Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM): Prominent Neo-Nazi Claims He Was Arrested For Making Homophobic Facebook Comment; Is Active Member Of Nazi Group That Declares 'We Want War'

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating neo-Nazi activity / sympathies.

Platform: Gab, Kiwi Farms

Additional Information: The West Coast man is a prominent member of a neo-Nazi group founded in the 1960s in California and revived in 2017. The group also follows the ideology presented in James Mason's Siege, a staple of the white supremacist literary canon.[1]

The man frequently posts about the organization on Gab and on the forum site Kiwi Farms. He is a member of a large neo-Nazi network on both platforms, and designs graphics for the organization. He recently shared that he had been arrested but that his trial was declared a mistrial. He claimed the arrest was a result of a comment he made on Facebook.

The following report will explore the social media activity of this individual.



Stylized image of individual wearing a Nazi armband

Arrests, Mistrial, And Legal Issues

The man has shared details on his legal battle. He asserts that he is battling "Communist queers" who are attempting to lock him up for his slurs against them on Facebook.

His criminal record shows that he was arrested several years ago for "assault w/deadly weapon likely to produce GBI [great bodily injury]." More recently he was arrested on the charge "resist/ obstruct / delay peace officer."

Another image he provided shows numerous violations, including violations of civil rights and making annoying telephone calls, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He reached out to an online charity raising funds for legal defense and commissary accounts of notorious imprisoned white supremacists and neo-Nazis.[2] These include mass shooters like Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof and Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. He also posted his dentention certificate on Gab groups.

Activity On Gab And Kiwi Farms

On Gab, the man writes in German that he is an American National Socialist political soldier. The account was created in 2019.

He also created a Kiwi Farms account last year.

In one exchange with a friend, he expressed his enjoyment of attention from people who find his racist tattoos offensive.

He posted a photo of the gravestone of his organization's founder in California.

On Findagrave.com, several admirers of this founder have used the virtual flowers feature to leave flowers on this grave.

The man appears to be a popular fixture on the neo-Nazi online radio scene. He promoted an upcoming appearance several months ago on Siege Radio, which is hosted by the NSLF, and presented by Straight Arm Media.[3]

In a recent post on Kiwi Farms, the man shared that two of his aunts had expressed support for national socialism. He posted an image of a weathered photo of American Nazi Party founder George C. Rockwell.

The Organization's Website

Epik, a domain host which serves white supremacist-friendly websites such as BitChute and Gab, hosts the organization's website. It should also be noted that Cloudflare, the leading reverse proxy service, is used by it website as well.[4]

The website describes the group as an underground "Gathering of Hitler Loyalists" who "Prepare for War" and "Welcome Chaos And Disorder." The site's home page outlines that it is a network of "autonomous cells spread out" all over the land of the ZOG – Zionist Occupation Government – and touts a motto urging members to "become wolves again."

The website offers options to send funds and subscribe to its publications. It also offers a download of the book Siege.

The group's website also says that money orders, or $10 or a book of stamps, can be sent to a P.O. Box in Pennsylvania.

An open source search for the P.O. Box lists the mailbox's owner.

