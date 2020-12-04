Editor Of China's State-Owned Global Times Hu Xijin: 'It's Time To Make This American Accomplice [Australia] Suffer A Bit'

On October 14, 2020, Hu Xijin, a Chinese journalist and editor of the state media Global Times, wrote an article on his personal platform via WeChat, titled "It's Time To Make This American Accomplice Suffer A Bit," on China-Australia relations.

In the article, Hu stated that Australia took the lead among Western countries in formulating an "Anti-Foreign Interference Law" against China and in declaring a boycott of Huawei. "In other words, Australia took the lead among Western countries in choosing sides in the U.S. strategy to contain China, becoming an accomplice in the U.S.'s extreme China policy," Hu wrote.

Hu also underlined that economy and politics cannot be separated: "Australia's attitude towards China is so odious that it certainly should pay a price. Lao Hu believes that Australia, as a mid-sized Western country, should be made to suffer and set a necessary example."

It is worth noting that back in April, talking about China-Australia relations, Hu wrote: "Australia is always there, making trouble. It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China's shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off."[1]



(Source: Globaltimes.cn)

Following is Hu Xijin's article:[2]

"It Is Necessary For Us To Express Our Dissatisfaction By Using Business That Does Not Matter Much To China"

"Lao Hu[3] believes that China should focus on its own interests at this time and continue to do business that is beneficial to China. It is necessary for us to express our dissatisfaction by using business that does not matter much to China. Australia has such a bad attitude towards China, of course it has to pay some price. Lao Hu believes that Australia, as a somewhat mid-sized Western country, should be made to suffer and set a necessary example.

"Australian media reported that Chinese state-owned energy companies and steel mills have received official verbal notifications asking them to stop importing coal from Australia. Although this news has not been confirmed, it has aroused speculation that the free-fall in China-Australia relations will continue.

"As early as May of this year, it was reported that China-Australia relations were becoming increasingly tense, and that Australian coal could become the next commodity involved in disputes.

"Coal is Australia's second largest export commodity, after iron ore, and China is the largest buyer of Australian coal, accounting for 27% of its metallurgical coal exports and 20% of its thermal coal exports. The economies of China and Australia are highly complementary. Australia is a resource-rich country and China is a manufacturing country. However, China's coal supply exceeds demand now. If the purchase of Australian coal is reduced, it could 'kill two birds with one stone' by punishing Australia and supporting Chinese coal companies.

"China has long been Australia's largest trading partner, but in recent years the relationship between the two countries has deteriorated at incredible speed, and the hostility between the two peoples has also risen rapidly. Australian polls show that most Australians have a negative attitude towards China, and among Chinese people, Australia's image has become one of the worst in Western countries. This is undoubtedly caused mainly by the Australians, because they have created most of the variables in Sino-Australia relations."

"Australia Took The Lead Among Western Countries In Choosing Sides In The U.S. Strategy To Contain China"

"In September 2019, when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the United States, he told reporters that he was looking forward to celebrating the century-old friendship between Australia and the United States. 'I think the United States has many stronger friends, but the United States knows that they have no more reliable and firm friends than Australia.'

"After the United States identified China as a strategic competitor, Australia took the lead among Western countries to formulate an 'Anti-Foreign Interference Law' against China, and also took the lead in declaring a boycott of Huawei. These have damaged the baseline of normal state relations. In other words, Australia took the lead among Western countries in choosing sides in the U.S. strategy to contain China, becoming an accomplice in the U.S.'s extreme China policy.

"On October 6, the 'U.S.-Japan-India-Australia' Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was held in Tokyo, Japan. Australia continued to follow the United States in pursuing its Cold War mentality in an attempt to establish an 'Asian version of NATO.' From left to right in the picture are the foreign ministers of India, Australia, the United States, and Japan.

"Australia preaches that politics should be politics and economy should be economics, but how is this possible? China also has no intention of cutting off China-Australia economic ties, but the overall apathy in relations between the two countries is destined. Lao Hu believes that China should focus on its own interests at this time and continue to do business that is beneficial to China. On some matters of indifference to China, it is necessary for China to express its dissatisfaction. Australia's attitude towards China is so odious that it certainly should pay a price. Lao Hu believes that Australia, as a mid-sized Western country, should be made to suffer and set a necessary example."