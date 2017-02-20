Former Jordanian Minister: ISIS Was Created By Iran, Israel, Assad Regime To Crush Sunni Arabs In Middle East

In his regular column in the Jordanian government daily Al-Rai, former Jordanian information minister Salah Al-Qallab wrote that the Islamic State (ISIS) was created by Iran, Israel and the Assad regime in order to cause the Arabs to fight this organization instead of its creators, and also with the aim of providing Iran with an excuse to do as it pleases in the region and to crush the Sunni Arabs.

The following are excerpts:[1]



Salah Al-Qallab (image: Almrsal.com)

"When [Israeli Prime Minister] Binyamin Netanyahu addresses Italian President Sergio Mattarella and speaks of a 'dramatic change' that has occurred in the Arab world, [namely] that many Arab countries have begun regarding Israel as an essential ally in the fight against ISIS and Iran, he is effectively confirming that this terror organization is ultimately a creation of Iran in cooperation with the Assad regime and a creation of Israel. This is because [all three elements] have the same goals and interests. The intention is to cause the Arabs to prioritize the fight against the so-called 'Islamic State,' and to provide Iran with the excuses it needs in order to do what it is currently doing in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

"The only ones who benefited from the emergence of ISIS at the historical juncture at which it emerged were: Iran, which initiated all this barbaric violence against the Sunni Arabs in Iraq and Syria under the heading of fighting and opposing [ISIS]; the Bashar Al-Assad regime, whose allies, the Russians, have declared that toppling ISIS, rather than toppling [Assad], is their top priority; and Israel, which continued to work to create another threat in this region in addition to itself and another enemy in addition to itself that would be the first target for struggle, as indeed happened. That is why Binyamin Netanyahu hurried to say what he said and to assess that peace with the Palestinians would be achieved 'by the reverse path,' namely by rapprochement with the Arab countries first!

"Naturally, one assumes that the Italian president, who has demonstrated greater understanding than most of the Palestinian issue and the nature of the most dangerous conflict in the region, knows the facts and realizes that Iran and the Bashar Al-Assad regime are on the same side as Israel – not only based on the [principle that] 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend,' but also because the [Iranian] regime of the Rule of the Jurisprudent believes that there is no choice but to drape its sectarian mantle over this part of the Middle East and to tear it to shreds [by fragmenting it] along sectarian lines, which would result in uprooting the concept of nationalism from the hearts of the Arabs. This is [also] what the Israelis have been consistently striving to achieve ever since establishing [their] alien entity on Palestinian soil... Eliezer Tzafrir, the former head of the Mossad branch in Lebanon, confirms in documents that were exposed recently that a former commander of the Lebanese Phalanges, Elie Hobeika, who was responsible for the notorious massacre at the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps and who following this massacre joined the Hafez Al-Assad regime in Damascus, had relayed to him a message from the [Syrian] regime proposing to establish such a coalition – that is, a coalition of regional minorities under the leadership of the 'Zionist enemy'... [The goal], of course, was to confront the Sunni Arab majority in the Middle East.

"Binyamin Netanyahu also says: 'It's [...] wrong when people said that the core of the conflict [...] in the Great Middle East was the Palestinian issue. It wasn't, never was – not in Tunisia, not in Libya, not in Yemen, not in Iraq, not in Syria. There is a battle going between modernity and medievalism. We stand firmly on the side of modernity!!' Then the Israeli prime minister came to his main point, saying: 'The good news, the incredible news, one that fills me with great hope, is that [...] many of the Arab countries see Israel no longer as their enemy, but as their ally, even their vital ally, in fighting against Islamist terrorism, militant Islam, either led by Iran or led by Da'esh!!' [2]

"Those interested in refreshing the priorities of the regional conflict have probably begun to realize the truth and to recognize that this terrorist organization, ISIS, was cultivated and supported [by these elements]. [They] also coordinated with it and presented it as far mightier than it really is, and this in order to destroy what is genuinely the main Arab force in the Middle East, the Sunni Arabs. Even people suffering from mental blindness have probably begun to understand this entire affair, in light of what has happened and is still happening in Iraq and Syria and in light of the actions of the satanic Russian-Iranian-Syrian coalition..."