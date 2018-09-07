Editor's Picks: MEMRI TV Clips From The MEMRI 9/11 Archives

Since September 11, 2001, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been following and documenting content in the media of the Middle East and South Asia concerning the attacks that took place on that day in the U.S. Many of the initial reactions in the media – from prominent journalists, academics, politicians, and leading religious figures, as well as from officials in the governments of Arab countries – centered on conspiracy theories. These theories implicated the Jews, Israel, and/or the Mossad; President Bush, Vice President Cheney, the CIA, the FBI, and/or the National Security Council; Christians and/or the Vatican; Britain; white supremacist groups; and others. Much of this material can be found on our website. We will be updating our archives over the next week, so please visit the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project at the links below.

The following are MEMRI TV clips from the MEMRI 9/11 Archives.

To visit the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project Website on MEMRI, click here or on MEMRI TV, click here.

Virginia Imam Abolfazl Nahidian: Israel Carried Out 9/11, The CIA Is Working To Divide The People – Archival

Iranian-American Shiite Imam Abolfazl Bahram Nahidian, the imam of the Manassas Mosque in Virginia, said during a 2010 Quds Day rally in Washington D.C., that Israel "created September 11" and blew up the buildings in order to "create hatred" for the Muslims and to justify the occupation of Muslim lands.

The Internet – "Manassas Mosque on YouTube" – September 19, 2010 – January 20, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Toulouse Imam Mohamed Tatai On 9/11: "The Entire World Knows That There Were Fabrications" – Archival

In a 2015 Friday sermon at the Grande Mosquée Ennour in Toulouse, Imam Mohamed Tatai said: "Along came the events of 9/11... We know, and the entire world knows, that there were fabrications." The sermon was posted on the Grande Mosquée de Toulouse YouTube channel on July 3, 2015.

The Internet – "YouTube channel of the Grande Mosquée de Toulouse" – July 3, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saudi Painter And Sculptor Diyaa Aziz Criticizes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories: The Arab World Got Itself In A Mess Because Of Its Ignorance

In a Rotana Khalijiyya TV interview, Saudi artist and sculptor Diyaa Aziz said that the conspiracies that attributed 9/11 to the Americans themselves were "totally illogical" and that "we got ourselves into this mess and we are continuing on the same path because of our ignorance."

Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – May 27, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Syrian Human Rights Activist, National Coalition Official Haitham Al-Maleh: 9/11 Fabricated From Beginning To End By The Mossad And CIA

Haitham Al-Maleh, Head of the legal department of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, said in a recent TV interview that the 9/11 terror attack had nothing to do with Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda and that it was carried out "by the Israeli Mossad and the U.S. intelligence." Speaking on Turkey's Channel 9 TV on February 5, Al-Maleh said that "the Jews – including one of the owners of the towers, who had an office there – did not show up on the day of the event," that 9/11 was "fabricated from beginning to end," and that "the goal was to get the insurance money for the towers."

Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) – February 5, 2018 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saudi Cleric Awadh Al-Qarni: 9/11 Was 'Fabricated,' The West Exploits And Utilizes Terrorism In Islamic Countries

Saudi cleric Sheikh Awadh Al-Qarni said that 9/11 had been "premeditated, fabricated, and calculated," and that the towers had been toppled by a controlled explosion. Speaking on the Saudi Al-Majd TV channel on January 10, Sheikh Al-Qarni said that "it is in the West's interest for terrorism to continue in the Islamic countries, so that it can exploit and utilize it."

Al-Majd TV (Saudi Arabia) – January 10, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Indian-Palestinian BDS Activist Nasser Barakat: The Creation Of Israel Was A Conspiracy, Like 9/11

Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine, an Indian BDS forum, held a two-day convention in New Delhi on August 22-23, 2015. Among the speakers at the convention was Nasser Barakat, a Palestinian-Indian activist and former spokesmen of the General Union of Palestinian Students in India. He said that Israel was created as a pretext, just like the "fabricated" 9/11 attacks.

The Internet – August 21, 2015 to August 22, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Lebanese Researcher Rafiq Nasrallah: Paris Attack A Possible Conspiracy; Like In 9/11, We Didn't See A Single Body

Rafiq Nasrallah, Director of the Lebanese International Center for Media and Research, recently said: "If we wanted to think according to the logic of conspiracy theories, we could say that there are many question marks about... what happened in France." Speaking on the Lebanese NBN TV channel on November 25, 2015, he said: "There were 153 victims [in the stadium], yet we did not see a single body," and added: "It's just like 9/11... We didn't see a single body there either."

NBN TV (Lebanon) – November 24, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Fatah Spokesman Osama Qawasmeh: The West Sponsors Islamic Extremism; 9/11 Was No Coincidence

In an interview, broadcast by the Palestinian Authority's official TV channel, Fatah spokesman Osama Qawasmeh talked about the situation in Syria, and said that "it was the [Americans] who worked to create Islamic extremism," adding that "they are indoctrinated with certain notions, and leaders created in the West and in Israel are planted in their midst." Qawasmeh further said that the timing of 9/11 was "no coincidence": it pushed the Palestinian cause to the sidelines in the international media.

Palestinian Authority TV – April 4, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Jordan Friday Sermon By Sheikh Omar Ibrahim 'Adi: Barcelona Attack Fabricated By West, Like 9/11

During a Friday sermon delivered at the Osama Ibn Zayd Mosque in Amman, Jordan, Sheikh Omar Ibrahim 'Adi said that the "Barcelona Raid" was planned by the West in order to set Islam back by 20 years. "They see that Europe is being invaded by Islam. So what do they do? They get someone to carry out a 'heroic' attack here and there," he said. Sheikh 'Adi further said that the West propagated the "lie about 9/11." "The Muslims had nothing to do with 9/11," he said. "9/11 was set up… in order to deal a blow to Islam."

The Internet – August 18, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.