January 25, 2017
Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: 2016 Clips From MEMRI Women's Studies Initiative

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks includes clips from the Women's Studies Initiative over the past year. The following are the clips:

 

Palestinian Cleric Sameeh Hajaj Explains Wife-Beating in Islam: Not On The Face, No More Than 10 Blows, Avoid Permanent Marks

 
Palestinian Authority TV –  November 23, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off At Home; We Need Separate Hospitals For Men And Women

 
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) –  November 6, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Kuwaiti Researcher Ghadeer Jamal: A Husband May Beat His Wife Only If There Is A Chance Of Reforming Her; He Must Not Leave Red Or Black Marks

 
Alkout TV (Kuwait) –  October 12, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi Marital Consultant Dr. Zahra Al-Muabi: One Wife Is Not Enough; Men Are Capable Of Dispensing Love To Four Wives


Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) –  November 14, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi Activists Defy Guardianship Of Women In TV Debate: The State Still Considers Women To Be Inferior


Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) –  October 29, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Eritrean Woman Who Escaped From ISIS Recounts Her Ordeal

 
Alaan TV (UAE) –  November 1, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi-Born Singer Shams Bandar Rejects Traditional Political And Religious Notions: Black-Eyed Virgins? God Did Not Open A Hotel In Paradise


Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) –  November 1, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Syndicated Islamic Show Promotes Polygamy In Western Societies: Women Are Seeking Sugar Daddies


The Internet  –  September 10, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Jordanian Author Zulaikha Aburisha: The Veil Effaces The Woman And Her Mind


A1 TV (Jordan)  –  March 9, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi Cleric Muhammad Al-Shemali: Women In The West Suffer Humiliation And Degradation


Al-Ahwaz TV (Saudi Arabia)  –  August 23, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Mauritanian Scholar Sheikh Muhammad Ould Dedew Explains Wife Beating In Islam: Three Blows With The Hand On The Back


The Internet  –  June 23, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi-Born Atheist Rana Ahmad: My Family Or The State Would Have Killed Me If I Hadn't Fled; The Hijab Robbed Me Of My Childhood


Deutsche Welle TV Arabia (Germany) –  August 15, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Senior Saudi Cleric Saleh Al-Fawzan: Husbands Must Force Wives To Wear The Hijab (Archival)


The Internet  –  April 13, 2013 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Women Burn Burkas, Celebrating Liberation Of Manbij From ISIS


The Internet –  July 31, 2016 to August 12, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Professor Sheikha Al-Jassem During Debate On The Concept Of Shame In Kuwaiti Society: I Consider The Niqab A Violation Of Human Rights


Al-Majlis TV (Kuwait)–  July 20, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Palestinian Professor Of Islamic Law Mazen Sabbah In Support Of Polygamy: Sometimes A Wife Cannot Make Her Husband Happy


Palestinian Authority TV –  May 18, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Friday Sermon In Cincinnati, Ohio: Women Must Stay At Home To Serve Their Husbands


The Internet  –  May 5, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Swiss-Based Yemeni Writer Elham Manea Justifies Women Leading Prayers: A Mosque Without Women Reflects A Society In Which Women Are Invisible


Deutsche Welle TV Arabia (Germany) –  June 26, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Girls In Yazd, Iran, Celebrate End Of School Year By Throwing Chador In The Air


The Internet  –  June 12, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Vienna Friday Sermon Following New Year's Eve Sex Attacks In Cologne: We Must Not Keep Silent About Sexual Harassment


The Internet  –  February 4, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Iranian Majlis Member Nader Qazipour: The Majlis Is No Place For Women Or Donkeys


BBC Persian (The UK)  –  February 29, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Qatari Educational Software To Girls: Not Wearing Hijab Defies Allah, Brings You Closer To Satan


The Internet  –  February 21, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

British-Palestinian Women's Rights Activist Ahlam Akram: We Cannot Continue To Teach Jihad At Schools And Expect Society To Respect Women, Non-Muslims


Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) –  January 16, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian TV Host Duaa Salah Appears With 'Battered' Face To Protest Violence Against Women


Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) –  December 10, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.