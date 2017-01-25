Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: 2016 Clips From MEMRI Women's Studies Initiative

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks includes clips from the Women's Studies Initiative over the past year. The following are the clips:

Palestinian Cleric Sameeh Hajaj Explains Wife-Beating in Islam: Not On The Face, No More Than 10 Blows, Avoid Permanent Marks



Palestinian Authority TV – November 23, 2016

Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off At Home; We Need Separate Hospitals For Men And Women



Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – November 6, 2016

Kuwaiti Researcher Ghadeer Jamal: A Husband May Beat His Wife Only If There Is A Chance Of Reforming Her; He Must Not Leave Red Or Black Marks



Alkout TV (Kuwait) – October 12, 2016

Saudi Marital Consultant Dr. Zahra Al-Muabi: One Wife Is Not Enough; Men Are Capable Of Dispensing Love To Four Wives



Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – November 14, 2016

Saudi Activists Defy Guardianship Of Women In TV Debate: The State Still Considers Women To Be Inferior



Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – October 29, 2016

Eritrean Woman Who Escaped From ISIS Recounts Her Ordeal



Alaan TV (UAE) – November 1, 2016

Saudi-Born Singer Shams Bandar Rejects Traditional Political And Religious Notions: Black-Eyed Virgins? God Did Not Open A Hotel In Paradise



Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) – November 1, 2016

Syndicated Islamic Show Promotes Polygamy In Western Societies: Women Are Seeking Sugar Daddies



The Internet – September 10, 2016

Jordanian Author Zulaikha Aburisha: The Veil Effaces The Woman And Her Mind



A1 TV (Jordan) – March 9, 2016

Saudi Cleric Muhammad Al-Shemali: Women In The West Suffer Humiliation And Degradation



Al-Ahwaz TV (Saudi Arabia) – August 23, 2016

Mauritanian Scholar Sheikh Muhammad Ould Dedew Explains Wife Beating In Islam: Three Blows With The Hand On The Back



The Internet – June 23, 2016

Saudi-Born Atheist Rana Ahmad: My Family Or The State Would Have Killed Me If I Hadn't Fled; The Hijab Robbed Me Of My Childhood



Deutsche Welle TV Arabia (Germany) – August 15, 2016

Senior Saudi Cleric Saleh Al-Fawzan: Husbands Must Force Wives To Wear The Hijab (Archival)



The Internet – April 13, 2013

Women Burn Burkas, Celebrating Liberation Of Manbij From ISIS



The Internet – July 31, 2016 to August 12, 2016

Professor Sheikha Al-Jassem During Debate On The Concept Of Shame In Kuwaiti Society: I Consider The Niqab A Violation Of Human Rights



Al-Majlis TV (Kuwait)– July 20, 2016

Palestinian Professor Of Islamic Law Mazen Sabbah In Support Of Polygamy: Sometimes A Wife Cannot Make Her Husband Happy



Palestinian Authority TV – May 18, 2016

Friday Sermon In Cincinnati, Ohio: Women Must Stay At Home To Serve Their Husbands



The Internet – May 5, 2016

Swiss-Based Yemeni Writer Elham Manea Justifies Women Leading Prayers: A Mosque Without Women Reflects A Society In Which Women Are Invisible



Deutsche Welle TV Arabia (Germany) – June 26, 2016

Girls In Yazd, Iran, Celebrate End Of School Year By Throwing Chador In The Air



The Internet – June 12, 2016

Vienna Friday Sermon Following New Year's Eve Sex Attacks In Cologne: We Must Not Keep Silent About Sexual Harassment



The Internet – February 4, 2016

Iranian Majlis Member Nader Qazipour: The Majlis Is No Place For Women Or Donkeys



BBC Persian (The UK) – February 29, 2016

Qatari Educational Software To Girls: Not Wearing Hijab Defies Allah, Brings You Closer To Satan



The Internet – February 21, 2016

British-Palestinian Women's Rights Activist Ahlam Akram: We Cannot Continue To Teach Jihad At Schools And Expect Society To Respect Women, Non-Muslims



Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – January 16, 2016

Egyptian TV Host Duaa Salah Appears With 'Battered' Face To Protest Violence Against Women



Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) – December 10, 2015