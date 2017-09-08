Editor's Picks: Clips From The MEMRI 9/11 Archives Series

Since September 11, 2001, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been following and documenting content in the media of the Middle East and South Asia concerning the attacks that took place on that day. A great number of the initial reactions in the media – from prominent journalists, academics, politicians, and leading religious figures, as well as from officials in the governments of Arab countries – centered on conspiracy theories. These theories implicated the Jews, Israel, and/or the Mossad; President Bush, Vice President Cheney, the CIA, the FBI, and/or the National Security Council; Christians and/or the Vatican; Britain; white supremacist groups; and others. Much of this material can be found on our website. We will be updating our archives over the next week, so please visit the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project at the links below.

The following are MEMRI TV clips from the MEMRI 9/11 Archives.

To visit the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project Website on MEMRI, click here or on MEMRI TV, click here.

Jordan Friday Sermon By Sheikh Omar Ibrahim 'Adi: Barcelona Attack Fabricated By West, Like 9/11



The Internet – August 18, 2017

Saudi Painter And Sculptor Diyaa Aziz Criticizes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories: The Arab World Got Itself In A Mess Because Of Its Ignorance



Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – May 27, 2016

Palestinian Cleric Khaled Al-Maghrabi In Al-Aqsa Mosque Lecture: The Simpsons Predicted Rise Of Trump; 9/11 – A Call To Satan And The Antichrist



The Internet – March 8, 2017

Saudi Cleric Awadh Al-Qarni: 9/11 Was 'Fabricated,' The West Exploits And Utilizes Terrorism In Islamic Countries



Al-Majd TV (Saudi Arabia) – January 10, 2017

Egyptian Cleric Mazhar Shahin: 9/11 Brought More Damage To Iraq And Syria Than If The Towers Had Collapsed In Iraq



Mehwar TV (Egypt) – November 30, 2016

Fatah Spokesman Osama Qawasmeh: The West Sponsors Islamic Extremism; 9/11 Was No Coincidence



Palestinian Authority TV – April 4, 2016

Egyptian Cleric Khaled Al-Gindi: Israel Is Behind Its Recent Fires, It Is Creating A New 'Holocaust'



Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – November 26, 2016

Indian-Palestinian BDS Activist Nasser Barakat: The Creation Of Israel Was A Conspiracy, Like 9/11

The Internet – August 21, 2015 to August 22, 2015