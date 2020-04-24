Follow The MEMRI Series On Reactions To Coronavirus Crisis – Update No. 4

Get The Latest Translations And Analysis From The Middle East And Beyond

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part X: Arab Writers: Where Is The Arab Contribution To The Fight Against The Virus; How Long Will We Continue To Neglect The Fields Of Science And Research?

Hitler's Propaganda Minister Goebbels Would 'Like' Today's Social Media – And Would Use It To Blame The Jews For The Coronavirus

Conspiracy Theories In The Arab Media: The Coronavirus Is Part Of An American Plot To Ruin The Chinese Economy And Reprogram The Global Economy

Arab Writers: The Coronavirus Is Part Of Biological Warfare Waged By The U.S. Against China

Egypt

Egyptian Islamic Preacher Mohammed Al-Hefnawi Al-Ansari: Thank You Coronavirus for Shutting Down Cinemas, Coffee Shops, and Whorehouses; May Allah Use This Virus to Annihilate the Infidels and Shiites

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa: Coronavirus Is the Result of 5G Technology and the Disruptions in Earth’s Electromagnetic Field That It Causes

Iran Studies Project

Iranian Regime Circles Criticize Supreme Leader Khamenei: Release The Billions Of Dollars In Funds You Control To The Desperate Iranian Public

Muslim-American Academic Dr. Kevin Barrett on Iranian TV: Coronavirus May Have Been Unleashed by the U.S. as An Act of Biological Warfare Targeting China, Iran

Pasdaran Preppers: While Iran Faces A Pandemic, IRGC Girds Itself For War

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part V: Iranian Regime Mouthpiece 'Kayhan': God Sent The Coronavirus To Expose The Hollow, Atrophied Nature Of Western Civilization Versus The Human And Life-Affirming Civilization Of Islam; America, Israel Manufactured, Spread The Coronavirus In The World

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Criticizes the West’s Response to COVID-19: Altercations Over Toilet Paper, Standing in Line to Buy Weapons – Natural Outcome of the West’s Materialistic, Atheistic Philosophy

Iran Translations And Analysis On The Coronavirus Crisis – MEMRI Series On Reactions From The Middle East Media – Update No. 3

IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami Presents New Technology, Claims It Uses Magnetic Fields, “Bipolar Virus,” to Detect COVID-19 from 100 Meters Away within Five Seconds

Iranian Academic Dr. Mohammad Marandi: Iran Among Few Countries Not Affected Economically by COVID-19

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part IV: Iranian Expediency Council Secretary Rezaee: 'An International... Social Movement Must Be Launched'; Our Foreign Policy Must 'Prioritize The Expulsion Of The U.S.' From The Region; 'We Must Be Ready... For The Victory Of Humanity's Savior' – The Mahdi

Tehran University Lecturer Foad Izadi: COVID-19 May Have Originated in the U.S. Like the Spanish Flu Did

Iranian TV Airs Report on IRGC-Developed Technology for Diagnosing COVID-19 Using AI, CT Scans; Experts Claim It Is 100% Accurate and Works in Seconds

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part III: 100 Academics And Political Activists In Iran Tell Supreme Leader Khamenei: 'You Are The No. 1 Culprit In The National Disaster'

News Report about Aid Shipments from Iranian Students to the "Oppressed People of America"

Iran-Based Scholar Sheikh Farrokh Sekaleshfar: COVID-19 Is a Blessing, an Agent of Allah Similar to the Sands That Foiled the American Hostage Rescue Attempt in 1979

Iranian Researcher Amir Mousavi: Iranian, Russian, Chinese, Cuban Scientists Are Studying Possibility that the U.S. Created COVID-19; U.S. Does Not Mind Killing Its Own People, Like It Did on 9/11

IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami: If America Needs Help Fighting Covid-19, We Can Help Them - But We Don't Need Their Assistance

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human rights Ali Bagheri Kani: America Is the Great Satan, Acts Inhumanely Even During COVID-19 Pandemic; Countries That Do Not Cooperate with Us Are Responsible for Spreading the Virus

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: U.S. Is Accused of Creating the Coronavirus, It Would Be Unreasonable for Us to Accept Assistance from It

Experts on Iranian TV: COVID-19 May Be an American "Ethnic Weapon" Targeting the Genome of Iranians, Chinese

Iranian Sunni Scholar Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi: COVID-19 Came to Iran through Chinese Students at the State-Funded Al-Mustafa University in Qom, Which Brainwashes Sunnis

Coronavirus In Iran III: Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Denies Approving Purchase Of Vaccine From Israel

The Coronavirus In Iran – Part II: In Tweets, Iranian Journalist Says Death Toll Is 2,000 – Not 237 As Regime Claims – And Criticizes Health Minister; Tweets Were Deleted Shortly Thereafter

Senior Iranian Official Hossein Sheikholeslam – Advisor To Majlis Speaker, Former Advisor To Foreign Minister, And Former Iranian Ambassador To Syria – Dies Of Coronavirus: Clips From the MEMRI TV Archives

Iranian Majlis Representative From Qom: 10 Deaths Every Day From Coronavirus In The City, The Regime Is Concealing The Numbers Of Dead In Iran; Former Official In Office Of President Rouhani: 'Coronavirus – A Gift From The Clerics Of The Islamic Republic [Of Iran] To The People'

Iranian Scholar Hossein Momeni: COVID-19 Is Man-Made, A Weapon That Targets Shiites, Muslims, Iranians

IRGC Gen. Gholamreza Jalali, Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization: Coronavirus Has Many of the Characteristics of a Biological Weapon; The U.S. Has Many Biological Labs in the Area That May Be Responsible for Spreading the Virus

Iranian TV Host Delavari Continues to Criticize Top Officials' Coronavirus Response: “President Rouhani… We Haven't Heard from You for A While. We Miss You…"

Iranian TV Host Slams IRGC General in Charge of Civil Defense for Evading the Issue of Coronavirus and Bio Warfare: You Only Come to the Show When We Couldn't Care Less about What You Have to Say

Iranian Researcher and Former Diplomat Amir Mousavi: Coronavirus Created in a Lab; U.S. May Have the Cure, but Is Waiting to Release It in Order to Profit

Dr. Hossein Ali Shahriari, Member of Medical Committee in Iranian Majles: WHO Experts Come to Iran to Learn from Us, Rather Than Help Us

Iranian Shiite Eulogist Nariman Panahi: Khamenei's Bodyguards Prevented Us from Kissing His Hand on Feb. 15 to Protect His Life (Authorities Confirmed Coronavirus in Iran Only 4 Days Later)

Iranians Lick Shiite Shrines in Defiance of Coronavirus Threats; Iranian-Islamic Medicine Expert: I Will Cure It

Iranian TV Host Delavari Criticizes Government's Coronavirus Response: The Delivering of Information to the Public Is Catastrophic

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Harirchi: We Oppose Quarantines; If We Shut Down Qom, People Would Go Traveling, Spreading Coronavirus All Over the Country

Iraq

Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World - Iraqi Security Expert Adnan Al-Kanani: World War between Europe and the U.S. Expected; COVID-19 Is American-Made

Iraqi Researcher Jomaa Al-Atwani: COVID-19 Pandemic Is American Biological Warfare against the Arab, Islamic World; America Was Founded Thanks to Such Wars

Iraqi Islamic Scholar Hadi Al-Modarresi, Prior to Being Infected with Coronavirus: The Virus Is a Divine Punishment against the Chinese

Iraqi Political Analyst Muhammad Sadeq Al-Hashemi: Coronavirus Is an American, Jewish Plot to Reduce World Population; Rothschilds Paid for the Annihilation of Native Americans and Scots

Iraqi Political Analyst Sabah Al-Akili: The Coronavirus Was Spread in China by American Officials in 2015; This Is Part of a Biological War against China

Jordan

Jordanian Islamic Scholar Dr. Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: MEMRI Has Taken My Statements Out of Context and Refuses to Apologize; Coronavirus and Zionism Are Both Pandemics We Need to Fight

Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: Westerners Are Plagued with Diseases Like the Coronavirus Because They Do Not Wash Filth from Their Behinds with Water Like We Do

Jordanian International Law Expert Faisal Al-Khozae: COVID-19 Was Manufactured by America, Which Also Manufactured the AIDS, Swine Flu, SARS, and Anthrax Viruses

Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: The Jews Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus, AIDS, and Cholera; Jihad Purifies Our Bodies and Souls, Can Save People from These Diseases

Kuwait

Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World - Kuwaiti Novelist Taleb Alrefai: There Is a Conflict Between China, the U.S. Over World Leadership; Social Bonds and the Nature of Travel Will Change after This Pandemic

Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World - Kuwaiti Economist Saeed Tawfiqi: America, Europe Will Decline, China Will Rise; People Should Start Learning Chinese, Using Yuans

Kuwaiti Actress Hayat Al-Fahad during Show on COVID-19: We Should Throw Foreign Workers out into the Desert; We Don't Have Enough Hospitals

Lebanon

Lebanese Nuclear Physicist Dr. Hadi Issa Dalloul: Jews Evade Financial Collapse Due to Coronavirus Economic Crisis Like They Escaped the WTC on 9/11

Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World - Lebanese Researcher Riyadh Eid: COVID-19 Has Brought about the Collapse of the American Dream, Value System; We Are Seeing the Rise of Chinese-Eurasian Values that Encourage Helping Humanity

Lebanese Journalist: Lebanon Needs An End To The Iranian Patronage Over It, Not Nasrallah’s Advice On Fighting The Coronavirus

Lebanese Political Science Professor Al-Naboulsi: Coronavirus - Possible Anti-Chinese Biological Warfare by the U.S.

Palestine

Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World - Abdel Bari Atwan: Coronavirus Will Bring the End of the U.S. Empire; Let China Rise – It Won’t Be Worse than America

Gaza Friday Sermon amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Islamic Rituals Such as Fasting, Ablution, Prayer Strengthen Our Immune Systems, Have Positive, Healing Energy

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: If Gazans Start Dying from Coronavirus because We Run out of Ventilators, We Will Make Six Million Israeli Settlers Unable to Breathe; This Virus Is Divine Retribution for Trump’s Declaration that Jerusalem Is Capital of Israel

Palestinian-American Academic Seif Da'na On Hizbullah TV: Coronavirus May Have Leaked From U.S. Lab; Western Economic Policies Kill More People Than COVID-19; Hitler Did Not Do Anything 'Out Of The Ordinary' But Is Viewed As Satan Because He Did It In Europe

Hamas Supporters Debate: Should The Movement Maintain The Lull With Israel During The COVID-19 Outbreak, Or Fire Rockets And Thus Double The Number Of Cases In Israel?

Palestinian Writers: The Coronavirus Is A Biological Weapon Employed By U.S., Israel Against Their Enemies

Imam in Hamas TV Friday Sermon a Day before Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Gaza: This Virus Is a Soldier of Allah; Muslims Are the Least Affected

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Journalist Nadine Al-Budair: It Isn’t Racist to Criticize China with Regard to the Coronavirus; This Pandemic Is a Result of China’s Neglect When It Comes to Health; The World Has Earned the Right to Intervene in What Is Eaten in China

Visions of the Post-Coronavirus World - Saudi Journalist Abdullah Al-Otaibi: The “New Saudi Arabia” May Transform the G20 into a Global Platform That Will Replace the UN Security Council

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part II: Saudi Columnists: The Epidemic Proves That Democracy Is Not Sacrosanct

Saudi Columnist Following Coronavirus Outbreak: Why Do We Expect The World To Solve Our Problems?

Veteran Saudi Journalist: The Iranian Regime Is 'The Deadliest Virus' – And The West's Lenience Towards It Endangers The Region

Sudan

Song By Sudanese Band Encourages People To Knock Out Coronavirus By Washing Their Hands, Staying At Home, Boosting Immune System

The "Corona Pandemic" Song - In Traditional Style, Abd Al-Qayum Al-Sharif Urges Sudanese to Stay Home: Don't Tell Me That You Are Going to the Market… Wash All Ten Fingers

Syria

Syrian Opposition Websites: The Iranian Militias Are The Main Vector For Mass COVID-19 Infections In Syria – And The Syrian Regime Is Keeping It A Secret

Yemen

Yemen Friday Sermon by Houthi Islamic Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Allah Brought Coronavirus upon the West, China as Punishment for Having Passed Legislation against Hijabs; Lo and Behold, Now They Are Wearing Face Masks

Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi: The Jews, U.S. Are Behind Coronavirus Pandemic; We Should Unite in Jihad against the Jews; Enmity towards Them Is an Identifying Characteristic of Muslims

Friday Sermon by Yemeni Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Coronavirus Is Part of a Plan by the Jews, Israel, U.S. to Control Mecca, Medina; The Saud Clan Is a Jewish Family Brought into Power in Order to Judaize These Cities

Friday Sermon By Houthi Minister Of Public Health Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil: America Could Be Behind The COVID-19 Pandemic; It Massacred Its Own People On 9/11

Houthi Leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: America, Other Countries Have Laboratories that Weaponize Bacteria, Viruses Such as COVID-19; They Spread Them Through Explosives, Deliberately-Contaminated Humanitarian Aid

Turkish Studies Project

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Editor Of AKP Mouthpiece: West's Political, Economic, Security Systems Have Collapsed; Turkey 'Is One Of The World's New Superpowers,' Will Rise In Post-Coronavirus Era

Turkish Politicians, Press, Public React To Coronavirus: 'This Virus Serves Zionism's Goals Of Decreasing The Number Of People'

Russian Media Studies Project

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World: Senior Russian Legislator Pushkov: American Helplessness And Selfishness During Pandemic Put The End Of American Hegemony Into Sharp Relief

Russian Reactions On Twitter To Putin's April 2 Coronavirus Speech Reveal Growing Dissatisfaction With His Handling Of The Crisis

Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World: Russian Expert On Europe Bordachev: The Liberal World Order Will Not Survive

Russian Commentators And Officials Discuss The Implications Of Extending Help To The U.S. To Combat The Coronavirus

Russia Debates: Is Putin The Best Coronavirus Czar In This Time Of Crisis?

Political Strategist And Former Deputy Governor Oleg Matveychev Calls For Exterminating Quarantine Evaders And 'Liberal Bastards' On The Model Of Stalin's Great Terror

Intense On-Air Clash Over Coronavirus Precautions Between Russian Liberal Democratic Party Leader Zhirinovsky And Komsomolskaya Pravda's Star Correspondent Aslamova Goes Viral

As Russia Awaits Spread Of Coronavirus, Columnist Gurevich Pleads With Regime To Be Open With Russia's Citizens

Russian Biologist Yakutenko Discloses Chaos Accompanying Evacuation Of Russians From China

Russian Biologist and Former U.N. Expert Igor Nikulin: Coronavirus Is a Biological Weapon Used by Global Government to Reduce the World's Population by 90%

Sermons By Imams In The West

Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: We Take Coronavirus Precautions Seriously, And Should Do The Same For Allah's Commands; We Must Not Ally With Jews, Christians, Infidels – This Matter Is More Dangerous Than COVID-19

Sec.-Gen. Of European Council For Fatwa And Research: I Refuse To Listen To Those Who Say That COVID-19 Is A Global Conspiracy; Its Effects Are Clearly Visible

Syracuse, NY Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad: COVID-19 Is A Reminder That We Are 'Just Chilling' While Surrounded By Evil In A Land Of Infidels; Women Who Expose Their Ankles, Wrists, Ears, Necks Are Playing Games With Allah Like Jews

NY-Based Muslim Brotherhood Activist Bahgat Saber To Egyptian Nationals: Give Coronavirus To Officials, Staff At Egyptian Consulates And Embassies; If I'm Infected, 'I Will Go To The Egyptian Consulate' In New York

NJ Friday Sermon by Mohammad Abbasi, Rutgers University Faculty Member: Coronavirus Is Divine Retribution For China's Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims; It Is The Least The Chinese Should Suffer, May Allah Punish Them Further

Muslim Brotherhood-Affiliated Canadian Imam Hussein Amer: The Chinese Eat Aborted Human Fetuses; Coronavirus Is Allah's Punishment For Their Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims

U.K.-Based Islamic Scholar Abdul Rahman Dimashqia: Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran Is Divine Punishment for Shiites; Iran Deliberately Infects Sunnis with the Virus

Reform Project

Iranian Political Activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi Slams Khamenei, Calls to Bring Down Presidential Palace on Rouhani’s Head Because of Irresponsible Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic: We Might as Well Die an Honorable Death

D.C.-Based Egyptian Journalist Atef Abdel Gawad on Iranian TV: Claiming U.S. Spread Coronavirus Is Illogical; Americans Work on Vaccine While Russia, China, Iran Do Nothing But Point Fingers

Muslim Liberal Mansour Al-Hadj: Muslims Must Denounce The Absurd Notion That The Coronavirus Outbreak And Other Natural Disasters Are Allah’s Revenge On The Unbelievers

South Asia Studies Project

China's Official Arab Language TV Rebukes Western Media: Your Job Is to Present the Truth, Not to Serve as a Political Weapon Aimed at Distorting China's Image

On China's Official Arabic-Language TV: COVID-19 Does Not Appear To Have Originated In China; Evidence Suggests It Came From The United States

Tablighi Jamaat Emir Maulana Mohammad Saad Opposes Social Distancing During Coronavirus Epidemic, Says: 'The Satan Is Using This Opportunity... To Lead Us Astray From Our Religious Duties In The Name Of Precautions, Treatment, And Protection'

Indian Officials: Delhi Meetings Of Islamic Revivalist 'Tablighi Jamaat' Group May Be Source Of Coronavirus Spread Countrywide

Photos: Taliban Officials Spreading Awareness About Coronavirus And Social Distancing Norms In Afghan Regions Under Their Control

Afghan Taliban Criticize Atheists, Say: 'Allah Illustrated... His Might With Such A Nanoscopic Being [Coronavirus]'

Afghan Taliban: 'Coronavirus Is A Disease Ordained By The Almighty Allah Which Has Perhaps Been Sent By Allah... Because Of The Disobedience And Sins Of Mankind'

Afghan Taliban Assure International Community Of Cooperation To Fight Coronavirus In Areas Under Their Control

Revivalist Group Tablighi Jamaat Not To Send Preachers To China And Hong Kong Due To Coronavirus, Forms 30 Groups Of Preachers For Other Countries

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): White Supremacist Telegram Group Posts Cryptocurrency Guide, Explains Utility Of Cryptocurrency Amid Coronavirus, Says Coinbase Run By 'Scummy Anti-White Jews So I'd Starve Them For Business'

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM): On Facebook, Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Italian Neo-Nazi Hospital Worker Shares Antisemitic Posts: 'I Have Always Thought That Murder Is The Privilege Of The Great'

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis Float Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories, Encourage Followers To Infect Jews – 'With Everyone Inside... Many Power Stations Are Now Being Protected... Supermarkets Are A Great Place To Do The Same Damage'

Italian Neo-Nazi Music Festival Active On Facebook And Telegram – With Attendees From Europe And A Number Of U.S. States – Postponed Due To COVID-19

White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Telegram Channel Shares Instructions For Making And Using Weapons In Preparation For Civil War

Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor

ISIS Attacks In Iraq Surge Amid Coronavirus, Dysfunctional Government

Controversy In Syria's Idlib Region After Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Backed Rebel Government Suspends Friday Prayers To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Mali-Based Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group Claims Attack On Military Base In Burkina Faso, Says Impact Of Its Attacks And Coronavirus Will End G5 Military Alliance

ISIS Al-Naba' Editorial Anticipates The Collapse of Multinational Joint Task Force Due To ISIS Escalating Attacks In West Africa And The Economic Implications Of COVID-19

On Social Media, Al-Hol Camp Detainees' Celebrate Coronavirus Deaths, Quarantine Policies In The West: 'My Heart Feels At Ease That Kuffar Are Locked Up... Europe Is Shut... The Way They Locked Us Up'

ISIS Women At Al-Hol Refugee Camp: Coronavirus Does Not Infect Muslims; Only Infidels And Oppressors Die Of The Virus

On Facebook, Western Jihadis React To Coronavirus — Part II: 'I Think To Work In Hospital In Texas To Make Sure All Die. If They Don't Die, I Would Inject More Abu Corona On Them'

Despite Coronavirus Border Closure, Iran-Backed Factions Continue Transporting Fighters, Rockets From Iraq To Syria, Claims UAE-Based News Outlet

Calling Coronavirus 'Soldier Of Allah,' Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Gloats Over Suicides Of German Minister, American Citizen

Salafi Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi: Muslims Should Rejoice At Infidels' Deaths From Coronavirus

Jihadi Magazine: Coronavirus Is An Opportunity For Jihadis To Regain The Momentum Of The Syrian Revolution

Al-Qaeda Central: COVID-19 Is Divine Punishment For Sins Of Mankind; Muslims Must Repent, West Must Embrace Islam

ISIS In Kashmir Says Coronavirus Is 'Punishment' From God, Urges Attacks Against Non-Muslims: 'Use This Opportunity To Strike Them With A Sword Or A Knife Or Even A Rope Is Enough To Stop Their Breath'

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Twitter, English-Speaking Jihadis Celebrate Boris Johnson Testing Positive For Coronavirus: 'Make This Virus Reach Out To All Those Who Have Their Hands Painted With Blood of Muslims'

ISIS Editorial Downplays U.S. Capabilities, Role In Global Events, Says Coronavirus Proves Its Inability To Predict Or Protect Itself

Salafi-Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi Argues Coronavirus Validates Jihadi Narrative: Sharia Law Is The Solution

Pro-ISIS Media Group Suggests Coronavirus Pandemic Divine Punishment Against West For Actions In Syria's Baghuz

Editorial In ISIS Weekly Urges Muslims To Take Advantage Of Coronavirus Epidemic To Free Prisoners From The 'Prisons Of The Polytheists And The Camps Of Humiliation'

Pro-Al-Qaeda Writer Says Coronavirus 'Tiny Soldier Of Allah,' Vested On Symbol Of Oppression: U.S. And Its Allies

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Social Media, Jihadi And Pro-ISIS English-Speaking Users From U.S., Ireland, And Australia Call The Coronavirus A 'Soldier Of Allah'; ISIS Widow Claims Virus Has Reached Camp Roj

Jihadi Commander Warns: Iran Could Use Patients Infected With Coronavirus As Biological Weapon Against Rebels In Syria

Article In Jihadi Magazine 'Balagh' Describes Coronavirus As 'One Of Allah's Soldiers,' 'Divine Vengeance' On Criminals

ISIS Weekly Editorial: Coronavirus Outbreak In Iran Is Proof That "Shi'itism Is A False Religion"

Military Spokesman Of Kata'ib Hizbullah In Iraq Accuses U.S. Of Developing, Spreading Coronavirus

ISIS Article Describes Coronavirus As Allah's 'Epidemic' Visited On Chinese 'Unbelievers', Disagrees With Those Calling It Allah's Punishment For China's Persecution Of Muslims

Jihadi Clerics Issue Fatwa Permitting Muslims To Celebrate Spread Of Coronavirus In China, Accuse China Of 'Exporting' Coronavirus To East Turkestan