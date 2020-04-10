Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM): On Facebook, Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Italian Neo-Nazi Hospital Worker Shares Antisemitic Posts: 'I Have Always Thought That Murder Is The Privilege Of The Great'

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating domestic terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: The user claims to be a hospital employee based in northern Italy. His love for National Socialist Black Metal[1] (NSBM) music is evident from his Facebook posts, as he posts many links to songs and shares photos of tee shirts and albums by NSBM bands. On several occasions, he has noted that his Facebook account was suspended.

Screenshots And Excerpts:

According to his Facebook profile, the hospital worker lives in Northern Italy. His Facebook profile includes a swastika.





Facebook profile

He has mentioned several times that he works at a hospital. Most recently, in April 2020 he wrote: "Another shift in the hospital to continue working."

Several months ago, he expressed his resentment about his job: "Go back to the miserable shift of the hospital to attend miserable people who will not thank me for anything."

He recently updated his Facebook cover photo, changing it to an image of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau and writing: "Your worst Jewish nightmare bastards."

He recently posted: "I have always thought that murder is the privilege of the great; there must be some poetry in every murder caused."

The man expressed happiness in March at the news that Israel had confirmed its fourth coronavirus case. He wrote: "Israel confirms its fourth coronavirus case. A citizen who returned from Italy several days ago tested positive for COVID-19. Destroy the whole country."

That same day, he shared a YouTube link to a compilation of German music from World War II.

Blaming the Jews for his Facebook suspension, he wrote: "Back after Jewish censorship for 48 hours." On another occasion he wrote: "New Facebook account, I hope the shit Jews don't eliminate it."

A post of himself holding a hammer, with his long hair obscuring his face, included violent lyrics from a song by a metal band.

Earlier this year, he posted a photo of himself in a tee shirt with the name of a neo-Nazi band on it, as he held a baseball bat and wore brass knuckles. He is also in a hockey mask, in a possible reference to the iconic murderer in the horror film Friday the Thirteenth.

That same day, he shared a YouTube link to a song by an NSBM band.

The man posted a photo of himself standing in front of an Italian flag with fascist symbol of the fasces.