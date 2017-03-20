Egyptian Media Rallies To Support Of Senior Journalist Ibrahim 'Issa Following Cancellation Of His Show, Attacks On Him In Parliament

The recent cancellation of the television show "With Ibrahim 'Issa," a popular talk show hosted by prominent Egyptian journalist Ibrahim 'Issa on Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV, sparked an uproar in the Egyptian media. 'Issa, who is also the editor of the independent daily Al-Maqal, supported President 'Abd Al-Fattah Al-Sisi during the latter's election campaign and was the first journalist to interview him after his election in 2014; however, since then he has become one of the president's most vocal critics[1]and one of the few who have not hesitated to criticize him to his face.[2] He has expressed his criticism both in his Al-Maqal daily and on his television show. For example, in a January 8, 2017 article he attacked the Al-Sisi regime for its political intolerance, writing: "In the Al-Ittihadiyya [Presidential] palace there is neither diversity nor pluralism."[3] In a November 20, 2016 episode of his show he criticized Al-Sisi's handling of the economic crisis, noting that he had not met with his economic advisors for some six months.[4] In an interview with the Egyptian daily Al-Masri Al-Yawm, he said that Al-Sisi hates politicians and is running the country by means of the security apparatuses.[5]

In the December 13, 2016 episode of his show, 'Issa accused Egypt's parliament members of hypocrisy, stating that they are trying to amend the constitution and extend Al-Sisi's term in office under the pretext of fighting terrorism.[6] MPs responded by denouncing his statements in a December 19 parliament session.[7] Two weeks later, 'Issa's show on Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV went off the air.[8] In addition, on February 28, 2016, the parliament filed a lawsuit against 'Issa and his Al-Maqal daily for publishing articles that defaming it, including one that called the parliament a "cartoon." 'Issa was questioned on these charges on March 5, 2017; after the questioning he told reporters that the only way for the country to move forward is through freedom of the press.[9]

Following the MPs' attacks on 'Issa and the cancellation of his show, many Egyptian journalists, including columnists for government newspapers, rallied to his defense and criticized the regime for silencing dissenting voices.

This report reviews the MPs' attacks on 'Issa, the reports on the cancellation of his show, and the responses to the affair in the Egyptian press.

It should be noted that 'Issa has been outspoken on many topics, including the discrimination suffered by Christians in Egypt, the prevalence of extremist Salafi and jihadi discourse in the Arab and Muslim world, and the apologetics of those who refuse to acknowledge the Islamic roots of jihadi violence. For a sampling of MEMRI clips of his statements, see the appendix to this report.



Ibrahim 'Issa (image: Islammemo.cc)

Harsh Criticism Of Ibrahim 'Issa In Parliament Leads To Cancellation Of His Show

'Issa's statements against MPs triggered harsh criticism on their part. In a December 19, 2016 session, MPs argued that he had called them "cheaters and crooks." Parliamentary speaker 'Ali 'Abd Al-'Aal launched a scathing attack on him, stating: "What Ibrahim 'Issa said on his show puts him in the position of someone who has committed a felony as well as several [additional] crimes that constitute incitement to violence. This is no longer [merely] a violation, but treason."[10] Al-'Aal also addressed 'Issa's August 23, 2016 show on Egypt's church construction law, during which he said that Copts were banned from placing crosses atop their churches.[11] Al-'Aal dismissed 'Issa's claim, stressing that there was no such clause in the church construction law, and that 'Issa's remarks constitute incitement to civil war. 'Issa, he said, is committing crimes daily on his show, and is attempting to sow sectarian hostility and destroy the state.[12]

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Magdy Al-Agaty also responded to 'Issa's comments, stating that the government would not stand idly by when parliament is harmed by a certain media outlet.[13] MP Mustafa Bakri demanded that the General Authority for Investment (GAFI), which is also responsible for Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) and oversees the satellite channels operating from it, take legal action against 'Issa's show, and said that his comments were untrue and constituted not free speech but contempt of parliament.[14]

In the two days following the tumult in parliament, 'Issa did not appear on television.[15] On December 21, he posted a video on the channel's official Facebook page responding to attacks on him in parliament and addressed the demand to take steps against his employer, Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV, stating that he alone was responsible for his comments rather than the channel or the show's crew.[16]

On January 1, 2017, 'Issa announced on his show's Facebook page that the show would go off the air, and thanked his audience, colleagues, and Al-Kahera Wal-Nas owner and media personality Tarek Nour. In the announcement, 'Issa said that his show had sparked a great deal of interest as well as widespread public debate and disagreement, to the point where its influence had surpassed that of an ordinary TV show, and it became the eye of the storm, resulting in pressure against it.[17] The channel issued a statement saying that 'Issa himself had requested to stop hosting the show.[18]



Issa's Facebook post announcing his show was ending

Also on January 1, 2017, Sa'id Al-Sunni, a columnist for the Egyptian daily Al-Masri Al-Yawm, reported that in a meeting with parliamentary speaker Al-'Aal several days previously, Al-Kahera Wal-Nas owner Tarek Nour had been sternly warned.[19]

'Issa told BBC Arabic in a January 12 interview that the decision to end his show had been made in consultation with channel owner Tarek Nour, and that he had had to choose from two bad options, "either the catastrophe of ending the show, or an even bigger catastrophe" – hinting that he might have faced punishment by the regime.[20]

In another interview, with Al-Masri Al-Yawm on January 25, 'Issa said that he and the channel had jointly decided to stop the show, after being forced to choose between that and shutting down the channel itself: "This came as the result of massive and intense pressure, and of media [smear] campaigns." He added: "Throughout the 150-year existence of the Egyptian parliament, it has never devoted an entire general session to a single journalist and writer except for Ibrahim 'Issa. By doing this, they did me a great honor..." 'Issa added that he regretted nothing he had said on his show, and noted that [over the years] 11 of his magazines had been prevented from being published, and nine of his shows were taken off the air. He states the truth, he said, adding that he has not changed the tone of his criticism of President Al-Sisi in the daily Al-Maqal either.[21]

Egyptian Press, Including Official Press, Stands By 'Issa

As noted, the attack on 'Issa and the cancellation of his show sparked reactions from many Egyptian journalists. Numerous elements in the Egyptian media, including the official media that is close to Al-Sisi, and social media activists expressed their support for him. Thus, Khaled Salah, editor-in-chief of the Egyptian daily Al-Yawm Al-Sabi', who is considered close to the regime, called 'Issa a touchstone for the country, and added that despite the love/hate attitude towards 'Issa, he had never thought things would come to this.[22] Twitter users also launched hashtags in solidarity: "Ibrahim 'Issa" and "With Ibrahim 'Issa."



"Al-Sisi comes out against his own media branches"; sign on door says "Al-Sisi's media" (Arabi21.com, January 7, 2017)

Writer For Official Egyptian daily: 'Issa Is Not A Danger To Egypt; The Real Danger Are The Ills He Highlights

On December 26, 2016, Makram Muhammad Ahmed, former head of the Egyptian journalist union and a senior writer for the official daily Al-Ahram, wrote in support of 'Issa, arguing that silencing opposition voices will not bring security and stability to Egypt and 'Issa should be allowed to speak his mind: "If Egypt's problem is the deranged and rebellious Egyptian journalist Ibrahim 'Issa, and if the proper solution [to the problem] is [implementing] the Egyptian parliament's proposal to boycott him, closing down the Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV channel [that airs his show], and reorganizing Egypt's press and media in order to thwart this chaos – then woe to that problem, and woe to that solution. Our mighty role [as Egyptians] must not be reduced to the belief that silencing a single oppositionist voice is what will bring Egypt security and stability...

"All societies in transitional phases [i.e. after revolutions or between regimes] must have an Ibrahim 'Issa who always stands at the cusp of acceptability and warns everyone against following the majority opinion, or the [so-called] correct stream... Leave 'Issa alone to speak his mind, because his words have a massive benefit...

"Ibrahim 'Issa poses no danger to Egypt. The danger to Egypt is clear and well-defined, and lies in incompetence and negligence, lack of penalty or reward, lack of transparency, and lack of decisiveness. All these are maladies that Ibrahim 'Issa talks about."[23]

Egyptian Columnist: Cancelling 'Issa's Show Is A Preamble To More Tyranny And Oppression

In his December 22, 2016 column in the Egyptian daily Al-Masri Al-Yawm, titled "Eliminating Ibrahim 'Issa," 'Abd Al-Nasser Salama, former editor-in-chief of Al-Ahram, highlighted the parliamentary attack on him, and argued that the Egyptian parliament, which is tasked with defending democracy and free speech, is hypocritical in attacking 'Issa while disregarding others who say things no less grave: "Parliament speaker [Ali 'Abd Al-'Aal] used the word 'crime' when describing Ibrahim 'Issa's attitude regarding some events. Ultimately, he demanded that the investment minister [who also oversees satellite broadcasts] prepare a report on the channel that employs 'Issa. The target expanded to include the entire channel, with its hundreds of employees and [their] hundreds of families. None of them count. The important thing is to silence this one voice, and punish the owner of the channel. Long live democracy and long live a free and independent Egypt.

"Frankly, this is the first time I have witnessed a debate [focusing entirely] on a specific broadcaster or program or even a TV channel in parliament – which is supposed to focus on legislation and oversight of the state apparatuses along with defending democracy and free speech. On some TV programs, heresy is uttered, but parliament does not spend time on these [statements]. Some who fancy themselves to be enlightened make insane statements, but MPs do not discuss them. Some officials make ridiculous comments, but the parliamentary speaker does not talk about them. [But] when Ibrahim 'Issa criticizes how the regime is functioning... he apparently gives [them] a headache...

"My hope is that what happened at the parliamentary session on Ibrahim 'Issa was only a message. However, if the aim is to eliminate Ibrahim 'Issa and cause him to stop carrying out his duties, or to end his show... then I believe that this could set us back to the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, and that this is nothing but a preamble to more tyranny and oppression...

"This is a message to Parliament Speaker Dr. 'Ali 'Abd Al-'Aal: Send a camera crew out to the street and ask people a set of questions: What is your opinion on how the parliament is functioning? What is your opinion on how the government is functioning? What is your opinion on [the current?] standard of living? Are you pinning your hopes on the officials who are currently in office? Do you foresee a better future in light of today's policy? How do you assess the current situation compared to the situation prior to January 25, 2011 [i.e. the Egyptian revolution]? I believe, doctor, that you will find that your conscience requires you to invite Ibrahim 'Issa and those like him to be honored in parliament, because they, with maximum skill, have expressed the people's [sentiments], and have stood by it more than anyone else..."[24]

Editor-In-Chief Of Egyptian Daily: The Main Damage From The Show's Cancellation Is To The Government's Reputation And The Atmosphere Of Freedom

'Imad Al-Din Hussein, editor-in-chief of the independent Egyptian daily Al-Shurouq, argued in a January 3, 2017 article that the main damage of the cancellation of 'Issa's show was not to 'Issa himself but to the government, the reputation of the media, and the atmosphere of freedom in Egypt. He also expressed his hope that the government would realize the danger of such a move. He wrote: "Now, after 'With Ibrahim 'Issa' on Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV has been cancelled... the main loser is not Ibrahim 'Issa or the channel, as many believe, but many other elements, chiefly the government, the reputation of the media, and the atmosphere of liberty, hope, and confidence in the future.

"Some might say: 'Who is this Ibrahim 'Issa, that the cancellation of his show will cause the government to suffer?' Ibrahim 'Issa is an absolutely topnotch media figure, with a wealth of media experience... He is a leading author, novelist, and intellectual... Does this mean he is without blemish, or that everything he says is true?! Of course not. He is opinionated, and speaks his mind... I might agree with him today and disagree with him tomorrow. The man has never claimed to have a monopoly on the truth. He vigorously supported the June 30 [revolution against the Muslim Brotherhood Mursi regime] and later on disagreed with some of [the regime's] paths [that the revolution] had energetically continued to pursue...

"I have spoken with him more than once over the past two weeks, and he has denied everything attributed to him, including that he harmed the parliament, its members, or its speaker. He added that anyone who has any questions about what he [actually] said should go back [and watch] the episodes [of his show] on YouTube...

"Ibrahim 'Issa is no saint; he is flesh and blood, and he is sometimes right and sometimes wrong. I occasionally disagree with his take [on certain topics], but this is no reason to agree to what has happened to this leading media personality...

"I hope that the government, and all the relevant parties, will realize the danger in shutting down programs that provide a platform for different voices – because this, more than anything else, is what terrorists and extremists yearn for..."[25]

Editor Of Independent Daily: The Regime Indulged 'Issa, No One Ever Stopped Him From Appearing In The Media

On the other hand, Gamal Sultan, head of the board of directors and editor-in-chief of the independent daily Al-Misriyyoun, stated that 'Issa's firing was not an issue of freedom of opinion and that the media figures who stood up for him did so out of their own personal economic interests rather than concern for freedom of expression. He wrote: "The issue of the firing, expulsion, or marginalization of Ibrahim 'Issa from Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV – call it what you will – has greatly preoccupied media discourse in recent days. I noticed the obvious sympathy with 'Issa from media figures [who were once] associated with the Mubarak regime. They are calling his firing restriction of free speech, even though this is just a matter of one man's job, and the free speech aspect here is marginal. This is because no one has ever stopped Ibrahim 'Issa from appearing in the media, as was the case with hundreds of politicians and activists, and even media figures, who were totally banned from all Egyptian TV channels, official or private, and no one shed a tear for them.

"In Ibrahim's case, no one banned him [from the media], and he was indulged by the regime and found it easy to make a living from one thing and another. The entire matter here is that he was hired by a businessman to host a program for a generous [paycheck], and that same businessman later came to believe that Ibrahim's actions was harming his [other] projects and causing trouble with some official elements, including the parliament, [and therefore] decided to end their business relationship and paid ['Issa] everything he was owed and more, and sent him on his way...

"The ruling media elite's concern with Ibrahim 'Issa has nothing at all to do with freedom of thought and expression, but rather with [maintaining] the livelihood or generous job of a fortunate media personality, [a job that] puts several million Egyptian liras into [that personality's] bank account every year and [expands] the sphere of his moral influence, and his overall ties to businessmen, government ministers, and elements that influence decision-making in the country...

"The public has never seen any of these media personalities who weep at the firing of Ibrahim expend any effort or fight for freedom of speech or opinion. On the contrary – most of them have fought against it, and have participated in suppressing freedoms and damaging the right to [free] expression..."[26]

Appendix: A Sampling Of Previous Statements By Ibrahim 'Issa

Following the December 11, 2016 bomb attack on a Coptic church in Cairo, Ibrahim 'Issa rejected the view that terrorism does not draw a distinction between Christians and Muslims, saying that not only were Christians targeted by terrorism more than Muslims, but they were "persecuted by the state institutions as well." He added that the Wahhabi Salafis, who are firmly ensconced within Egypt's educational, governmental, religious, and security institutions, "persecute the Copts in Egypt, using takfir and hatred… amid a shameful, strange, alarming, and despicable silence and acquiescence on the part of the state institutions." For a MEMRI TV clip of his statements, click on the player below:[27]

In February 2015 on his radio show, 'Issa stated the case against the Islamic Caliphate, saying, "If you say that the [historical] Caliphate was the model of excellence... you are insisting upon a stupid, nonsensical, and meaningless lie." For a MEMRI TV clip of his statements, click on the player below:[28]

In a February 3, 2015 interview on ON TV, 'Issa came out against sheikhs who claim that ISIS's atrocities have nothing to do with Islam. For a MEMRI TV clip of his statements, click on the player below:[29]