First Ever ISIS Claim Of Central Africa Attack

On April 18, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the Congolese barracks attack in the Beni region in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), near the Congo-Uganda border.[1] This is the first time ever that ISIS claimed an attack in the Central Africa region. According to the claim, three Congolese soldiers were killed and five others injured as a result of the clashes. The claim of responsibility for this attack is significant in that it adds a new province (Central Africa Province) to ISIS' repertoire of provinces.