Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Clips On Saddam Hussein's Prosecution And Execution

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner marks the anniversary of the execution of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, with archival clips dealing with his prosecution and execution. The following are the clips:

Saddam Hussein On Trial: Saddam Hussein Is Too Great To Be Defended Even By Saddam Hussein; I Was Beaten By The Americans



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – May 26, 2013 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saddam Hussein's Daughter, Raghad: My Father Is More Dear To Me Than My Children



Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) – April 8, 2006 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Violent Brawl On Jordanian TV Over Legacy Of Saddam Hussein



JoSat TV (Jordan) – February 23, 2014 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Brawl Between Jordanian Ba'thists And Staff Of Iraq Embassy In Amman Over Saddam Hussein's Legacy



The Internet – May 19, 2013 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Iraqi Commentators Come To Blows Discussing The Legacy Of Saddam Hussein



Democracy TV (UK/Iraq) – April 12, 2011 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Ziyad Najdawi Of Saddam Hussein's Legal Defense Team: Remains In Mass Graves In South Iraq Belong To Iranians And Americans; Americans Used Gas To Capture Saddam And Attached A Fake Beard To His Face



Al-Baghdadiya TV (Iraq) – December 17, 2006 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Members Of Saddam Hussein's Defense Team: Saddam And The American Officer Guarding Him Cried When Bidding Farewell; Execution Was Unconstitutional Because Fiber Rope, Not Silk Rope, Was Used; Execution Of 148 Dujail Victims Was Justified



LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon), Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) – January 13, 2007 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Egyptian MP Mustafa Bakri: I Felt As If My Own Neck Were In The Noose When Saddam Hussein Was Executed



Dream TV (Egypt) – March 9, 2008 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Member Of Egyptian Shura Council Muhammad Farid Zakariya: I Sense The Soul Of Saddam In Our Midst



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – January 4, 2007 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Egyptian MP Hamadein Sabahi: Saddam Hussein Was My Hero, Despite His Human Rights Record



Mehwar TV (Egypt) – April 4, 2008 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Germany-Based Tunisian Journalist Nur Al-Din Al-Farjani: Saddam Was 50 Million Times Better Than The British In Iraq



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – August 19, 2008 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Saddam Hussein Commemorated At Fatah Rally In Gaza



Palestinian Authority TV – December 20, 2012 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Former Iraqi Ambassador To Moscow Muzhir Numan Al-Duri: Massacres In Saddam's Days? Where?



The Internet – June 19, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Pro-Bashar Al-Assad Actress Raghda Sports Photo Of Herself With Yemeni President Saleh And Says: It Would Have Been An Honor To Be Friends With Al-Qadhafi



Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) – August 17, 2011 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.