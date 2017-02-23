Special Announcements
February 23, 2017
Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Criticism Of The Muslim Brotherhood

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner explores criticism of the Muslim Brotherhood by various figures in Egypt and Jordan. The following are the clips:

 

Egyptian Satirist Bassem Yousuf Compares Muslim Brotherhood To The Nazis


CBC TV (Egypt) – April 11, 2013 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Jordanian Intellectual Fehmi Jadaane: ISIS Is Not That Different Ideologically From The Muslim Brotherhood


Sky News Arabia (U.K./ Abu Dhabi) – November 26, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Women's Rights Activist Iqbal Baraka Slams The Muslim Brotherhood For Hypocrisy: They Have Learned From Turkish PM Erdogan, An 'Extremely Despicable' And 'Dangerous' Man


Al-Hayat (Egypt) – May 28, 2011 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian TV Host Muhammad Al-Dasuqi Rushdi: Our Religious Institutions Must Be Purified Of ISIS And Muslim Brotherhood Cells


Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) – January 15, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Film Director Khaled Youssef: The Muslim Brotherhood Might Make Us Miss The Days Of Hitler


Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) – July 29, 2012 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Screenwriter Wahid Hamed Attacks The Muslim Brotherhood: They Are Taking Society Backward With 'Notions Stemming From A Desert Mindset'


Dream 2 TV (Egypt) – September 15, 2010 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Philosopher Murad Wahba: 'The Muslim Brotherhood Is Ideologically Required To Start Wars'


Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – April 12, 2012 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Screenwriter Wahid Hamed Attacks the Muslim Brotherhood And Says: Both A Military Regime And A Religious Regime Will Lead To Dictatorship


Al-Hayat (Egypt) – June 4, 2011 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Sociologist Saadudin Ibrahim: The Muslim Brotherhood Is Hijacking The Revolution, More Dangerous Than The Salafis


ON TV (Egypt) – July 30, 2012 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Movie Star Hussein Fahmy: The Muslim Brotherhood Is A Masonic Mafia Movement, The U.S. Sponsors Terrorism


MBC Misr TV (Saudi Arabia/Egypt) – August 29, 2013 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Liberal Egyptian Journalist Nabil Sharaf Al-Din Criticizes Muslim Brotherhood Participation In Political Process: You Cannot Play Soccer With The Rules Of Boxing


Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) – July 8, 2010 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Screenwriter Wahid Hamed: The Muslim Brotherhood Has Reneged On All The Promises It Made


Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) – June 6, 2012 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Film Director Khaled Youssef: The Muslim Brotherhood And The Salafis Live In The Past


Mehwar TV (Egypt) – March 31, 2012 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.