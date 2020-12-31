Final Hours To Support MEMRI In 2020

We at MEMRI would like to wish you a happy and healthy 2021.

Despite the tremendous difficulties we all have faced in 2020, MEMRI has remained one of the world's most productive nonprofit think tanks focusing on the Middle East and South Asia and on threats to the U.S. and the West. Our research output equals or surpasses that of similar organizations many times our size with many times our budget.

Today, December 31, 2020, is your last opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation to MEMRI for this year.

As a reader of MEMRI, you know that for over 23 years – and despite the challenges that we and the world faced in 2020 – we have been meeting the constantly evolving challenge of bridging the language gap between the West and the Arab and Muslim world, from North Africa to Afghanistan including Iran and Turkey, as well as Russia.

You also know about our efforts, including with U.S. and other Western government authorities, to fight the rising global tide of white supremacism, neo-Nazism, and antisemitism.

Producing our clips, reports, and analyses is a tremendously resource-intensive undertaking; it is only possible thanks to you, our donors. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO MEMRI TODAY BEFORE WE CONCLUDE OUR END-OF-YEAR 2020 CAMPAIGN.

In our previous emails to you, we highlighted how your generous support enables us to continue to produce vital research, translations from primary sources, and original analysis that are at the forefront of critical issues.

As 2020 draws to a close, we are asking you today, as our reader, to help us continue our essential work. No one else does the work that we are doing. We cannot do this without you.

We are counting on your support to help us meet our end-of-year goals for 2020. Please consider making a recurring monthly donation so that your support for MEMRI will have an even bigger impact through the coming year.

ALL DONATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO JANUARY 1, 2021 ARE TAX-DEDUCTIBLE FOR 2020.

Click here to make your 2020 donation today. If you have already donated, we would like to express our gratitude; processing may take several weeks.

We are extremely grateful for your support and wish you the best for the coming year.

Sincerely yours,