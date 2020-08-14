Donate Today To MEMRI's Summer 2020 Campaign

As we continue to face extraordinarily difficult circumstances, we at MEMRI would like to reach out to thank you, our readers, for your continued support. We continue to work harder than ever to bring you our research, including on the most current issues of the day. These include the impact of and reactions to the global coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and Russia and speculation about the post-pandemic world (see our coronavirus page here), as well as reactions from these regions to the current protests across the U.S.

This content comes from our translations from their own media – print, broadcast, and online – as we publish new reports and clips every day and pursue our mission "bridge the language gap" between these regions and the West.

Every day, by email and on our websites, MEMRI brings you what is being said in Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, and Russian, including by jihadi groups and individuals. Additionally, we maintain constant contact with, and work together with, federal and state agencies, alerting them to threats and sharing our research and expertise on new trends and upsurges in domestic terrorist, white supremacist, antisemitic, and jihadi online activity. No one else is doing the work that we are doing.

Over the years, we have amassed the largest archives in the world of translated content from the Arab and Muslim world, and original analysis, on a wide range of subjects from terrorism to antisemitism to reform. Our reputation is solid, and our expertise is unrivalled.

During this period, MEMRI is also assisting and providing its research and translations to academia in the U.S. and abroad – to professors, students, and others who are using it for their cutting-edge work.

We are sending out an average of two emails a day containing up to 10 reports and videos, seven days a week. To date in 2020, we have published the following:

Special Dispatch reports: 441

Inquiry and Analysis reports: 33

Daily Briefs: 23

Special Announcements: 87

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) reports: 114

Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) reports: 705

Cyber Jihad Lab reports: 123

MEMRI TV Clips: 538

MEMRI clips released since January 1 have had a total of nearly 19 million views.

These are challenging days for us all, and we know that many are facing uncertainty – and MEMRI is no different.

We are grateful for your support during this difficult time.