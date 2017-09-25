Following Death Of Former Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mahdi 'Akef: Translations Of His Statements 2004-2011– From The MEMRI Archives

On September 22, 2017, former Muslim Brotherhood supreme guide Mahdi 'Akef (89) died in Cairo; he had held that position from early 2004 to 2010. Over the years, MEMRI published numerous translations of his statements in reports and clips.

The following is a list of MEMRI TV clips and MEMRI reports of statements by the late Mahdi 'Akef:

MEMRI TV Clips

Leader Of Muslim Brotherhood Mahdi 'Akef: Arab And Islamic Countries Should Obtain Nuclear Technology 'For Military Purposes' – Clip No. 1140 – May 14, 2006.

Mahdi 'Akef, Supreme Guide Of The Muslim Brotherhood, Warns Egyptian Regime: The People Will Trample You Underfoot – Clip No. 1214 – July 30, 2006.

Leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Sheik Mahdi Akef: We Are Ready to Send 10,000 Men to Palestine, But It Is the Egyptian Government that Should Arm Them – Clip No. 1627 – November 30, 2007.

MEMRI Special Dispatches



Special Dispatch No. 2001 – Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide: Bin Laden Is A Jihad Fighter – August 1, 2008.

Special Dispatch No. 3556 – An Overview of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood's Stance on U.S. and Jihad; Translation of Its Draft Political Platform – February 2, 2011.