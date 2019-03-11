Founders Of Iranian 'New Horizon' Conference – That U.S. Recently Added To Its List Of Sanctioned Organizations: U.S. Is Worried About Iran's Ideological Influence; Jewish Community Asked For Asylum In Iran

On February 20, 2019, Ofogh TV (Iran) aired a discussion with the founders of the New Horizon conference, which the U.S. Treasury added to the list of sanctioned organizations on February 13. Nader Talebzadeh, the secretary-general of New Horizon, said that the "Zionists inside America" are the enemies who planned these sanctions. He said that U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin's real name is Menachem, and that Mnuchin is a "serious Zionist" with two passports who "monitors everything." On February 21, Channel 2 TV (Iran) aired a similar discussion. Talebzadeh said that the main enemies are the neocons, who are "American-Israelis inside the U.S.," and that the New Horizon conference is not antisemitic because it typically hosts Jews such as Norman Finkelstein and Miko Peled. Talebzadeh said that the neocons are called "Israel Firsters" because Israel is most important to them. In addition, Ahmad Montezami, the executive secretary of New Horizon, claimed that a Jewish community in a country that he could not disclose requested asylum in Iran, and added that if Zionism collapses, humanity will be free. For more about Nader Talebzadeh, See MEMRI TV Clips No. 127, No. 881, No. 945, No. 1735.

Ofogh TV, February 20, 2019 – "All Of This Indicates The Total Weakness Of The U.S. Government"

Bijan Nobaveh-Vatan: "The accusations leveled against the New Horizon conference – without any evidence or official explanation – showed that [the U.S.] is very vulnerable in the aspects of media and thought. Mr. Talebzadeh, you are known around the world as a man of media and a thinker. Whatever [U.S. Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin] said about the leaking of American intelligence... People who attended the conference were later harassed... One of the women who returned to the U.S. after attending the conference was accused of spying for Iran on American intelligence agencies – primarily the U.S. military. All of this indicates the total weakness of the U.S. government.

[...]

"The reason that they make such accusations against you, your wife, and other friends... It all points to a total weakness."

[...]

Morteza Ghoroghi: "We have spiritual influence over people. They are worried about Iran's ideological infiltration. This is what they call 'recruiting.'"

[...]

"The Secretary Of The Treasury Is Called Menachem, But He Changed It To Mnuchin"

Nader Talebzadeh: "The leading enemies of this entire story, who also planned these sanctions, are the Zionists inside America.

"The Secretary of the Treasury is called Menachem, but he changed it to Mnuchin. His real name is Menachem. He's a serious Zionist, apparently with two passports. He is monitoring everything. Then he gets upset when [Americans] come and speak in Iran. They have been waiting for a long while to do this."

[...]

Morteza Ghoroghi: "The fact that American agents who served in the army, who were brainwashed their entire lives, and who were working for the CIA, the Pentagon, or the State Department come here, and we give them some articles to read and they listen to some lectures, and this is enough to change their world view... This only serves to show that the entire thing is very flimsy."

[...]

Narrator: "[On February 13, 2019,] the New Horizon conference was added to the list of organizations that Executive Order 13224, which was signed by the U.S. President [Bush], subjects to sanctions. This was announced a few days ago by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Treasury's official statement added the names of some of the conference organizers to the list of sanctions.

[...]

"Foreign participants in the conference said that if they go to Iran to participate in future sessions of the conference, they would be severely punished when back on American soil."

[...]

Channel 2, February 21, 2019 – "When [The Americans] say That All Options Are On The Table, They Are Talking About A Nuclear Threat – They Are Threatening Us With Nuclear [Attack]"

Host: "Mr. Talebzadeh, you were accused of trying to recruit the people invited to the conference. Mr. Talebzadeh, you were accused of trying to recruit the people invited to the conference. What's your reaction?"

Nader Talebzadeh: "I'm laughing. Who am I to recruit anyone?

[...]

"Our main enemies in this affair are the neocons – the American-Israelis in the U.S.

[...]

"How is our conference antisemitic? Every time, there are three or four Jewish guests, and we are very happy about this, because they are prominent and important people. They are free people. [Norman] Finkelstein, for example... Miko Peled attended the last conference.

[...]

"The tradition of lying in the American media following 9/11 has gotten to the point that even their idiot president has started talking about it [i.e. fake news].

[...]

"When [the Americans] say that all options are on the table, they are talking about a nuclear threat. They are threatening us with nuclear [attack]. As a matter of fact, the Americans that come here deeply hate the neocons, such as John Bolton..."

Host: "'Neocon' is in Latin, please explain who these people are..."

"None Of [The Neocons] Are Really Patriots, For Them, Israel Is Most Important, They Are Called 'Israel Firsters' – That Is, Israel Before America"

Nader Talebzadeh: "They are Israelis inside America. Most of them have two passports. Bolton himself is Christian, but the others, like Mnuchin, are Zionist Jews. There are several differences between them and our guests. None of [the neocons] are really patriots. For them, Israel is most important. They are called 'Israel Firsters.' That is, Israel before America. The Americans [that came to New Horizon] are all patriots. They all participated in wars, such as Vietnam and Iraq."

[...]

Ahmad Montazemi: "We can't talk about it, but a Jewish community from a certain country in the world has requested asylum in Iran. We can't elaborate on this. Look how much they believe in Iran..."

Host: "That is, Iran is so free that they ask to come here from another country."

Ahmad Montazemi: "Yes, this is an important event.

[...]

"If Zionism collapses, and there are many signs of this happening... I don't have the time to tell you about the important enlightenments that are occurring in Europe and America. If Zionism collapses, the world will be free. Humanity will be free."