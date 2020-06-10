Former Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Ramadan Shalah, On FBI Most Wanted List, Dies After 3-Year Coma: Clips From The MEMRI TV Archives

On June 6, 2020 Ramadan Shalah, 62, former leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) died after being in a coma for over three years following a heart surgery.[1] Shalah was one of the original founders of the Iranian-backed designated international terrorist organization PIJ, and led the group for over 20 years. He was on the FBI's most wanted list since 1995 for conspiracy to conduct the affairs of PIJ "through a pattern of racketeering activities such as bombings, murders, extortions, and money laundering."[2]



Ramadan Shalah, source: FBI.gov

The following are MEMRI TV clips of Ramadan Shalah:

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming To The Region To Collect Poll Tax From Arab Leaders - May 15, 2017

In an address marking Nakba Day on May 15, 2017, Ramadan Shalah called U.S. President Trump's upcoming trip to the Middle East an "unprecedented carnival fair" and said that "the Caesar of the new Rome is coming to collect the jizya poll tax from some of the Arabs and Muslims - hundreds of billions of dollars, the payment for the U.S. arms deals." His address was broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV.

Ramadan Shalah: "On this year's Nakba commemoration day, the world awaits the arrival of the new U.S. President Trump, in the Land of the Two Holy Mosques, where the divine revelation was conveyed. Most of the region's leaders have gathered to welcome him, in an unprecedented carnival fair.

"The Caesar of the new Rome is coming to collect the jizya poll tax from some of the Arabs and Muslims - hundreds of billions of dollars, the payment for the U.S. arms deals. Some of this money will flow into the pockets of wealthy American Jews, who bankroll the crime of swallowing and Judaizing Jerusalem. With this ill-omened visit, the region might enter a new era, by any standard, in which our nation's enemies will strive to redraw the maps of the region, to change its identity, and to eliminate the Palestinian cause, thus incorporating Israel in the region as a normal hegemonic country.

"We shall continue to say: 'No to Israel,' because this means 'yes to Palestine' - Palestine in its entirety. Palestine is our homeland before the Nakba and after the Nakba - yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Allah willing, it will be liberated, just as it was liberated from all the invaders in the past, regardless of the disagreements among the Arabs and the Muslims about the cause for Jihad and the duty of liberation."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Abdallah Shalah Calls On Arab Countries To Provide Weapons To Gaza - November 20, 2012

Following is an excerpt from a TV show featuring Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Abdallah Shalah, which aired on the Al-Jazeera network on November 20, 2012.

Ramadan Shalah: "The resistance has been preparing for this moment for years. Ever since the cannons fell silent in the Gaza war of 2008-2009, the resistance began working tirelessly day and night and in all directions. It has developed its missile capabilities, produced locally in Gaza – and we saw the outcome today – and it has brought whatever it could from abroad. Everything that came from abroad found its way directly into the Gaza Strip, in any possible way – in Egypt of today, of yesterday, and Allah willing, of the future.

"It is inconceivable that Iran is the sole provider of weapons to the Gaza resistance, and then we rebuke one another for taking Iran's weapons. We want weapons from all the Arabs. Open the storehouses before the weapons get rusty."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leaders Admit Missiles Came From Iran - November 20, 2012

Following are excerpts from TV reports featuring leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which aired on various channels between November 15-20, 2012.

Al-Jazeera TV, November 20, 2012:

Ramadan Shalah: "With regard to the Iranian position – even if we have disagreements with Iran regarding the situation in Syria, I don’t think that we, as the Palestinian resistance, have disagreements with Iran regarding what is happening in Palestine, or regarding the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip. With regard to Palestine, we are in complete agreement with Iran. Iran has given us all the aid and all the support. The weapons that are fighting the Israeli aggression and arrogance in Palestine come mainly from Iran, as the entire world knows. This is no secret. These are either Iranian weapons or weapons financed by Iran."

Al-Alam TV, November 19, 2012:

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Deputy Secretary-General Ziyad Nakhala: "We are on the brink of a great victory, Allah willing. This is a new stage in the conflict with the Zionist enterprise."

Host: "Do you believe that the missiles have changed the equation?"

Nakhala: "Absolutely. This wonderful weapon has proven its significant role in battle. The missiles have changed the balance of power, and have proven to Israel that we can shell their cities like they shell ours, and that we can shell their military camps like they shell our children."

Host: "Are you firing the Fajr-3 and Fajr-5 missiles? Do you have these missiles?"

Nakhala: "Absolutely. These missiles have restored the honor of the Palestinian people. We received these missiles from our allies and brothers in the Islamic Republic. They have generally given us these missiles, exerting great effort. These missiles have changed the equation in this conflict."

Mayadeen TV, November 15, 2012:

Host: "Are the Fajr-5 missiles produced locally or brought from outside Palestinian lands?"

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Sheikh Khaled Al-Batsh: "These missiles are 100% Iranian made, and are part of the legitimate aid that the Islamic Republic provides to the Palestinian people. This is well known and was announced in the media."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Ramadan Shalah: I Condemn The Killing Of Civilians In London And New York, But Not In Israel - July 17, 2005

The following are excerpts from an interview with Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ramadan Shalah, which aired on Al-Arabiya TV on July 17, 2005.T

Shalah: "How old was the martyrdom-seeker who carried out the Netanya operation? He was 13 years old. Today he's 18 years old..."

Host: "You sent a 13-year-old?"

Shalah: "No. He was 13 when the Intifada started."

Host: "How old is he today?"

Shalah: "18 years old."

Host: "Just a boy, then."

Shalah: "Did I send him? Did I force him? They made the decision themselves. He wants to fight. He wants to become a martyr, because the alternative is such a life... You know what is happening in Palestine. Therefore, he believes, and I too believe, that this path of martyrdom is the solution..."

Host: "...Will lead him to Paradise."

Shalah: "It will lead him to Paradise and replace the hell he's in. We are victims."

Host: "But these were civilians."

Shalah: "What 'civilians'?"

Host: "When you carry out an operation against the Israeli army, you are not required to..."

Shalah: "The most important Arab journalist..."

Host: "But against 16-year-old girls who went shopping?"

Shalah: "Look, some time ago I heard [Muhammad Hassanein] Heikel, who is the most prominent Arab journalist, one of the most important Arab journalists these days, and he said that the distinction between civilians and soldiers in a modern state - a Nation State - is a lie. This civilian uses ballot boxes to bring Sharon to power, and she supports his policy."

Host: "They will support [Ariel] Sharon even more now."

Shalah: "I don't care. I condemn the killing of civilians in London and New York, by the way, but I do not condemn the killing of civilians in Netanya, because the people in Netanya live on my land, and they are killing me in Tulkarm, Jibalya, and Gaza."