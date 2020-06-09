Former Iranian Diplomat Amir Mousavi: U.S. Must Extradite Soleimani's Killers Or Leave Iraq; Sooner Or Later, We Will Target U.S. Forces There, Regardless Of The Position Of Iraq's Government

Former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi said in a June 1, 2020 interview on Afaq TV (Iraq) that there is a conflict between the U.S. and Iran and that Iran will not remain silent over the "terrorist" attack that America carried out against IRGC Qods Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani. Mousavi said that America must extradite Soleimani's killer to Iran or leave the region. He said that the American forces in Iraq will be a target for Iran sooner or later - regardless of the position of the Iraqi government - since Iran has the right to exact revenge against the United States. He added that Iran has the right to chase down American "terrorists" throughout the world

"The Islamic Republic Will Not Remain Silent Over The Terrorist Attack Against The Martyrs Hajj Qasem Soleimani And Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis... The Combatant American Military Forces Will Constitute A Target For Iran, Sooner Or Later"

Amir Mousavi: "There is a conflict between Iran and the United States. The Islamic Republic will not remain silent over the terrorist attack against the martyrs Hajj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. This is a done deal. Iran will treat the U.S. forces in Iraq in its own special way. Iraq has nothing to do with this."

Host: "Regardless of the level of the [U.S.] presence?"

Mousavi: "If it is on the level of [diplomatic] relations, I don't think... The combatant American military forces will constitute a target for Iran, sooner or later. Iran will exact revenge. This is a decision by Imam Khamenei, by the armed forces, by the IRGC, and by the Iranian people.

"The terrorist forces of aggression that are present in Iraq must leave, because they launched a direct attack on Iranian interests and on Iranian targets [operating] jointly with the Iraqi people. The Iraqi blood was mixed with the Iranian blood. Iran will never give up [on its right to exact revenge]. Whatever is agreed upon between Baghdad and Washington does not concern Iran."

"America Must Either Extradite The Killer To Stand Trial In Iran, Or Leave... Even If Baghdad Does Not Want To Place Them On Trial, Iran Will Never Give Up On This Right"

Mousavi: "This is about enmity between Iran and America. America must either extradite the killer to stand trial in Iran, or leave. This is a plan to expel the terrorist American forces.

"If it maintains relations, an embassy, and diplomats, that's something different, but the forces that attacked the two heroic martyrs must be held accountable. They must stand trial, either in Tehran or in Baghdad. Even if Baghdad does not want to place them on trial, Iran will never give up on this right. Sooner or later, Iran will pursue the terrorist killers present in Iraq. It will do it in its own way - either through official cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad and it will be very good if the Iraqi government cooperates with Tehran..."

Host: "This will exert pressure on the Iraqi negotiators."

Mousavi: "On the contrary. The Iraqi negotiators will be stronger when they see Iran's resolve in demanding its rights. This does not constitute interference. [Iran has] the right. The U.S. forces carried out a terrorist attack and the U.S. government claimed the responsibility."

[...]

"Iran Has The Right To Chase Down The American Terrorists In Iraq Or Anywhere Else In The World"

Mousavi: "So Iran has the right to chase down the American terrorists in Iraq or anywhere else in the world. This decision has been made and that's it. But the Iraqi negotiators can protect Iraqi sovereignty and interests. They can demand from the Americans things that will calm the situation. The ball is in the American court. The Americans need to calm things down. Iran cannot remain silent over the overt terrorist attack against it."