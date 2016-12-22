Special Announcements

No. 504
Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Clips On Christmas And New Year's

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner features archival clips of discussions on Arab media of Christmas and New Year's. The following are the clips:

Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradhawi: Celebrating Christmas In Muslim Countries Is Prohibited; Obama Does Not Deserve The Nobel Peace Prize


Qatar TV – December 10, 2009 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Archival - Lebanese-Born Cleric Abu Musaab Wajdi Akkar: Saying 'Merry Christmas' Is Worse Than Fornication, Alcohol, Or Killing Someone


The Internet – November 5, 2011 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

France Friday Sermon: Muslims Are Forbidden To Celebrate Christmas And New Year's Eve


The Internet – December 24, 2014 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Al-Sisi In Christmas Mass Apologizes For Not Rebuilding Churches Burned Down By Extremists


Channel 1 (Egypt) – January 5, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Tsunami Reactions (3) - Saudi Professor Sheikh Dr. Abd Al-'Aziz Fawzan Al-Fawzan: Allah Punishes Homosexuality And Fornication At Christmas


Al-Majd TV (Saudi Arabia) – December 30, 2004 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

British Islamist Anjem Choudary In Christmas Message: Jesus Was A Muslim; If He Were Alive Today, He Would Be Fighting To Liberate Muslim Land And Implement Divine Law


The Internet – December 21, 2011 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Archival - Saudi Education Ministry TV Gives Saudis Studying In The West Advice On When To Congratulate 'Infidels' On Holidays


The Internet – November 18, 2014 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Chaldean Patriarch Of Babylon Louis Sako Turns A Spotlight On Anti-Christian Incitement In Iraq, Says: I Hope Iraq Will Not Be Left Without Christians


Iraqi TV – February 13, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Brooklyn Imam Tareq Yousef Al-Masri On Paris Terror Attacks: We Muslims Must Admit That We Are Time Bombs And We Hate Christians


The Internet – January 8, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.