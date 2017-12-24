Egyptian Columnist: The Jews Aim To Establish A State Stretching From The Nile To The Euphrates And To Destroy The Arab Countries

In her January 6, 2017 column in the Egyptian daily Al-Masri Al-Yawm, Basma Al-Masri wrote that, as evident from the Talmud and Bible, the Zionist ambition is to destroy the Arab peoples and to establish a Jewish state stretching from the Nile in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq. Their efforts have already led to the subjugation of Iraq, the division of Lebanon and the destruction of Syria, she says, and now Jordan and Egypt are in their crosshairs. Al-Masri also implies that the Jews are behind terror organizations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and this is why they target Muslims and Christians, but never Jews.

The following are excerpts from her column:



Basma Al-Masri (image: Al-Masri Al-Yawm, Egypt)

"The Arab states are nothing but pawns in a chess game played by the imperialist countries, the U.S. and Israel. This chess game has been going on for a century, and it will only end when the king – namely the Arab world – is dead. This is all written and set out in what they call the Talmud, which spells out the rules of the game...

"Israel does not have a full constitution [and will not have one] until it finishes [establishing] its state, the Promised Land. Now let us reflect on this. Opening the book of Genesis, we find that it says [in verses 18-21]: 'On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abram and said, "To your descendants I give this land, from the Wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates – the land of the Kenites, Kenizzites, Kadmonites, Hittites, Perizzites, Rephaites, Amorites, Canaanites, Girgashites and Jebusites."' This [promised] land encompasses modern-day Israel, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights, as well as [modern-day] Jordan and Lebanon, most of Syria, and parts of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt. In short, the Zionist dream is [to establish a state stretching] from the Nile to the Euphrates, and they have already gained control over large parts of this area. As far as they are concerned, this [Biblical] promise is still valid and they are still the Chosen People – as though Jesus never brought [the message of] Christianity and Muhammad [the message of] Islam – and they are more deserving of this land [than anyone else]. Destroying us has become a religious aspiration for them.

"Indeed, [they] have gained control of Iraq, Lebanon has been divided and Syria has been destroyed, and now Egypt and Jordan have become their strategic targets. Why is it that the Taliban, Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis, Al-Qaeda and ISIS target only the Arab world? Why is it that they target only Muslims and Christians, and never Jews? Isn't the reason as clear as day?

"Why is Egypt mentioned in the Bible over 160 times, whereas Israel is mentioned only once? It is obvious and clear who our enemy is. Allah the Almighty said in the honorable Koran [5:64]: 'And the Jews say, "The hand of Allah is chained." Chained are their hands, and cursed are they for what they say. Rather, both His hands are extended; He spends however He wills. And that which has been revealed to you from your Lord will surely increase many of them in transgression and disbelief. And We have cast among them animosity and hatred until the Day of Resurrection. Every time they kindled the fire of war [against you], Allah extinguished it. And they strive throughout the land [causing] corruption, and Allah does not like corrupters.'

"Wake up before it's too late."