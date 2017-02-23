Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Criticism Of The Muslim Brotherhood

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner explores criticism of the Muslim Brotherhood by various figures in Egypt and Jordan. The following are the clips:

Egyptian Satirist Bassem Yousuf Compares Muslim Brotherhood To The Nazis



Jordanian Intellectual Fehmi Jadaane: ISIS Is Not That Different Ideologically From The Muslim Brotherhood



Egyptian Women's Rights Activist Iqbal Baraka Slams The Muslim Brotherhood For Hypocrisy: They Have Learned From Turkish PM Erdogan, An 'Extremely Despicable' And 'Dangerous' Man



Egyptian TV Host Muhammad Al-Dasuqi Rushdi: Our Religious Institutions Must Be Purified Of ISIS And Muslim Brotherhood Cells



Egyptian Film Director Khaled Youssef: The Muslim Brotherhood Might Make Us Miss The Days Of Hitler



Egyptian Screenwriter Wahid Hamed Attacks The Muslim Brotherhood: They Are Taking Society Backward With 'Notions Stemming From A Desert Mindset'



Egyptian Philosopher Murad Wahba: 'The Muslim Brotherhood Is Ideologically Required To Start Wars'



Egyptian Screenwriter Wahid Hamed Attacks the Muslim Brotherhood And Says: Both A Military Regime And A Religious Regime Will Lead To Dictatorship



Egyptian Sociologist Saadudin Ibrahim: The Muslim Brotherhood Is Hijacking The Revolution, More Dangerous Than The Salafis



Egyptian Movie Star Hussein Fahmy: The Muslim Brotherhood Is A Masonic Mafia Movement, The U.S. Sponsors Terrorism



Liberal Egyptian Journalist Nabil Sharaf Al-Din Criticizes Muslim Brotherhood Participation In Political Process: You Cannot Play Soccer With The Rules Of Boxing



Egyptian Screenwriter Wahid Hamed: The Muslim Brotherhood Has Reneged On All The Promises It Made



Egyptian Film Director Khaled Youssef: The Muslim Brotherhood And The Salafis Live In The Past



