Egyptian Journalist Ibrahim Eissa: Islamic Terrorism Will End Only When Muslims Stop Trying To Restore Their Past

On April 14, 2019, Ibrahim Issa discussed Islamic terrorism in a monologue on his talk show, which is aired on the American Al-Hurra TV. Ibrahim Issa said that ISIS, Al-Qaeda, terrorism, and extremism will only come to an end if Muslims get rid of the "black triangle." This "black triangle," described by Issa, is comprised of three edges. The first edge is "the undisputed belief, held by Muslims in general, that their past was a dream come true, an age of angels and glory." The second edge is the belief held by "most Muslims" that this golden age must be restored. The third edge is the belief held by "some Muslims" that this past must be restored even at the price of "violence, coercion, cruelty, brutality, swords, and bombs." He concluded by saying that the only way to get rid of this triangle is for the Muslims to accept that the past was comprised of both good and bad and to make peace with the fact that "there is no need to restore that past. It is gone." "We must live our lives in our times and in our world, according to our renewed understanding of religion," he said.

To view the clip of Ibrahim Issa on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"ISIS Will Never Come To An End, Al-Qaeda Will Never Come To An End, Terrorism Will Never Come To An End, And Extremism Will Never Come To An End, Unless We Get Rid Of The 'Black Triangle'"

Ibrahim Eissa: " ISIS will never come to an end, Al-Qaeda will never come to an end, terrorism will never come to an end, and extremism will never come to an end, unless we get rid of the 'black triangle.' What is this 'black triangle'? It is the undisputed belief held by Muslims in general, that their past was a dream come true, an angelic and glorious golden age."

"We Will Get Rid Of This Triangle Only When We Accept That The Past Had Both Good And Bad, And That There Is No Need To Restore That Past – It Is Gone"

"The second edge of the triangle is the belief, held by most Muslims, that that glorious past must be restored – the golden age, when people would walk about like winged angels, must be restored. The third edge of that 'black triangle' is the belief, held by some Muslims, that this past must be restored even if it requires the use of violence, coercion, cruelty, brutality, swords, and bombs. We will get rid of this triangle only when we accept that the past had both good and bad, and that there is no need to restore that past. It is gone. We must live our lives in our times and in our world according to our renewed understanding of religion."