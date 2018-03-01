Former Hamas Official In Antisemitic Article: The Jews Used The Blood Of Non-Jews To Prepare Pastry For Purim

On the eve of the Jewish holiday of Purim, February 27, 2018, the independent Palestinian Ma'an News Agency (MNA) published an article on its website by Dr. Mustafa Al-Lidawi, a former senior Hamas official. In the article, Al-Lidawi wrote about the blood libel according to which the Jews use the blood of a non-Jewish child to make the traditional Purim "hamentaschen" pastries. He went on to note that the Jews' nature remains unchanged, and that while in the past, every Purim they poured the blood of a non-Jewish child into the dough for a "large pastry," today they oppress the Palestinian people during this holiday.

Al-Lidawi published a similar article five years ago, at the time of the Passover holiday, in which he stated that the Jews customarily used the blood of a Christian child to prepare Passover matzah.[1]



Dr. Mustafa Al-Lidawi (Source: Maannews.net, February 27, 2018)

The following are translated excerpts from Al-Lidawi's article:

"The Palestinians hate and fear the Jewish holidays... They feel that these holidays are revenge against them, or a hex they have been cursed with. For the Jews are happy then, celebrating and preparing decorations and rituals, but the Palestinians are tortured during these times to the same extent. They are under siege, they are hampered, there is a total closure in the areas [where they live] and they are not allowed to go out, and the residents of these areas are even prevented from returning to them. Also, in some of their areas they apply military laws such as curfews. The occupation authorities make no exceptions in their measures [against the Palestinians] for the sick or for exceptional cases; in fact they implement military rule maximally, enforcing their laws on the residents with full force, with vigor, and without hesitation, on the pretext of protecting the Jewish citizens during the holiday period...

"At this time, the Jews in occupied Palestine and other regions of the world are celebrating the Purim holiday, to mark the day when the Jews were rescued from a massacre almost perpetrated against them in Persia. They were miraculously saved from death and murder by a brilliant ploy contrived by the Jewess Esther, wife of the king [Ahasuerus] in partnership with her cousin [sic] Mordechai. And so, on this occasion, the Jews celebrate their rescue and mock the minister Haman who, along with his minions, was destroyed by Esther, who saved her people from the black day that awaited them...

"During this holiday they dress strangely, color their faces with different kinds of makeup, and wear strange animal masks or masks of satanic or acrobatic characters. They dress strangely to indicate their happiness, while at the same time they make sure to emphasize their joy at the plight of Haman who, they claim, planned to murder them. They create effigies of him, damage and destroy them, and then burn and mutilate them. They also prepare sweets shaped like an ear, as if they were the ears of Haman, and distribute them.

"This is the same holiday that the peoples of Europe hated and detested [and because of it] wished that the Jews would leave their countries so they could be saved from their wickedness. This is because the Jews who lived in Europe would always bake a large pastry on the occasion of the holiday, and everyone would eat it. However, this pastry was mixed with the blood of a victim they chose from among those who were not Jews. Most of the time the victim was a little boy, whom they would place in a perforated barrel full of spikes. The spikes would stab the body of the victim and his blood would flow into a special dish that collected it. After this, they would use it to prepare the pastry for the sacred holiday, and they would make sure that all the Jews in the area ate some of it. Because of this, the European peoples loathed the presence of the Jews in their countries and longed for them to leave. For they were the reason for every despicable deed, the mechanism for the commission of every crime, and the source of all social and economic corruption...

"This Jewish mentality and this ancient nature [of the Jews] have not changed. For they fashioned their joy from the blood of others, hold their celebrations at the expense of the sighs and groans of the victims who they tortured, and base their happiness on the sorrow of others. They don't mind robbing happiness from its owners and erasing the smile from the faces of the women and children whom they deprive of the sacred right to live, and whom they rob of their opportunity to rejoice, to be happy, and to live...

"The Jews have the right to celebrate their victories over these ruined regimes whose structures and economies they destroyed, whose lives they corrupted, whose [social] fabric they tore, and among whom they sowed divisiveness. They deserve life because of their victories and they have attained the right to survive. [On the other hand,] it would be appropriate for the weak losers to disappear, for Allah to replace them with other people, more dignified, who will rebel against deprivation, throw off the humiliation, resist the defeat, overcome the enemy, and put an end to its false myth."