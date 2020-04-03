Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (WSTM-AR): On Facebook, Telegram Neo-Nazi Mourns Would-Be Missouri Hospital Bomber Killed In FBI Shootout, Urges Others To Lay Low Because 'We Need Everyone'

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating domestic terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook, Telegram, VKontakte (VK)

Additional Information: Timothy Wilson, of Belton, Missouri, was killed in a shootout as the FBI's joint terrorism task force attempted to arrest him on March 24, 2020. Wilson had been the subject of a months-long investigation and was suspected of planning to blow up a Missouri hospital in response to local government action to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He was known to express racial hatred and antigovernment sentiment, and had considered several targets for attack, including a school with many African American students, a synagogue, and a mosque.[1]

A Midwest man who is an active member of the National Socialist Movement (NSM) and appears to have been a close friend of Wilson posted his support for him and for other domestic terrorists Facebook, Telegram, and VKontakte.

Screenshots And Excerpts



Wilson's best friend, a Midwest man and his wife



Personal information, Facebook

On March 26, 2020, Wilson's friend posted a photo of Wilson and wrote about how much he missed him and that they will carry on his name, concluding the message with "14/88" – "14" referring to the neo-Nazi motto and "88" referring to "Heil Hitler."

Several users commented on the man's post, asking about the incident. One commenter is the widow of a former bodyguard for the Aryan Nation.

The wife of a prominent American neo-Nazi wrote, "This is so heartbreaking."

In another comment, the man wrote that Wilson had a heart of gold and wished that more people would have gotten to know him, and that he loved his people more than anything.

VKontakte Activity



The man posing in front of the NSM flag, sporting neo-Nazi tattoos.



Friend (left) wearing a Nazi armband with two other members of NSM

The man appears to share Wilson's ideology. Last year he posted an image of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof with the text: "Hail to Dylann Roof for making black lives splatter."

Telegram Activity

On March 26, the man posted an image of Wilson (the same one he posted on Facebook) in a neo-Nazi Telegram group, adding that Wilson had "really liked" everyone in the group and urging group members to "lay low" and not do anything stupid.

In the Telegram chat, he revealed Wilson's online alias, and added that he had spoken almost daily with him.