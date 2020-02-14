Following GoFundMe Suspension, Klan Members Fundraise On PayPal, Fundly Platforms For Veteran Neo-Nazi White Nationalist

A woman closely connected to a U.S.-based Ku Klux Klan-affiliated organization[1] recently started a fundraising campaign on the GoFundMe platform fora veteran neo-Nazi white nationalist who has been involved in, founded, and led hate groups for decades. According to her, he is low on funds and is undergoing costly medical treatment.

The GoFundMe page was the first fundraising effort for him; following its rapid suspension, a Fundly page and a PayPal account were set up for the same purpose.

The following report will examine fundraising efforts for a neo-Nazi on popular fundraising platforms and payment sites.

GoFundMe Campaign Swiftly Suspended



Suspended GoFundMe page

On January 22, 2020, the fundraiser took to Vkontakte (VK), a Russian social media platform, in a lengthy post venting her frustrations following the deletion of the GoFundMe page.

The post included a link to a new donation campaign she had started on Fundly.

Success On Fundly And PayPal

She provided updates on the campaign and included links to a Fundly and PayPal account newly created to replace the suspended GoFundMe page.

As of this writing, six individuals have donated to the campaigns for the veteran neo-Nazi.

The description for the Fundly campaign page summarizes the beneficiary of the fundraising campaign's decades of neo-Nazi activity, and provides a link to the website of a U.S.-based KKK-affiliated group and to a list of white-nationalist items he is offering for sale.

Fundraising On Website Of KKK-Affiliated Group

The website of a KKK-affiliated group, which is linked in the description in the Fundly campaign, provides a history of the organization and allows new members to register. The domain registrar is GoDaddy. The site includes a shop page, and advertises merchandise sold by the beneficiary of the fundraising campaign. Interested individuals can directly email the beneficiary to make purchases.

Violation Of User Agreements

While Fundly's terms of use do not explicitly prohibit the promotion of hate or racial violence, its rules of conduct for users state that they must not "Harass, defame, intimidate or threaten another user" or "Post any material that is defamatory (i.e., disparaging to the reputation of an individual or business)."[2] Fundly also "reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to immediately, with or without notice, suspend or terminate User's registration, the Terms of Use, and/or User's access to all or a portion of the Sites or Services..."

As of this writing, the PayPal account for the beneficiary is still active.[3] This is despite the fact that the fundraising campaign stands in clear violation of PayPal's user agreement, which states that PayPal may restrict the activities of users who "Act in a manner that is defamatory, trade libelous, threatening or harassing; Provide false, inaccurate or misleading information; Control an account that is linked to another account that has engaged in any of these restricted activities; Conduct your business or use the PayPal services in a manner that results in or may result in: complaints; requests by buyers (either filed with us or card issuers) to invalidate payments made to you." In addition, the platforms prohibits the following activities, among others: "The promotion of hate, violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory or the financial exploitation of a crime."[4]



PayPal donation page

