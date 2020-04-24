Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): On Facebook And Tinder, U.S. Neo-Nazi Claims He Rejected FBI Offer To Become An Informant

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating domestic terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: A neo-Nazi who is based in a U.S. city in the Northeast who was a member of what was once the largest skinhead group in the U.S. is active on Facebook. He says he is a professional in the cleaning industry, and frequently shares photos of himself on the job. On Facebook, he freely posts images of his Nazi and neo-Nazi paraphernalia.

Personal Information & Employment



Facebook profile

On Facebook, the man posted a photo of himself wearing a tee shirt with the text "Uncle Adolf's Pizzeria – Six Million Customers Can't Be Wrong."

In another photo on Facebook, he posed with the flags of Poland's ultranationalist, national-revolutionary political party.



Address in his city, according to the White Pages

The man says he is a professional in the cleaning industry. Last year he posted a photo of himself at work in a popular tourist area in the city.

Another photo the man posted suggests he attended an event for the district council of a union.

A blog post on an Antifa website states that this man is a former member of the Keystone State Skinheads (KSS), and was also associated with a similar group in another state. The post also claims that the man has ties to another white supremacist organization.

Ideology

On Facebook, the man is vocal and frequently posts about his neo-Nazi views. He recently posted an image showing off a historical stamp from Nazi Germany.

He posted a photo of himself as a young man, writing that years ago he planned nightly wars on the city where he lives.

Earlier this year the man posted a photo of what appears to be a fabric poster with a portrait of Hitler, a copy of Mein Kampf, and the metal letters "A" and "H" (possibly referring to Adolf Hitler).

On Hitler's birthday, April 20, 2019, the man posted an article about Nazis instituting strict animal protection laws.

Last year he shared a photograph of a Belgian politician who was a Nazi collaborator.



Photo of man's daughter, on a train next to a White Pride World Wide Sticker

The man has a profile on the popular dating app Tinder, where he states he is only interested in dating white women and that he often starts fights.

His Tinder profile picture, which shows him with blood running down his face, appears to have been taken at a large neo-Nazi rally in his state. He also posted an image of himself featured in a report on the event in what appears to be a neo-Nazi print publication.

Alleged Contact With FBI

Several years ago the man posted screenshots of the Facebook profile of a U.S. man whom he claims reported him to the FBI.

In a comment, the man went on to allege that the FBI had attempted to convince him to become an informant.

Sports Team Fandom

He is a big fan of his city's major sports team and he and family members wear their gear.