Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM): – Account Review: Pacific Northwest Woman With Multiple Facebook Accounts Launches Neo-Nazi Brand, Collects Funds Via Venmo

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating white supremacist/neo-Nazi activity / sympathies.

Platform: Gab, Kiwi Farms, Facebook

Additional Information: On her profiles, the woman writes that she lives in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and often boasts about her German-American background. She has been actively promoting a neo-Nazi brand she claims to be launching. She also lists her Venmo account in her profile.

Gab Activity

The woman lists her business phone number, her email address, and her Venmo account name on her Gab account.

She posted graphics promoting her upcoming brand, using images of Nazi, German, and American Confederate symbols. One graphic described her brand as "The most controversial family name brand, coming 2020."

Most of the woman's posts focus on her hatred of blacks.

In one post, she wrote that she was upset by videos she has seen showing white people being "attacked" by minorities.

She posted an image of German flag and a flag with the Identitarian lambda symbol, a hate symbol representing racist, anti-Muslim, and anti-immigration views, that appears to be in her home.[1]

In one post, she shared photos of some German-inspired dishes she made, writing that she plans to start a German food truck.

She is very active in numerous Gab groups, and recently shared a graphic of Adolf Hitler with a quote from Mein Kampf in a Gab group.

She recently revealed that she has numerous Facebook accounts, and that she is cutting online ties with non-whites and racially mixed families.

On the Kiwi Farms online forum, her profile information is identical to that on her Gab profile.[2]



Kiwi Farms account



Venmo account

Facebook Accounts

The woman maintains multiple Facebook accounts, all with apparently identical content. She says she has been locked out of her account in the past.

Among the pages she liked on her Facebook accounts are White Lives Matter, I Am Proud Of My Heritage, and The German Heritage Society of Seattle. The first has numerous posts expressing antipathy toward Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On her Facebook account, she describes herself as a "Far Right Nationalist."