love of Jews, she criticized France and Britain for being philo-Semitic, and called philo-Semitism a kind of state racism that is combined with Islamophobia to maintain the whiteness of nation-states. She went on to explain that the philo-Semitic nation-states give Jews a privileged position in society, as part of an effort to create rivalry among Jews, Muslims, and blacks. Muslims, she said, do not occupy the same place in the racial hierarchy as Jews, and France allows its Jews to serve in the Israeli military because they are not considered real Frenchmen, and also because this serves Western interests. She concluded by saying: "The idea here is not to fight Islamophobia and anti-Semitism... [It] is to fight Islamophobia and philo-Semitism... [This will enable us] to be stronger against racism and... Zionism." The conference, which took place in London, was streamed live on IHRC's YouTube channel.

The Algerian-born Ms. Bouteldja is the initiator and spokesperson of France's Party of Indigenous People of the Republic (PIR).[1] IHRC has had consultative status with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs since 2007, and it has recently been involved in launching a the launch of a "Counter-Islamophobia Toolkit" in the European Parliament.[2]

View the clip on MEMRI TV here or below:

The following are excerpts from her statements at the conference:

"The Title Of My Talk Is 'Fighting Philo-Semitism To Fight Islamophobia And Zionism'"

Houria Bouteldja: "The title of my talk is "Fighting Philo-Semitism to Fight Islamophobia and Zionism.

[...]

"Philo-Semitism is included in Zionism.

[...]

"The French state is philo-Semitic, and I'm sure the English one is philo-Semitic, too. I would like to add that we can't understand Islamophobia and state racism if we don't understand philo-Semitism.

[...]

"They are both [forms of] state racism."

[...]

Philo-Semitism And Islamophobia "Work Together To Maintain The White Nation State, In Which Jews Are Not Included"

"They work together to maintain the white nation-state, in which Jews are not included, but in which they have a specific role to play. Philo-Semitism, which is officially the love of Jews, is a historical compromise between the anti-Semitism that was spread all over Europe until 1945 and nation-states.

[...]

"Philo-Semitism became the solution. The nation-state, which is a structural institution for imperialism, is saved, and the Jews have a privileged position among all the other racialized [sic] communities, while staying under the white community, which is the only one that is really legitimate in the nation-state

.

[...]

"We cannot understand the way racism functions if we don't understand that philo-Semitism is a modality of racism, and that it is a kind of brother of Islamophobia and negro-phobia. It is important for the state to organize a kind of competition between the Jews, the Muslims, and the blacks.

[...]

"We, as the [Party of the] Indigenous of the Republic and as Muslims, do not occupy the same place in the racial hierarchy [as Jews]. It makes the common struggle more difficult. For example, the Jews in France are not discriminated [against] and they are not brutalized by the police. Another example is that a French Jew is allowed to do the army in the Israeli Army. This is seen as normal, but a post-colonial subject [is expected to] submit his loyalty to the French state. How is it possible for the French state to allow French Jews to belong to another army? I think there are two reasons. They are not seen as real Frenchmen, and to serve Israel is to serve the West.

[...]

"To summarize, we have to criticize radical Islamophobia and philo-Semitism, which are the same faces of state racism.

[...]

"The idea here is not to fight Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. The idea is to fight Islamophobia and philo-Semitism. From my point of view, [this will enable us] to be stronger against racism and to be stronger against Zionism. For me, it's the way we have to struggle to be very efficient."