Donate To MEMRI – For Our 2017 End-Of-Year Campaign

For every issue at the heart of national security – for the U.S. and the rest of the West – MEMRI research is providing cutting-edge information, translations, and analyses to policy makers, legislators, and intelligence and security bodies, and is at the forefront of issues such as: the disintegration of ISIS and its caliphate in the region and possible repercussions as seasoned fighters return to their countries of origin; Iran's threats, expansion, and involvement, via its proxies such as Hizbullah, in the Middle East, from Yemen to Syria, as well as its missile and nuclear development; Russia's attempts at interference in U.S. politics, what is being said in its media, and its jockeying for position in Syria; and the possibility that the Middle East is once again headed towards a major conflict, between the Saudi/Sunni and Iranian/Shi'ite camps.

So far in 2017, MEMRI has published over 500 translations from print media, over 100 Inquiry & Analysis reports and MEMRI Daily Briefs, over 1,200 Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) and over 300 Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) Project reports, in addition to over 500 translated media clips. The number of visitors to MEMRI websites, recipients of MEMRI emails, and viewers of MEMRI social media grows daily; millions have been reached during this period.

Every single day, MEMRI assists government, intelligence, security, and law enforcement bodies, with up-to-the-minute research, translations, and analyses. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, MEMRI staffers across the globe are monitoring media – including social media and online jihadi forums – as well as sermons, speeches, and more, providing this research every day, to these bodies as well as to U.S. and foreign media, academia worldwide, and the public at large. MEMRI helps all of these to better understand and respond to the challenges emanating from the Middle East, from fighting terrorism to promoting reform and human rights. No other organization is doing the work that MEMRI does.

Not a week goes by without MEMRI research having a major impact in helping the West fight the war on terrorism. Often, because of the sensitive nature of the work MEMRI does with governments and intelligence and law enforcement bodies, it cannot be shared and goes unreported by media. MEMRI's disruption of a terror plot in Canada, made public this month in the media, is unique in that government officials credited MEMRI directly and openly. In early November, reports quoted a Canadian security official as having stated in court: "We began our investigation in July of 2015 when we received a MEMRI report." MEMRI staffers appeared in court in Canada to testify in this case. The suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

Over the past year and a half, MEMRI has compiled over 500 pages of information about American jihadis, in over 30 states, that have been shared with U.S. authorities. In addition, MEMRI has provided authorities across the West with similar timely information. Another recent example of MEMRI assisting these authorities the provision of research and information on an ISIS supporter who had threated to carry out a terror attack at a concert to U.K. counterterrorism authorities and led to the disruption of the plot. The authorities involved stated that it "had a direct impact on preventing a terrorist attack from taking place in the U.K."

In Belgium, MEMRI research about a teen on a street praying aloud in Arabic to Allah to "annihilate the hateful Christians" led to a wide-scale investigation that turned up links to ISIS operatives in Syria and Europe, and to multiple arrests. It also led to the discovery of very specific plans for a chainsaw attack at a Belgian shopping mall.

In recent analysis reports, MEMRI has exposed the fact that the JCPOA – the Iran nuclear deal – is not in fact working, despite all the claims to the contrary, and exposes the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in covering up Iran's violations. Together with the Iran-Russia alliance, about which MEMRI has published several analysis reports, this poses an existential threat to Israel.

MEMRI is continuing its efforts to expose incitement by extremist imams, as it seeks out and amplifies the voices of imams preaching tolerance, coexistence, and understanding. This summer, MEMRI TV clips of hate-filled sermons by multiple imams throughout California prompted rebukes from Members of Congress from California, as well as public apologies by the imams. In Canada, MEMRI research exposed imams and sheikhs, leading to arrests; this summer, a cleric who delivered over a dozen lectures at a Montreal mosque was arrested after being documented by MEMRI denouncing Jews as the "most evil of mankind" and "human demons." In Denmark, MEMRI translations of an imam calling in a sermon for death to the Jews led to his arrest and to charges against him. In France, earlier in the year, MEMRI provided research to French, Belgian, and European Union authorities about a young woman who shared, via social media, a video of herself on a train at the main Paris station listening to a French ISIS song and indicating her suitcase; she was arrested and indicted. In Germany last year, a Syria-born PhD student was arrested after MEMRI research exposed his support for ISIS on his Facebook page. These are only some of the many terror-related cases worldwide in which MEMRI research played a leading role.

U.S. Congress: MEMRI briefs both Republican and Democratic members of Congress and key committees – Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations.

The White House and federal agencies, such as the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice, the National Counterterrorism Center, and TSA. Additionally, MEMRI is continuing its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense in its work related to terrorist content online, and is working with social media companies to do likewise and also to disrupt hacking and aid counter-radicalization efforts. We also continue to help all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities in all 50 states, federally, and worldwide.

Government agencies worldwide.

Academia – 500+ universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher learning, in the U.S. and abroad.

Leading media outlets, print and television – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN.

Producing MEMRI TV clips demands extensive and advanced technology as well as the human expertise to operate it – from monitoring, recording and reviewing raw programming, to translation and captioning, to uploading clips online and creating transcripts.

As acts of violence across the West continue – most recently in New York City, Las Vegas, Marseille, Edmonton, and Barcelona – and as jihadi groups ramp up calls for attacks, and claims of responsibility for them – MEMRI continues to track jihadi activity, and to assist security and intelligence agencies worldwide.

As Russia seeks to further expand its role and influence into the Middle East and parts of Europe, MEMRI monitors, translates, and analyzes content from all Russian media outlets, the Kremlin, and other sources, in order to provide Western leaders with up-to-date information and background for decision-making.

As antisemitism and Holocaust denial expand both in the Arab and Muslim world and in Muslim communities in the West, MEMRI continues to expose this phenomenon.

