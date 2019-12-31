Final Hours To Support MEMRI In 2019

We at MEMRI would like to wish you a happy and healthy 2020.

Today, December 31, 2019, is your last chance to make a tax-deductible donation to MEMRI for this year.

Producing our clips, reports, and analyses is a tremendously resource-intensive undertaking; it is only possible thanks to you, our donors. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO MEMRI TODAY BEFORE WE CONCLUDE OUR END-OF-YEAR 2019 CAMPAIGN.

In our previous emails to you, we highlighted how your generous support enables MEMRI to continue to produce research that is at the forefront of critical issues, among them:

Iran's expansion of its influence in the Middle East, its continuation of its nuclear program, its aggression in the Persian Gulf, and the impact of the U.S. sanctions – as its people protest against their increasingly dire economic straits

ISIS's ongoing online presence, and the new threat of its foreign fighters' return to their homes in the West

Russia's continued involvement and influence in the region

Anti-Semitic, hate-filled, and extremist mosque sermons across the U.S. as well as in Canada and Europe

White supremacist and domestic terrorist incitement online

The U.S. and other Western governments, law enforcement, media, and academia depend on MEMRI research for a more in-depth understanding of the complexities of the Arab and Muslim world.

We are counting on your support to help us meet our end-of-year goals for 2019. Please consider making a recurring monthly donation so that your support for MEMRI will have an even bigger impact through the coming year.

ALL DONATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO JANUARY 1, 2020, ARE TAX-DEDUCTIBLE FOR 2019.

Click here to make your 2019 donation today. If you have already sent a check to MEMRI, we would like to express our gratitude; processing may take several weeks.

We are extremely grateful for your support and wish you the best for the coming year.

Sincerely yours,