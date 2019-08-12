Former UNRWA Teachers Union Chairman: Western Leaders Are Waging Malicious War On Arabs And Muslims To Keep Them Backward And Oppressed

In a July 30, 2019 article in Al-Sabil, the mouthpiece of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) in Jordan, writer Kathem 'Ayesh published an "Open Letter to the Leaders of the West," in which he blamed these leaders for the problems of the Arab and Muslim world. 'Ayesh is a former chairman of the of the UNRWA teachers union, and as a student at the University of Jordan studied under 'Abdallah 'Azzam, Osama bin Laden's mentor.[1] In his letter, Ayesh accused the Western leaders of deliberately imposing oppressive and corrupt regimes upon the Arab and Muslim countries with the aim of keeping them weak, backward and dependent on the West, because this serves the Wests' interests. He claimed further that the West does not wish the Muslims to return to their religious roots, which were the source of their past might and cultural dominance, and is therefore waging a "malicious war" on Islam and its values in the name of the war on terror. It is also acting to distort Islam by planting in the Muslim countries preachers who spread extremism and terror, in order to prove to the world that Islam is a source of danger. Even Israel, he added, was placed in the region by the West as a policeman to safeguard its interests. 'Ayesh ended his article with a series of Quranic verses stating that all the efforts to harm Islam will fail because Allah will stand by the Muslims.

Kathem 'Ayesh (source: Facebook.com/kathemayesh)

"Open letter to the leaders of the West:

"This is a message from an Arab Muslim citizen who follows events and examines them closely, and who expresses the feelings and positions of the absolute majority of people like him, who are very numerous. [We are] the silent majority that is deliberately excluded in our so-called Arab and Muslim world, which you [Western leaders] use as an arena for performing every kind of forbidden experiment, and where you permit every kind of abomination and violate every human norm of justice, decency and objectivity, while disregarding human rights without batting an eyelid.

"We know very well that the democracy you purport to advocate is intended solely for yourselves and your peoples, not for us, because according to your view we are backward, barbaric and dependent peoples who are not worthy of this enormous privilege. That is why you imposed upon us failing governments and 'deep states' steeped in corruption, oppression and injustice, in order to prove to your peoples that we truly do not deserve to live in dignity or enjoy any rights, for we accept all this backwardness that plagues our countries without lifting a finger [against it]. Even when we decide to act and change the situation, you oppose us and support the evil tumor you planted in our midst [i.e., the Arab regimes], hurling vicious accusations at us and drowning us in chaos and bloodshed, in order to convince the gullible that we do not deserve change or freedom...

"We know very well that you are afraid we will return to our [religious] roots and foundations, which were the source of our strength, might and cultural dominance in the world for a long time. This is why your savage attack on Islam, its values and its preachers under the slogan of war on terror has been [so] malicious, criminal and unrestrained. In this wild war of yours you permitted every forbidden thing and [act of] bloodshed, planted in our countries preachers who [spread] extremism and terror, and allowed them to sow corruption, killing and destruction [there] in the name of Islam. [This was] in order to prove to the fools and ignoramuses that Islam is the true source of danger and therefore must be fought before it grows stronger...

"Oh masters of the so-called civilized world, we know that you are waging your wars against us in order to serve your own interests and to ensure a supply of oil until it runs out, while at the same time preventing us from utilizing our resources for the benefit of our [own Muslim] nation, our peoples and our homeland. We know that you do not allow the discovery any further resources beyond the amount that preserves your interests and keeps us backward, poor and hungry. This is so we continue to chase after your loans, grants and aid, which are carefully calculated to keep us alive but nothing more...

"We know that you planted the Zionist entity [in our midst] out of malice and while perpetrating injustice, so as to serve as a policeman to safeguard your interests and keep us weak and dependent upon you. And [as if all] that is not enough, you [also] try to distort our religion and sow division among us by means of Muslim agents who speak in scientific jargon...

"Oh leaders of the West, we have a book that speaks the truth, which we read day and night [i.e., the Quran], and it tells us: 'And they had planned their plan, but with Allah is [recorded] their plan, even if their plan had been [sufficient] to do away with the mountains' [14:46]; And they will continue to fight you until they turn you back from your religion [2:217]; And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion [2:120]; And whoever is an ally to them among you - then indeed, he is [one] of them' [5:51]. It also tells us: 'They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah will perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it, It is He who sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although those who associate others with Allah dislike it' [61:8-9]. Oh leaders of the West... [Allah] surely supports his followers, as long as they support Him. 'And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned' [26:227]."