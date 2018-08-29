Former Jordanian PM Abdelsalam Al-Majali Defends Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty, Promises: If We Ever Become Stronger, We Will Take Haifa By Force

Former Jordanian Prime Minister Abdelsalam Al-Majali defended the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty, saying: "My mentality is a mentality of peace," and talking about the fundamental issues that Jordan had achieved through the treaty. Jordan, he said, had got its land and water back and had restored its economy. "Israeli continues to give us more water than we are due," he explained to the Jordan Today TV interviewer. "As for the Palestinian quota – we don't intervene." On the question of the Palestinians' Right of Return, he said: "The Arabs do not have any power. If we ever have military power, will we let them keep Haifa? We'll take it. If tomorrow, we become stronger and can take Haifa by force, will we really decline just because we have an agreement with them?" The interview aired on August 18, 2018.

"We Are Interested In Five Fundamental Issues: The Land, The Water, The Economy, The Possibility Of [Jordan] Becoming The Alternative Palestine... And Security"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "My mentality is a mentality of peace. I believe that peace is the best thing for our nation in its current... or rather, at the time of the peace process, as well as today. It is the best solution for us, as Arabs, and I still believe in it. As long as you do not have force of another kind, peace is your only option.

[...]

"We are interested in five fundamental issues: The land, the water, the economy, the possibility of [Jordan] becoming the alternative Palestine – we are the only ones threatened by this – and security. These are the things Jordan accomplished [in the peace accord with Israel]. What did Jordan want? Its land? It got it back. Jordan wanted its water? We got it back. The economy? We restored it. And on top of all of this, we gained the respect of the world. Am I supposed to liberate Palestine? Is it my job?"

Host: "Some believe that this accord did not accomplish anything."

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "How can you say that? Didn't you get your water? Your land?"

Host: "Israel did not comply with its commitments regarding the water quotas it must give Jordan."

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "That's not true! Absolutely not! Israel continues to give us more water than we are due."

Host: "Didn't Israel divert rivers in the area into its [territory]?"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "Sir, you have not read the history books, I'm sad to say. Israel diverted the Jordan River a long time ago."

Host: "And we didn't get it back!"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "Our quota does not come from the Jordan River. When the water was divided [in the peace accord], we got our quota from the Yarmouk River. The Jews get 25 million cubic meters, and the rest is ours. But since we don't have a dam to store the winter precipitation, they took the water."

Host: "What, they took it, and now it's gone forever?"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "No, they have been giving it all back – and more – to us. They have been giving us more than our due. But as for the Palestinian quota – we don't intervene. The Palestinians get their quota from the Jordan River."

[...]

"If We Ever Have Military Power, Will We Let Them Keep Haifa? We'll Take It – If Tomorrow, We Become Stronger And Can Take Haifa By Force, Will We Really Decline Just Because We Have An Agreement With Them?"

"There are millions of Jordanian Palestinians who have property in Israel. They have the right to get it back or get compensation for it."

Host: "They will only get compensation?"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "I'm not getting into this. It's return or compensation: They will either give them back their land or compensate them. Some people go and collect... in Haifa, Jaffa, and elsewhere beyond the West Bank."

Host: "Does this serve the Palestinian cause?"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "Why not?"

Host: "What, to sell their land for a price?"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "[The Israelis] own that land. They live and build there, while you are not there, and you don't have an army or anything..."

Host: "In my view, if they don't sell it and the land remains occupied, it is better for the Palestinian cause."

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "Is it better for them to remain hungry?"

Host: "And selling their land is better?"

Abdelsalam Al-Majali: "Well, what can you do? You lost the land to a military force. You do not have any power. All you do is talk. The Arabs do not have any power. If we ever have military power, will we let them keep Haifa? We'll take it. If tomorrow, we become stronger and can take Haifa by force, will we really decline just because we have an agreement with them?"