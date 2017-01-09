Special Announcements
January 9, 2017
Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Clips On Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani

Following the January 8, 2016 death of Iranian Expediency Council Chairman and pragmatic camp leader Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner presents a collection of MEMRI TV videos featuring him over the years.

 

Hashemi Rafsanjani, Chairman Of The Iranian Assembly Of Experts: Hitler Wanted To Expel Jews From Europe Because They Were A Pain In The Neck


Former Iranian President Hashemi Rafsanjani: Iran Supports Palestinian And Lebanese 'Mujahideen,' But Will Not Initiate The Annihilation Of Israel


Chairman Of Iranian Assembly Of Experts, Former President Rafsanjani, In A Friday Sermon: People's Confidence In Us Was Harmed


Head Of Iranian Expediency Council Rafsanjani Protests Against The Regime's Oppression Of Its Citizens


Former Iranian President Hashemi Rafsanjani: We Have No Reason To Be Happy About World Economic Crisis


Chairman Of The Iranian Assembly Of Experts And Expediency Council Hashemi Rafsanjani: People In Iran Are Ready To Wage Jihad Against Israel


Rafsanjani In A Tehran University Friday Sermon: The American Neo-Conservatives Are Abusing The Spirit Of Christ, Whose Real Essence Is In Islam


