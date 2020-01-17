Florida AAA Employee Promotes Nazi Ideology on Facebook, LinkedIn; 'The Worst Thing About Going Insane With Thoughts Is That You Have To Try And Act Normal'

A 39- year old self-described Nazi from Florida promotes his ideology on Facebook and on LinkedIn. According to his Facebook profile, he is an engineering technician at the automotive services organization American Automobile Association (AAA). He appears to be separated from the mother of his young daughter. It should be noted that there is no evidence on Facebook that she shares her ex's extremist beliefs. He has two Facebook profiles which have similar content.

The following report will examine his social media activity on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Facebook Profile

The man describes himself on one of his profiles as a "father And National Socialist."

On January 9, 2020, he posted a link to the Facebook page for Accume Partners, a financial consulting group based in New York City. He marked himself as "feeling angry at [redacted]" adding the text: "Beware fellow Nationalist.. [sic] This page im posting is a [rat emoji] [Jewish star emoji] beware."

In another racist post on January 4, 2020, he shared an image of overweight orangutan with the text "Remember BLACK LIVES MATTER..." He tagged his location in the post as the African Apostolic Mission Church, Nigeria.

In a Facebook story from December 27, 2019, he posted a video showing the Nazi flag, which he appeared to be saluting.

A family photo was posted on December 14, apparently taken prior to his separation from his partner, and wrote, "Really miss my life." The photo shows himself, his estranged partner, their daughter, and another unidentified child.

In another Facebook story from December 4, he wrote the caption "#Goals" over an image of a male torso covered in Nazi-themed tattoos.

He wrote on December 1: "The worst thing about going insane with thoughts is that you have to try and act normal..."

On November 26, he updated his cover photo to an image of Nazi troops.

Sharing two photos of his daughter, the man commented: "Sooooo freakin beautiful...Daddy's Little Angel." In a second comment, he added: "14/88," a popular white supremacist hate symbol alluding to the 14-word phrase "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children" and "Heil Hitler."[1]

LinkedIn Profile

He is not very active on LinkedIn, and only has one connection. His LinkedIn profile openly states his Nazi ideology. While his Facebook profile states that he is employed by AAA, on LinkedIn he lists his employer as "U.S. 14/88 Division," again using the popular white supremacist hate symbol alluding to the 14 words and "Heil Hitler."[2]

In the experience section of his profile, he uploaded an image of a Nazi Flag, writing: "14/88 Loyal Soilder [sic] Thor 1488 Formacion y Seguridad ["training and security"] SL."