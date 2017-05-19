Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Clips On Hamas

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner look at statements and sermons by Hamas officials and at Hamas and other activities and programs at Gaza schools, kindergartens, and children's camps. The following are the clips:

Hamas's Fathi Hammad To Mahmoud Abbas: Leave! You Are Not Our President. We Shall Continue To Wage Jihad



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – April 29, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Military-Style Performance By Gaza Kindergarten Children



The Internet - "Zahrat Al-Madayen on Facebook and YouTube" – November 27, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Program In Gaza High Schools Instructs Students In The Use Of Weapons And Urban Warfare



The Internet - "Khabar Press on YouTube" – April 1, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: The Quran Tells Us To Drive The Jews Out Of Palestine In Its Entirety



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – March 7, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Top Hamas Official Osama Hamdan Denies Amnesty International Torture Allegations, Says: We Will Accept A State In The 1967 Lines, With Jerusalem As Its Capital And The Return Of The Refugees; Our Suicide Bombings Target Soldiers



Al-Jazeera International (Qatar) – January 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas: Facebook Besieges The Palestinians Just Like The Occupation Does



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – January 11, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas-Affiliated Scholar Bassam Jarrar: The Jews Played A Role In The Economic Collapses Of Germany In The 1920's And America In 2008; Allah Turned Them Into Apes And Pigs



The Internet - "A YouTube account dedicated to Jarrar's lectures" – December 20, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Gaza Friday Sermon By Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: The Jews Recruit Prostitutes, Girls With AIDS, To Lure Arabs Into Their Traps



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – January 6, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas MP Khalil Al-Hayya Hands His Grandchildren Ahmed Yassin's 'Sword Of Liberation' In Ceremony Marking Organization's 29th Anniversary



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – April 30, 2006 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Celebrates 29th Anniversary With A Video Depicting Development Of Its Terror Activity



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – December 15, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: We Have A Real Army, Willing To Sell Our Missiles To Arab Countries If They Use Them Against The Jews



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – December 15, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Trump Possibly A Jew; Money Is The Jewish Religion, Key To U.S. Decision-Making



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – November 8, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas TV Host Sheikh Wael Al-Zarad: Israel, The Jews Live On Blood And The Sight Of Body Parts



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) September 14, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas's Fathi Hammad, Designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. State Department: This Will Lead To Global Instability... Will Affect World Peace



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – September 16, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras In A Friday Sermon: The Jews Are "The Vilest Nation In History"



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – August 25, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas Boycott Conference In Gaza: Normalization With Israel Leads To The Spread Of AIDS



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)– August 8, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Teenagers Train For Jihad, Martyrdom At A Hamas Summer Camp In Gaza



The Internet – July 16, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Terror Show At A Gaza Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony; Islamic Jihad Leader To Israelis: We Are Not Terrorists, Don't Force Us To Kill You



The Internet– May 29, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Children Call for Martyrdom, Capture Israeli "Soldier" At A Khan Yunis "Childhood Festival"



The Internet– May 4, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

Hamas TV Host Abu Jleidan Encourages Suicide Bombings: Our Enemies Have Nuclear Bombs, But We Have The Invincible Human Bomb



Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) – February 10, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.